🔊 Listen to this

Several years ago, when smart devices and “the internet of things” was on the horizon, we were promised a world where our refrigerator would restock itself, our cars would know when they were about to break and manage the repairs all by themselves, and we’d be able to control everything in our houses seamlessly with just the sound of our voice.

Unfortunately, just like the “World of Tomorrow” videos from the 50s and 60s, that future, when it arrived, would be a whole lot more annoying than we were told. A big part of the problem is that you have to wholly invest in a single vendor’s ecosystem, and hope that anything that you buy has — and maintains — compatibility with that vendor. Let’s look at Amazon’s Alexa — Amazon has positioned this as a platform that works hand-in-hand with TVs, home appliances, lighting systems, essentially any smart component of someone’s home — and to be true, there’s wide availability and support of the platform. The problem is that getting all of that setup, and then remembering all of the commands a device supports can be troublesome, and then once all of it is setup, if there are network or internet connectivity issues, sometimes your appliances, even your lighting, can take some prodding to get them talking to each other again.

It’s great when it works, to be sure, but I don’t know anyone that hasn’t had a screaming match with Alexa about turning the volume down or adjusting the lighting over dinner, and when I’m cooking and I ask it to set a timer, I don’t need advertisements for other Amazon products or services. I just want it to do what I say.

I touched on the vendor ecosystem earlier, and another example would be Apple vs. Google vs. Amazon — car manufacturers might leverage Google to drive all of their infotainment systems, but then offer Apple Car Play. As a result, you might need to be signed into several accounts, and you might have saved a destination to Google Maps that Apple doesn’t have access to, or you might have done all of your trip planning on Apple maps — and that doesn’t exactly create a smooth experience for end users. There’s no technical reason why these platforms can’t work together seamlessly, they’re simply trying to force users into their respective platforms.

Then we come to the ever-present privacy issues. These vendors insist that these devices only listen to users when they’ve been prompted — and maybe that’s true, but if you own one of these devices, I guarantee you you’ve mentioned something near one of them in a conversation, and then gotten targeted advertising for that very thing within a day. As always, you’re relying on the beneficence of these massive companies to protect your privacy — and with smart home devices, they know what’s in your fridge, where you’re driving, what you’re cooking, what you’re watching and listening to, what texts and e-mails you’re getting, what lights are on in your house, and how you set your thermostat. That’s a whole lot of granular information to turn over to a single vendor, and their terms of service and how they might use that data make for some pretty spooky reading.

These platforms are inescapable if you want the convenience of their services, but I would love an open-source option that doesn’t have quite as much dependence on a massive corporation to turn a light on or play some music.

Nick DeLorenzo is the CTO of the Times Leader Media Group and CIO of MIDTC, LLC. He is from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and has covered technology for the Times Leader since 2010.