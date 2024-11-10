🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers ranked O’Donnell Law Offices on their prestigious 2025 “Best Law Firms” list.

The Kingston-based law firm specializes in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. It was ranked in the Metropolitan Tier 1, Northeastern Pennsylvania, in the categories of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants.

Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings receive the honor of being published in the print edition of Best Law Firms.

To be eligible, law firms must have at least one attorney who has ranked on the Best Lawyers list. Best Lawyers has recognized attorneys Catherine O’Donnell and Michael O’Donnell every year since 2014, including this year. O’Donnell Law Offices founder Neil O’Donnell has been recognized every year since 2011.

Best Lawyers is the oldest peer-reviewed publication for legal professionals. To determine a firm’s ranking, Best Lawyers and U.S. News collect data from clients and industry peers and evaluate firm attorneys’ experience. Once a lawyer is recognized by Best Lawyers, they must maintain their positive status to remain on the list every year.

Located in Kingston, O’Donnell Law Offices has over three decades of experience handling all types of personal injury cases. Their team has been recognized by Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers for the last 20 years.