The following real estate transactions were recorded in the Luzerne County Office of the Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 21 through Sept. 3 , 2024 .

Adrienne Bannon et al. to Thomas Berdan and Lynda Berdan, $315,000, Butler Township.

Ann Grabowski to Andrew Mark Sabol et al., $150,000, Huntington Township.

Richard Neyhard II to Alexis Omar del Rio Martinez, $230,000, Hanover Township.

Eleanor A. Anthony to Richard W. Neyhard II, $246,000, Newport Township.

Michael Jun Hur to Gary Weeks, $5,000, Hazle Township.

Peter Rocco and Heather Rocco to Gary Weeks, $2,000, Hazle Township.

Dolores M. Williams to Dolores M. Williams et al., $1, 40 Hughes St., Wilkes-Barre City.

John P. Carson to JPC3 Inveswtments LCC, $1, 67 Notingham Street, Plymouth Borough.

Glenn Keller to Daniel Guazha Siranaula Manuel, $72,000, 15 Hillside Ave., Edwardsville Borough.

FM Corporation to James Alan Strickland and Angelica G. Strickland, $257,500, 78 North Dawes Ave., Kingston Borough.

Tioga 358-360 LLC to Robmel Property LLC, $265,250, Kingston Borough.

Brent Fleckenstein and Carrie Fleckenstein to Gabor Balogh et al., $347,000, 260 Shingle Mill Dr., Butler Township.

Laurie Chappel to Fabriel Francisco Peralta, $106,000, 74 Seneca St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Vitangelo Recchia et al. to Abrielle Uritz, $1, 201 Terrace Ave., Kingston Township.

Douglas J. Rogusky to Robert Conti Sr., $150,000, N. Lehigh Gorge Road, Foster Township.

Donald Rodriguez to Yamilex Rentals 1 Corp., $70,000, Jenkins Township.

Merritt C. Nash to Jeffrey Walkowiak and Jamie Walkowiak, $11,500, Ross Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Company to Janesha Macaheni Tampuso et al., $44,339, Black Creek Township.

Who Said LLC to Scranton Rentals LLC, $340,000, 205 Mayock St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Sunnyhill Development LLC to M2K2 Realty LLC, $329,000, Hanover Township.

Joanne C. Cartabona to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $10, Hazle Township.

Albert G. Tini to Timothy O’Gara and Sara O’Gara, $200,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.

Larock Family Limited Partnership et al. to Nicholas M. Rizzo and Tanya M. Rizzo, $1, Cedar Head Road, Sugarloaf Township.

Teresa Fry (administrator) et al. to Vincent Spirito et al., $95,000, Nanticoke City.

Charles P. Adonizio and Catherine A. Adonizio Revocable Living Trust et al. to Michael J. Bilski and Joan C. Bilski, $375,000, Jenkins Township.

Thomas G. Shortz III and Sophia Lynn Shortz to Brandy Saldana et al., $120,000, 71 Pershing St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Mary Ann Gibbon (executrix) et al. to Jason Rattigan II, $135,000, Plains Township.

Margaret Donahue to Amy Hartman, $559,000, Dallas Township.

Peggy A. Franca (executrix) et al. to Vanessa A. Perez Estevez, $184,900, 1755 Christopher Road, Hazelton City.

Malcolm Christopher Bowes (attorney in fact) et al. to Ryder Linde et al., $211,000, Kingston Township.

Richard E. Angelo and Claudette Y. Angelo to Jose Rivera and Yesina Rivera, $235,000, 50 West 22nd Street, Hazelton City.

Reid Realty Group LLC to Rafael Rodriguez Paez et al., $249,500, Larksville Borough.

Lewis Strunk III (trustee) et al. to Lewis Strunk Jr., $100, Pittston Township.

Manuel Perez et al. to Menachem Mednel Goldstein et al., $375,000, Kingston Borough.

Charles M. Carpenter Jr. and Natalia Carpenter to Philip Chromey, $464,500, Dallas Borough.

Robert Stoffa (executor) et al. to Theresa Yorgey, $99,000, Butler Township.

Mary Ann Gortva et al. to Juana Ysabel Soto de Sierra, $75,000, Hazle Township.

Alexa Carros Laughlin to David Krolikowski, $5,000, Newport Township.

Philip Chromey to Nitin Bansal and Sarita Bansal, $245,000, Wright Township.

James Gandy to Keith Ciavarella, $340,000, Plains Township.

Bridget Festa to Tiffany Caramanno, $1, North Main Street, Pittston City.

James J. Heffers et al. to Robert Burke and Angela Burke, $300,000, Kingston Borough.

Megan P. Maguire to MSH Home Improvements LLC, $356,000, Kingston Borough.

Keith Ciavarella to Yosef S. Heber and Masha Heber, $320,000, Kingston Borough.

Mario Hernandez and Emilia Hernandez to Sunray Property Management LLC, $17,500, Pittston City.

Big League Vacation Rentals LLC to Marvin Salazar, $265,000, 138-140 West Church Street, Nanticoke City.

Angela M. de la Cruz to Johnny Rafael Gesualdo, $190,000, 605-607 Fern Street, Freeland Borough.

Marguerite Woelfel et al. to New Chapter Real Estate Inc., $60,000, 601 Fern Street, Freeland Borough.

Noemi Cabrera Cabrera et al. to Juliana Alvarado et al., $ 280,000, 25 East 22nd St., Hazle Township.

452 West 8th Street LLC to Vishal Jain et al., $245,000, West Wyoming Borough.

Patricia DeJoseph (executor) et al. to Jeron Heiser, $34,000, Butler Township.

Earl Gordon Faust and Kim Faust to Jonny de Jesus Ramirez Mateo, $275,000, Hazelton City.

Christopher A. Hunsinger et al. to Edward A. Bautista, $270,000, Butler Township.

Sarah J. Simko to Tim L. Ide and Nadine M. Ide, $16,000, Lehman Township.

Charles J. Kotzer and Don J. Kotzer to Willi R. Pichardo Bonilla et al., $231,000, West Hazleton Borough.

Alexander J. Tedesco et al. to Laura E. Silva, $200,000, Exeter Borough.

David William Borys Sr. to Sarah Jean Tucker, $133,000, West Wyoming Borough.

Susan Lelack (administrator) to Depew Realty LLC, $250,000, Avoca Borough.

Edward J. O’Brien to Ariana Gail Belles, $250,000, Kingston Borough.

Chad H. Debona to Michael Anderson et al., $210,000, Mount Airy Road, Kingston Township.

Daniel Gallo to Haseeb Ahmad et al., $25,000, Salem Township.

W. Bruce McMichael Jr. and Darla J. McMichael to Michael Kwashnik and Valerie Kwashnik, $612,000, Union Township.

John T. Stuchkus to Jennifer Sanguedolce, $598,000, 156 Highland Drive, Jenkins Township.

Brian Derby to Brian Smith Jr., $3,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Ronald McGlynn and Elhame McGlynn to Bruce SW. Long, $120,000, 843 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Dual B LLC to 45 N Market St. LLC, $155,000, Nanticoke City.

Carla V. Caraballo to AD Breaking Barriers LLC, $190,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Ralph V. Yanora et al. to Najukom LLC, $510,000, Pittston City.

Robert Domanish to Renee S. Zuba, $15,000, 1027 West Main Street, Plymouth Township.

Helen B. O’Hara to Melesio Eduardo Robles Sanchez et al., $100,000, 66 Manhattan Street, Ashley Borough.

John Kall and Laurie Kall to Robert Moyer and Elizabeth Moyer, $10,000, Nuangola Road, Slocum Township.

George Margitish to Ashley Carr and William Carr, $80,560, 342 Center Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Kimberly McEntee to Real Estate Magnate IV LLC, $214,800, 2628 Chase Road, Jackson Township.

Thomas W. Brooks and Marie Brooks to Alyssa Panzarella and Nicholas Kyle Panzarella, $500,000, Sugarloaf Township.

Michele R. Kotchick to Shaneen Lopez Lewis et al., $185,000, Ashley Borough.

U.S. Bank Trust N.A. (trustee) et al. to Yisse Cruz Ortiz, $186,500, 329 E. Chapel St., Hazelton City.

Tracey Isaac to John Lindsay Dunsmuir, $235,000, 137 West Center Hill Road, Dallas Township.

Juan Placencia to Yoelis Placencia Diaz et al., $200,000, 348 East Diamond Ave., Hazle Township.

Edward A. Minier et al. to Edward A. Minier and Alba Minier, $1, Hazle Township.

Anthony J. McDonald (executor) et al. to Kaleb Allen Michael, $310,000, 278 Cope Road, Union Township.

Joseph Chad Bennett to Steven Allen Kulp Sr. et al., $355,000, Nescopeck Township.

Rose Marie Wagner (per attorney in fact) et al. to Adelina Lopez et al., $300,000, Hazelton City.

David J. Kolessar and Mary T. Kolessar to Misericordia University, $765,000, Jackson Township.

Luis Guerrero et al. to Pedro L. Nunez Canela et al., $180,000, Hazelton City.

Anita L. Ogin (executrix) et al. to Eduardo Norberto Cruz, $139,500, Plymouth Township.

DR & MX LLC to Aleyda Maria Fanas de Mercedes et al., $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Joshua Manley to Stephen Davis Lucas III et al., $137,500, Plymouth Township.

Gallagher Leasing LLC to Devon W. Carpenter, $93,765, Ashley Borough.

George Gallagher to Alexandria W. Carpenter, $109,000, 9 Frederick Street, Ashley Borough.

Thomas C. Hart et al. to Richard Schmid, $352,000, Dallas Township.

Lindsay Bly-Savitski et al. to Lisandra Marte, $225,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Matthew W. Petroski to Kristen Mary Martin et al., $215,999, Dallas Township.

Marc Anthony Wheeler to Cortney C. O’Brien, $190,000, Kingston Township.

Joella Sebastianelli et al. to Maureen McLean, $ 30,000, Dorrance Township.

TRKR Real Estate LLC to Jessica Rodriguez, $169,000, 519 Madison St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Aron Hershkop and Mirit Hershkop to Menachem Hecht and Shterna Hecht, $550,000, Kingston Township.

John G. Carey and Diane M. Carey to Eric Heger et al., $230,000, Kingston Township.

Casto Carlos Cadena Perez et al. to Robert Montigney, $2,500, Plymouth Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 1-3 Dingwall St., Plains Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 7 New Street, Plains Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 24 Shiffer Lane, Plains Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 101 Helen St., Plains Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 25-27 Cotton Ave., Plains Township.

Walter C. Karchner and Joann M. Karchner to Tamara Marie Tertel-Hersberger, $1, 1354 Harwood Road, Hazle Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 108-110 Helen St., Plains Township.

Bruce Fine to Karen Thomas Brownell, $440,000, Rice Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, Jenkins Township.

74-76 Sylvanus Street LLC to Vishal Jain et al., $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Presidential Land Holdings LLC to Donna Cupinski, $199,000, Kingston Township.

Dean A. Readler and Beth Readler to Maria Silva, $60,000, Nescopeck Township.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 35-37, 39 Miner Street, Plains Township.

Charles J. Musto and Lisa Musto to Brittni Lyn Williams and Cory Robert Williams, $217,000, West Pittston Borough.

Rita F. Moran (administrator) et al. to Antonio DeJesus Perez Cruz, $200,000, Hazle Township.

Michael J. Bilski and Joan C. Bilski to Christena Ramsay, $221,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Cheryl L. Roskos and Mark Roskos to Stephanie Guaman (guardian) et al., $134,900, Hazelton City.

David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 325 Dana St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Terri Lewis (executrix) et al. to Luis M. Betances and Yerolin Betances, $138,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Frances Strohl to Daniel R. Nearhouse and Coleen Nearhouse, $299,900, Buck Township.

Mark E. Lisofsky to Frances Strohl, $ 219,900, Plains Township.

Lisa A. Burke to Thomas Joseph Herman, $30,000, Foster Township.

Carlos Deleon-Ruiz to Dabuso Realty Inc., $60,000, Hazelton City.

Thomas Bralczyk to David Torres, $193,000, 4 Overlook Dr., Newport Township.

William R. Zaledonis (estate) et al. to Alexandra Rodriguez de Urena et al., $121,000, 66 Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre City.

Luis Albert Clemente Contreras et al. to Ana L. Rivas-Romero, $228,000, 79 Oxford St., Hanover Township.

Adam J. Maslo to Blumenfeld Properties LLC, $55,000, 1826 State Route 940, Hazle Township.

Avajaxam LLC to Elizabeth Marizan, $232,500, Hazle Township.

Yeny Sierra and Benjamin Sierra to Gerardo A. Borrero Laracuente et al., $47,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Paul S. Reese and Anne Marie Reese to Jose Jonnathan Pomavilla Mainato et al., $40,000, Plymouth Borough.

Paul S. L. Reese III et al. to Juan Gabriel Mainato Acero et al. $70,000, Plymouth Borough.

ABYG Properties LLC to Elizabeth A. Roque de Jesus et al., $250,000, 117 W. Church St., Nanticoke Vity.

Elaine M. Solinski to LDI 18 LLC, $125,000, Bear Creek Township.

WCH Management Group Inc. to L & E Capital Holdings LLC, $ 500,000, Swoyersville Borough.

Jaime Gonzalez Hernandez et al. to Yohanna Paulino Carvajal et al., $285,000, 1265 Main St., Swoyersville Borough.

Dan Peterson and Dan Peterson Jr. to Robert Manuel Vallejo Cabrera et al., $150,000, 72 Penn Avenue, Exeter Borough.

HK PA Properties LLC to Max J. Rosenblatt, $475,000, Foster Township.

Keith Coolbaugh to True American Logistics LLC, $60,000, West Pittston Borough.

John J. Fedak et al. to Joseph J. Napersky, $1, Warrior Run Borough.

Vincent Balint III to Pittston Management LLC, $25,000, 1266 N. River St., Plains Township.

James Faux Jr. to Justin Kopp and Janel Kopp, $35,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

Ronald Marriott to Mark Dantone et al., $235,000, Exeter Township.

Daniel M, Evancho and Charlene A. Evancho to Richard Anthony Giamusso II and Kerriann Marie Giamusso, $135,000, Hughestown Borough.

Arlene Stankievicz Toole et al. to John J. Armitage (trustee) et al., $1, Exeter Borough.

Michael Tolassi and Helen Tolassi to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $1,794.71, Black Creek Township.

Joseph A. Bilski and Sharon E. Bilski to Jobelma Polanco Batista et al., $159,900, Wilkes-Barre City.

Charles Repotski (administrator) et al. to Derek A. Pederson and Tiffany A. Pederson, $42,000, Kingston Township.

Clinton Castillo to Yaneiri Martinez, $289,900, Hazelton City.

Karen Gryziec to Kyle Hillard and Tanya Hillard, $440,000, Huntington Township.

Siquem Holdings LLC et al. to Jenny Alarcon Valencia, $220,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Ross Scarantino (trustee) et al. to Ben Michael Musial, $152,000, West Pittston Borough.

Sand Spring Development Corp. to Michelle L. Austin, $419,900, 381 Long Run Road, Butler Township.

Journey Bank to J & M Perry Partners Limited Partnership, $120,000, 5410 Main Road, Ross Township.

Catherine M. Kuhl and Frederick R. Kuhl to Monty E. Finnicum et al., $265,000, Wright Township.

Earth Conservancy to Jon E. Lucas et al., $69,000, Plymouth Township and Plymouth Borough.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, $1, 13 Catie Lane, Dorrance Township.

Luis Vargas et al. to Ashley Adames, $180,00, Nanticoke City.

James P. McLaughlin to Michael Corwin, $333,333, Butler Township.

Rosemarie T. Pilch et al. to Rosemarie T. Pilch, $1, 224 Noble Lane, Wilkes-Barre City.

Joan L. Brubaker to Ashley L. Boyer, $180,000, Black Creek Township.

Gregory T. Szczepanski to Joshua A. Montalvo et al., $210,000, 279 Watkins Street, Swoyersville Borough.

Sierra S. Loiselle (administrator) et al. to Yves Telfort et al., $160,000, Swoyersville Borough.

Erik Knappman to Kingston Avenue LLC, $90,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Desiree D. Lanphear to Amber Vrotkoski and Alice Vrotkoski, $200,000, Kingston Borough.

Joseph Moss to Amber Lynn Fisk et al., $245,000, Larksville Borough.

Leonard Crawford and Shirley Crawford to Kenneth Greene and Cheryl. L Greene, $737,900, Ross Township.

Cynthia Lapinski Jurta et al. to Jonathan Shaffer, $128,200, Conyngham Township.

Jane Doliva to Robert Laird and Sarah L. Laird, $13,000, Conyngham Township.

Helen L. Knapp (per agent) to Yaquelin Ortiz, $145,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Keith Dasher to Gregg S. Catagnus and Mindy S. Catagnus, $1,199,000, Black Creek Township.

Laura Madeira Forrester and Nicholas Woodrow Forrester to Patrick Cosgrove, $222,000, Dallas Township.

Gurmeet S. Dhillon and Bhupinder S. Dhillon to Muhammad Tanveer Ahmad et al. $375,000, 18 Brookview Terr., Butler Township.

Roy Gregson Phillips (per attorney in fact) et al. to Jonathan Clark Shaw, $125,000, 8 and 9 Duplan Court, Kingston Borough.

Sean Burke and Kerry Burke to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $10, Black Creek Township.

Edson Reyes to Aida de Luna Nunez et al., $170,000, 182 South Main St., Hanover Township.

DXPA 48 LLC to Pedro Suarez, $116,000, 272-274 Mayock Street, Wilkes-Barre City.

Debra Goldowski (executrix) et al. to Dorka Guadalupe Gomez Cepeda, $105,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Dorothy Maloney (executrix) et al. to Mary Joy Allen et al., $1, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Eileen Bruno et al. to Maricela Barron, $75,000, Nanticoke City.

Dorothy Marley (administratrix) et al. to Brian Halecki, $90,000, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Ellie Estates LLC to Jason Giomboni, $1, Plains Township.

Lucas Banks and Marcie Banks to Nicholas Forrester and Laura Forrester, $359,000, Dallas Borough.

CGL Properties LLC to Bevin Properties Inc., $140,000, Lehman Township.

John N. Murray and Miriam E. Murray to Tree of Life Christian Fellowship, $72,000, Plymouth Borough.

Christopher Nelson to Nichole Cunningham and Robert Cunningham, $212,000, Larksville Borough.

Leo J. Gutstein and Joyce Gutstein to Reuven Tarlow and Nechama Tarlow, $500,000, 191 Joseph Drive, Kingston Borough.

John Reyes and Josephine Reyes to Jose R. Luna Trinidad et al., $144,000, Hazelton City.

Mary Elizabeth Bird (executrix) et al. to JC Carrasco Capital Inc., $180,000, 306-308 Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre City.

Amanda Detrick (administrator) et al. to Evelyn Dominici et al., $118,000, Nanticoke City.

John Coolbaugh Jr. and Jennifer Coolbaugh to Scott D. Carey, $229,000, 26 Sweitzers Road, Exeter Township.

Frank J. Nardone et al. to Patrick Hadley, $119,500, Jenkins Township.

Steven L. Rovinski and Rebecca J. Rovinski to Zachary Evans, $135,000, Bear Creek Township.

Elizabeth J. Billmers to Christopher Frask and Tara Frask, $297,000, Hazle Township.

Kathleen A. Lapinsky Koch to Starlin Almonte Marte et al., $225,000, Hazle Township.

Sean P. Davies et al. to Juleisis D. Lopez Rodriguez et al., $263,000, Hanover Township.

Hiro Industries LLC to Ashlee Laura Harry et al. $18,500, Dallas Borough.

Joseph Galchefski (per attorney in fact) et al. to Martin Rodriguez Bello et al. $100,600, Plymouth Borough.

James P. Pimley and Maria Armandi Pimley to Mark Nelson et al. $417,500, Black Creek Township.

Jeffery L. Leno to Jonathan Bhola, $5,000, Nuangola Borough.

PNR Holdings LLC to D&N Capital Investments LLC, $1, 35 5th St., Larksville Borough.

Equity Trust Co. (custodian) et al. to LOC Home Mideast Pittsburgh LLC, $320,000, Black Creek Township.

Gregory Lazar and Matthew G. Lazar to Jose Roman and Carlos Roman, $35,000, Hazle Township.

Burgette Excavation LLC to Blue Letter Holdings LLC, $1, Pittston Township.

John Bergen (estate) et al. to Jennifer Bach, $118,000, Pittston Township.

Betty Jane Williams to Kim Kubica Fuimano, $1, 9 Belles Avenue, Ashley Borough.

Eric Porpiglia to Eric Porpiglia et al., $1, 37 Fawn Dr., Butler Township.

Jason Senese and Kristin Senese to Nichole Ubaldini and Jonathan Ubaldini, $420,000, Dallas Borough.

Yitzchok Jung to 262 Main St. LLC, $167,250, 262 Main St. Dupont Borough.

Randy J. Rader (administrator) et al. to Mason R. Cope, $74,000, New Columbus Borough.

Tammi Rickert to Thomas Kane and Ashlee M. Kane, $198,000, Foster Township.

William R. Pollock Jr. to Hollow Rentals LLC, $ 147,000, Fairmount Township.

Gregory F. Yorker to Tiffany A. Shenyo, $1, 4011 Hollywood Blvd. Unit 19, Hazle Township.

Patricia L. Tressler to Skylar Buckman et al., $145,000, 1645 Salem Blvd., Salem Township.

Richard G. Barrett and Judith A. Barrett to Anthony Candelora and Lauren Candelora, $250,000, Conyngham Borough.

Natasha M. Hunsinger (administrator) et al. to Octavio Martinez Tecorral et al., $95,000, Hazle Township.

JPSS Realty LLC to PG Development Enterprises, $275,000, Forty Fort Borough.

Deborah Klein Davis to John Wezner et al., $302,000, Black Creek Township.

Raul A. Velasquez to Kimberly & Kendra Investments LLC, $70,000, Hazle Township.