🔊 Listen to this

Like fashion, art and architecture, technology experiences trends and fads that come and go over the years. Early adopters pay — sometimes quite a bit — to get in on the latest trends and are sometimes left disappointed that the new toy they bought becomes a paperweight after a few months.

3D movies and TVs have had at least three comebacks and then faded into the 2D background again when people grew tired of having to put special glasses on or got headaches from wearing them. Bluetooth earpieces came and went, again, because they were sometimes annoying to deal with — and then came back and seem to have stuck in the form of wireless earbuds that do more and work better.

A great example would be smartphones and tablets — iPhone and iPad were far from the first, and they weren’t the most capable even back then, but they were the ones that took off and carved out a permanent niche.

Now we have VR, tentatively introduced here and there by various vendors, with some platforms failing and others becoming very popular, and smart glasses — introduced nearly a decade ago by Google and followed up by more recent attempts by SnapChat and Meta.

So what’s the difference between a technology fad and something that sticks around?

The answer is almost always a happy convergence of form, ease of use and immediate need. Let’s look at them each in turn, and I’ll use the iPhone as an example:

Smartphones had been around for years before the first iPhone was introduced. They mostly had physical keyboards and were comparatively large or heavy devices. The iPhone, by contrast, was streamlined and simple in form, thereby fulfilling our first requirement. It looked good, and it was immediately recognizable.

Then came the experience — it was easy to use. Tap the phone symbol for phone. Tap the camera to take pictures. Again, it wasn’t the “best” phone, it didn’t have the “best” hardware, but it was all very easy and simple to use. Competing devices of the time focused more on productivity and capability and were far more complex to use. The iPhone did introduce some key features like multitouch that made it far easier to use than other devices of the time — it wasn’t the technology that was revolutionary, it was the interface.

Finally, we come to immediate need. There are many, many cases where a technology is simultaneously “ahead of it’s time” and a complete failure on the market because people don’t understand or aren’t comfortable with it at the time. People went from saying, “I’ll never need a smartphone,” to having almost no other option because the expectations of how connected people were to the world changed, and it slowly became less and less acceptable not to be connected, to the point where now, some restaurants make you order with your phone.

With any mass-market technology, those three facets combined will generally indicate whether something will stick around in the long run. Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we need to, and the first to do something isn’t always the best — in fact, it’s usually not — and that’s why it’s risky to be an early adopter of a technology as a consumer — and it’s equally risky for a company. Maybe you’ll get it right and your product will be in every household. Maybe you’ll do something amazing, but because it misses one of the key checkboxes, it will end up being a flop.

Nick DeLorenzo is the CTO of the Times Leader Media Group and CIO of MIDTC, LLC. He is from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and has covered technology for the Times Leader since 2010.