Fair warning: This entire column is a fervent call to action, using FOMO (fear of missing out) to light a fire under your holiday marketing plans! If you’ve been following my advice from the beginning, your content calendar is already in place, and you’re well on your way to success. But for everyone else, this is your wake-up call: the clock is ticking, and it’s time to pull together your holiday marketing strategy and start production immediately. The best way to ensure you’re ready is to hire a professional videographer, photographer, and/or marketing agency right now. These experts will help you create top-notch content that not only resonates with your audience but is perfectly timed and distributed for maximum impact.

The holiday season presents a rare and massive marketing opportunity for businesses across all industries. Each holiday is a chance to connect with your customers on a meaningful level, but only if you’re prepared. Well-executed video, photo, and social media campaigns can dramatically increase your brand’s visibility and engagement, driving sales and building loyalty during the most lucrative time of the year. Miss this window, and you’re leaving money and momentum on the table.

With the 2024 holiday season starting in just 11 days you have zero time to wait. With 9 major holidays approaching in the next two months, small businesses of all kinds need to act now to take advantage of the unique marketing opportunities each one brings.

For Halloween, you should start rolling out content 3-4 weeks before October 31. Even if you’re not selling costumes or candy, video content can be spooky, fun, or engaging, highlighting your business in a festive way. Whether it’s showing behind-the-scenes footage of how you celebrate in the office or running a Halloween-themed promotion, video helps capture the seasonal mood.

Veterans Day is on November 11, and you should start creating content 2-3 weeks prior. Whether your business offers services, products, or even consulting, a simple video honoring veterans or sharing their stories is a great way to show community involvement. It’s about creating emotional engagement with your audience, which works for businesses in any industry.

For Thanksgiving, begin 3-4 weeks before November 28. A thank-you video to your customers can go a long way in building goodwill. If you’re a service-based business, show how your team is preparing for the holiday rush or share tips on how your services can help during the season. Video content can be personalized, offering value while connecting with your audience emotionally.

Start your Black Friday campaign at least 2-3 weeks ahead of November 29. Regardless of whether you’re in retail, videos announcing sales, providing tips, or creating excitement for special offers can help drive customer engagement. If you’re not focused on sales, show your customers why this day is important to your business and how you plan to participate.

For Hanukkah, which runs from December 25 to January 2, start releasing content 3-4 weeks in advance. Share meaningful stories or highlight how your business aligns with the values of family and tradition. No matter what industry you’re in, video content can help build a sense of community and inclusiveness around this holiday.

Christmas requires starting your campaign 4-6 weeks before December 25. Whether you offer products or services, video is essential for showcasing holiday cheer. Create content that highlights how your offerings can make the holiday season better or easier for your customers. Even service-based businesses can show how they spread joy during this time of year.

For Kwanzaa, beginning on December 26, video content released 3-4 weeks before can focus on education and celebration. Showcase how your business supports diversity and community, or create content that highlights the principles of Kwanzaa. This approach works across all industries, from professional services to non-profits.

With New Year’s Eve on December 31, start releasing content 3-4 weeks early, focusing on “year in review” videos, upcoming plans, or resolutions. No matter what kind of business you run, showing your achievements and setting goals for the year ahead connects you with your audience and positions you as forward-thinking and relatable.

And don’t forget my son Oliver’s 12th birthday on January 28! You can prepare fun, celebratory content a week or two before, offering birthday-themed promotions or even hosting special events. Whether it’s a shout-out to your customers’ birthdays or a playful spin on your own business celebrations, finding creative ways to personalize your approach makes your content more engaging for any audience.

Each holiday presents a powerful opportunity for video marketing. Get started now, because if you wait any longer, you’ll miss your chance!

As always, if you have questions call or email me. I specialize in video production and marketing for TV and Social media with the highest quality work you can find in NEPA and extremely quick turnaround. I can help.

570-702-4991 jon@contentionmedia.com

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at Jon@DiamondCityStudios.com.