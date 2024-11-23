Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The following real estate transactions were recorded in the Luzerne County Office of the Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 21 through Sept. 3.
Adrienne Bannon et al. to Thomas Berdan and Lynda Berdan, $315,000, Butler Township.
Ann Grabowski to Andrew Mark Sabol et al., $150,000, Huntington Township.
Richard Neyhard II to Alexis Omar del Rio Martinez, $230,000, Hanover Township.
Eleanor A. Anthony to Richard W. Neyhard II, $246,000, Newport Township.
Michael Jun Hur to Gary Weeks, $5,000, Hazle Township.
Peter Rocco and Heather Rocco to Gary Weeks, $2,000, Hazle Township.
Dolores M. Williams to Dolores M. Williams et al., $1, 40 Hughes St., Wilkes-Barre City.
John P. Carson to JPC3 Inveswtments LCC, $1, 67 Notingham Street, Plymouth Borough.
Glenn Keller to Daniel Guazha Siranaula Manuel, $72,000, 15 Hillside Ave., Edwardsville Borough.
FM Corporation to James Alan Strickland and Angelica G. Strickland, $257,500, 78 North Dawes Ave., Kingston Borough.
Tioga 358-360 LLC to Robmel Property LLC, $265,250, Kingston Borough.
Brent Fleckenstein and Carrie Fleckenstein to Gabor Balogh et al., $347,000, 260 Shingle Mill Dr., Butler Township.
Laurie Chappel to Fabriel Francisco Peralta, $106,000, 74 Seneca St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Vitangelo Recchia et al. to Abrielle Uritz, $1, 201 Terrace Ave., Kingston Township.
Douglas J. Rogusky to Robert Conti Sr., $150,000, N. Lehigh Gorge Road, Foster Township.
Donald Rodriguez to Yamilex Rentals 1 Corp., $70,000, Jenkins Township.
Merritt C. Nash to Jeffrey Walkowiak and Jamie Walkowiak, $11,500, Ross Township.
Eagle Rock Resort Company to Janesha Macaheni Tampuso et al., $44,339, Black Creek Township.
Who Said LLC to Scranton Rentals LLC, $340,000, 205 Mayock St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Sunnyhill Development LLC to M2K2 Realty LLC, $329,000, Hanover Township.
Joanne C. Cartabona to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $10, Hazle Township.
Albert G. Tini to Timothy O’Gara and Sara O’Gara, $200,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.
Larock Family Limited Partnership et al. to Nicholas M. Rizzo and Tanya M. Rizzo, $1, Cedar Head Road, Sugarloaf Township.
Teresa Fry (administrator) et al. to Vincent Spirito et al., $95,000, Nanticoke City.
Charles P. Adonizio and Catherine A. Adonizio Revocable Living Trust et al. to Michael J. Bilski and Joan C. Bilski, $375,000, Jenkins Township.
Thomas G. Shortz III and Sophia Lynn Shortz to Brandy Saldana et al., $120,000, 71 Pershing St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Mary Ann Gibbon (executrix) et al. to Jason Rattigan II, $135,000, Plains Township.
Margaret Donahue to Amy Hartman, $559,000, Dallas Township.
Peggy A. Franca (executrix) et al. to Vanessa A. Perez Estevez, $184,900, 1755 Christopher Road, Hazelton City.
Malcolm Christopher Bowes (attorney in fact) et al. to Ryder Linde et al., $211,000, Kingston Township.
Richard E. Angelo and Claudette Y. Angelo to Jose Rivera and Yesina Rivera, $235,000, 50 West 22nd Street, Hazelton City.
Reid Realty Group LLC to Rafael Rodriguez Paez et al., $249,500, Larksville Borough.
Lewis Strunk III (trustee) et al. to Lewis Strunk Jr., $100, Pittston Township.
Manuel Perez et al. to Menachem Mednel Goldstein et al., $375,000, Kingston Borough.
Charles M. Carpenter Jr. and Natalia Carpenter to Philip Chromey, $464,500, Dallas Borough.
Robert Stoffa (executor) et al. to Theresa Yorgey, $99,000, Butler Township.
Mary Ann Gortva et al. to Juana Ysabel Soto de Sierra, $75,000, Hazle Township.
Alexa Carros Laughlin to David Krolikowski, $5,000, Newport Township.
Philip Chromey to Nitin Bansal and Sarita Bansal, $245,000, Wright Township.
James Gandy to Keith Ciavarella, $340,000, Plains Township.
Bridget Festa to Tiffany Caramanno, $1, North Main Street, Pittston City.
James J. Heffers et al. to Robert Burke and Angela Burke, $300,000, Kingston Borough.
Megan P. Maguire to MSH Home Improvements LLC, $356,000, Kingston Borough.
Keith Ciavarella to Yosef S. Heber and Masha Heber, $320,000, Kingston Borough.
Mario Hernandez and Emilia Hernandez to Sunray Property Management LLC, $17,500, Pittston City.
Big League Vacation Rentals LLC to Marvin Salazar, $265,000, 138-140 West Church Street, Nanticoke City.
Angela M. de la Cruz to Johnny Rafael Gesualdo, $190,000, 605-607 Fern Street, Freeland Borough.
Marguerite Woelfel et al. to New Chapter Real Estate Inc., $60,000, 601 Fern Street, Freeland Borough.
Noemi Cabrera Cabrera et al. to Juliana Alvarado et al., $ 280,000, 25 East 22nd St., Hazle Township.
452 West 8th Street LLC to Vishal Jain et al., $245,000, West Wyoming Borough.
Patricia DeJoseph (executor) et al. to Jeron Heiser, $34,000, Butler Township.
Earl Gordon Faust and Kim Faust to Jonny de Jesus Ramirez Mateo, $275,000, Hazelton City.
Christopher A. Hunsinger et al. to Edward A. Bautista, $270,000, Butler Township.
Sarah J. Simko to Tim L. Ide and Nadine M. Ide, $16,000, Lehman Township.
Charles J. Kotzer and Don J. Kotzer to Willi R. Pichardo Bonilla et al., $231,000, West Hazleton Borough.
Alexander J. Tedesco et al. to Laura E. Silva, $200,000, Exeter Borough.
David William Borys Sr. to Sarah Jean Tucker, $133,000, West Wyoming Borough.
Susan Lelack (administrator) to Depew Realty LLC, $250,000, Avoca Borough.
Edward J. O’Brien to Ariana Gail Belles, $250,000, Kingston Borough.
Chad H. Debona to Michael Anderson et al., $210,000, Mount Airy Road, Kingston Township.
Daniel Gallo to Haseeb Ahmad et al., $25,000, Salem Township.
W. Bruce McMichael Jr. and Darla J. McMichael to Michael Kwashnik and Valerie Kwashnik, $612,000, Union Township.
John T. Stuchkus to Jennifer Sanguedolce, $598,000, 156 Highland Drive, Jenkins Township.
Brian Derby to Brian Smith Jr., $3,000, Edwardsville Borough.
Ronald McGlynn and Elhame McGlynn to Bruce SW. Long, $120,000, 843 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Dual B LLC to 45 N Market St. LLC, $155,000, Nanticoke City.
Carla V. Caraballo to AD Breaking Barriers LLC, $190,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Ralph V. Yanora et al. to Najukom LLC, $510,000, Pittston City.
Robert Domanish to Renee S. Zuba, $15,000, 1027 West Main Street, Plymouth Township.
Helen B. O’Hara to Melesio Eduardo Robles Sanchez et al., $100,000, 66 Manhattan Street, Ashley Borough.
John Kall and Laurie Kall to Robert Moyer and Elizabeth Moyer, $10,000, Nuangola Road, Slocum Township.
George Margitish to Ashley Carr and William Carr, $80,560, 342 Center Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.
Kimberly McEntee to Real Estate Magnate IV LLC, $214,800, 2628 Chase Road, Jackson Township.
Thomas W. Brooks and Marie Brooks to Alyssa Panzarella and Nicholas Kyle Panzarella, $500,000, Sugarloaf Township.
Michele R. Kotchick to Shaneen Lopez Lewis et al., $185,000, Ashley Borough.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A. (trustee) et al. to Yisse Cruz Ortiz, $186,500, 329 E. Chapel St., Hazelton City.
Tracey Isaac to John Lindsay Dunsmuir, $235,000, 137 West Center Hill Road, Dallas Township.
Juan Placencia to Yoelis Placencia Diaz et al., $200,000, 348 East Diamond Ave., Hazle Township.
Edward A. Minier et al. to Edward A. Minier and Alba Minier, $1, Hazle Township.
Anthony J. McDonald (executor) et al. to Kaleb Allen Michael, $310,000, 278 Cope Road, Union Township.
Joseph Chad Bennett to Steven Allen Kulp Sr. et al., $355,000, Nescopeck Township.
Rose Marie Wagner (per attorney in fact) et al. to Adelina Lopez et al., $300,000, Hazelton City.
David J. Kolessar and Mary T. Kolessar to Misericordia University, $765,000, Jackson Township.
Luis Guerrero et al. to Pedro L. Nunez Canela et al., $180,000, Hazelton City.
Anita L. Ogin (executrix) et al. to Eduardo Norberto Cruz, $139,500, Plymouth Township.
DR & MX LLC to Aleyda Maria Fanas de Mercedes et al., $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Joshua Manley to Stephen Davis Lucas III et al., $137,500, Plymouth Township.
Gallagher Leasing LLC to Devon W. Carpenter, $93,765, Ashley Borough.
George Gallagher to Alexandria W. Carpenter, $109,000, 9 Frederick Street, Ashley Borough.
Thomas C. Hart et al. to Richard Schmid, $352,000, Dallas Township.
Lindsay Bly-Savitski et al. to Lisandra Marte, $225,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Matthew W. Petroski to Kristen Mary Martin et al., $215,999, Dallas Township.
Marc Anthony Wheeler to Cortney C. O’Brien, $190,000, Kingston Township.
Joella Sebastianelli et al. to Maureen McLean, $ 30,000, Dorrance Township.
TRKR Real Estate LLC to Jessica Rodriguez, $169,000, 519 Madison St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Aron Hershkop and Mirit Hershkop to Menachem Hecht and Shterna Hecht, $550,000, Kingston Township.
John G. Carey and Diane M. Carey to Eric Heger et al., $230,000, Kingston Township.
Casto Carlos Cadena Perez et al. to Robert Montigney, $2,500, Plymouth Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 1-3 Dingwall St., Plains Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 7 New Street, Plains Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 24 Shiffer Lane, Plains Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 101 Helen St., Plains Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 25-27 Cotton Ave., Plains Township.
Walter C. Karchner and Joann M. Karchner to Tamara Marie Tertel-Hersberger, $1, 1354 Harwood Road, Hazle Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 108-110 Helen St., Plains Township.
Bruce Fine to Karen Thomas Brownell, $440,000, Rice Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, Jenkins Township.
74-76 Sylvanus Street LLC to Vishal Jain et al., $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Presidential Land Holdings LLC to Donna Cupinski, $199,000, Kingston Township.
Dean A. Readler and Beth Readler to Maria Silva, $60,000, Nescopeck Township.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 35-37, 39 Miner Street, Plains Township.
Charles J. Musto and Lisa Musto to Brittni Lyn Williams and Cory Robert Williams, $217,000, West Pittston Borough.
Rita F. Moran (administrator) et al. to Antonio DeJesus Perez Cruz, $200,000, Hazle Township.
Michael J. Bilski and Joan C. Bilski to Christena Ramsay, $221,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Cheryl L. Roskos and Mark Roskos to Stephanie Guaman (guardian) et al., $134,900, Hazelton City.
David Augustine to AUG 3214 LLC, $1, 325 Dana St., Wilkes-Barre City.
Terri Lewis (executrix) et al. to Luis M. Betances and Yerolin Betances, $138,000, Edwardsville Borough.
Frances Strohl to Daniel R. Nearhouse and Coleen Nearhouse, $299,900, Buck Township.
Mark E. Lisofsky to Frances Strohl, $ 219,900, Plains Township.
Lisa A. Burke to Thomas Joseph Herman, $30,000, Foster Township.
Carlos Deleon-Ruiz to Dabuso Realty Inc., $60,000, Hazelton City.
Thomas Bralczyk to David Torres, $193,000, 4 Overlook Dr., Newport Township.
William R. Zaledonis (estate) et al. to Alexandra Rodriguez de Urena et al., $121,000, 66 Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre City.
Luis Albert Clemente Contreras et al. to Ana L. Rivas-Romero, $228,000, 79 Oxford St., Hanover Township.
Adam J. Maslo to Blumenfeld Properties LLC, $55,000, 1826 State Route 940, Hazle Township.
Avajaxam LLC to Elizabeth Marizan, $232,500, Hazle Township.
Yeny Sierra and Benjamin Sierra to Gerardo A. Borrero Laracuente et al., $47,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Paul S. Reese and Anne Marie Reese to Jose Jonnathan Pomavilla Mainato et al., $40,000, Plymouth Borough.
Paul S. L. Reese III et al. to Juan Gabriel Mainato Acero et al. $70,000, Plymouth Borough.
ABYG Properties LLC to Elizabeth A. Roque de Jesus et al., $250,000, 117 W. Church St., Nanticoke Vity.
Elaine M. Solinski to LDI 18 LLC, $125,000, Bear Creek Township.
WCH Management Group Inc. to L & E Capital Holdings LLC, $ 500,000, Swoyersville Borough.
Jaime Gonzalez Hernandez et al. to Yohanna Paulino Carvajal et al., $285,000, 1265 Main St., Swoyersville Borough.
Dan Peterson and Dan Peterson Jr. to Robert Manuel Vallejo Cabrera et al., $150,000, 72 Penn Avenue, Exeter Borough.
HK PA Properties LLC to Max J. Rosenblatt, $475,000, Foster Township.
Keith Coolbaugh to True American Logistics LLC, $60,000, West Pittston Borough.
John J. Fedak et al. to Joseph J. Napersky, $1, Warrior Run Borough.
Vincent Balint III to Pittston Management LLC, $25,000, 1266 N. River St., Plains Township.
James Faux Jr. to Justin Kopp and Janel Kopp, $35,000, Harveys Lake Borough.
Ronald Marriott to Mark Dantone et al., $235,000, Exeter Township.
Daniel M, Evancho and Charlene A. Evancho to Richard Anthony Giamusso II and Kerriann Marie Giamusso, $135,000, Hughestown Borough.
Arlene Stankievicz Toole et al. to John J. Armitage (trustee) et al., $1, Exeter Borough.
Michael Tolassi and Helen Tolassi to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $1,794.71, Black Creek Township.
Joseph A. Bilski and Sharon E. Bilski to Jobelma Polanco Batista et al., $159,900, Wilkes-Barre City.
Charles Repotski (administrator) et al. to Derek A. Pederson and Tiffany A. Pederson, $42,000, Kingston Township.
Clinton Castillo to Yaneiri Martinez, $289,900, Hazelton City.
Karen Gryziec to Kyle Hillard and Tanya Hillard, $440,000, Huntington Township.
Siquem Holdings LLC et al. to Jenny Alarcon Valencia, $220,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Ross Scarantino (trustee) et al. to Ben Michael Musial, $152,000, West Pittston Borough.
Sand Spring Development Corp. to Michelle L. Austin, $419,900, 381 Long Run Road, Butler Township.
Journey Bank to J & M Perry Partners Limited Partnership, $120,000, 5410 Main Road, Ross Township.
Catherine M. Kuhl and Frederick R. Kuhl to Monty E. Finnicum et al., $265,000, Wright Township.
Earth Conservancy to Jon E. Lucas et al., $69,000, Plymouth Township and Plymouth Borough.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, $1, 13 Catie Lane, Dorrance Township.
Luis Vargas et al. to Ashley Adames, $180,00, Nanticoke City.
James P. McLaughlin to Michael Corwin, $333,333, Butler Township.
Rosemarie T. Pilch et al. to Rosemarie T. Pilch, $1, 224 Noble Lane, Wilkes-Barre City.
Joan L. Brubaker to Ashley L. Boyer, $180,000, Black Creek Township.
Gregory T. Szczepanski to Joshua A. Montalvo et al., $210,000, 279 Watkins Street, Swoyersville Borough.
Sierra S. Loiselle (administrator) et al. to Yves Telfort et al., $160,000, Swoyersville Borough.
Erik Knappman to Kingston Avenue LLC, $90,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Desiree D. Lanphear to Amber Vrotkoski and Alice Vrotkoski, $200,000, Kingston Borough.
Joseph Moss to Amber Lynn Fisk et al., $245,000, Larksville Borough.
Leonard Crawford and Shirley Crawford to Kenneth Greene and Cheryl. L Greene, $737,900, Ross Township.
Cynthia Lapinski Jurta et al. to Jonathan Shaffer, $128,200, Conyngham Township.
Jane Doliva to Robert Laird and Sarah L. Laird, $13,000, Conyngham Township.
Helen L. Knapp (per agent) to Yaquelin Ortiz, $145,000, Edwardsville Borough.
Keith Dasher to Gregg S. Catagnus and Mindy S. Catagnus, $1,199,000, Black Creek Township.
Laura Madeira Forrester and Nicholas Woodrow Forrester to Patrick Cosgrove, $222,000, Dallas Township.
Gurmeet S. Dhillon and Bhupinder S. Dhillon to Muhammad Tanveer Ahmad et al. $375,000, 18 Brookview Terr., Butler Township.
Roy Gregson Phillips (per attorney in fact) et al. to Jonathan Clark Shaw, $125,000, 8 and 9 Duplan Court, Kingston Borough.
Sean Burke and Kerry Burke to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $10, Black Creek Township.
Edson Reyes to Aida de Luna Nunez et al., $170,000, 182 South Main St., Hanover Township.
DXPA 48 LLC to Pedro Suarez, $116,000, 272-274 Mayock Street, Wilkes-Barre City.
Debra Goldowski (executrix) et al. to Dorka Guadalupe Gomez Cepeda, $105,000, Wilkes-Barre City.
Dorothy Maloney (executrix) et al. to Mary Joy Allen et al., $1, Wilkes-Barre Township.
Eileen Bruno et al. to Maricela Barron, $75,000, Nanticoke City.
Dorothy Marley (administratrix) et al. to Brian Halecki, $90,000, Wilkes-Barre Township.
Ellie Estates LLC to Jason Giomboni, $1, Plains Township.
Lucas Banks and Marcie Banks to Nicholas Forrester and Laura Forrester, $359,000, Dallas Borough.
CGL Properties LLC to Bevin Properties Inc., $140,000, Lehman Township.
John N. Murray and Miriam E. Murray to Tree of Life Christian Fellowship, $72,000, Plymouth Borough.
Christopher Nelson to Nichole Cunningham and Robert Cunningham, $212,000, Larksville Borough.
Leo J. Gutstein and Joyce Gutstein to Reuven Tarlow and Nechama Tarlow, $500,000, 191 Joseph Drive, Kingston Borough.
John Reyes and Josephine Reyes to Jose R. Luna Trinidad et al., $144,000, Hazelton City.
Mary Elizabeth Bird (executrix) et al. to JC Carrasco Capital Inc., $180,000, 306-308 Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre City.
Amanda Detrick (administrator) et al. to Evelyn Dominici et al., $118,000, Nanticoke City.
John Coolbaugh Jr. and Jennifer Coolbaugh to Scott D. Carey, $229,000, 26 Sweitzers Road, Exeter Township.
Frank J. Nardone et al. to Patrick Hadley, $119,500, Jenkins Township.
Steven L. Rovinski and Rebecca J. Rovinski to Zachary Evans, $135,000, Bear Creek Township.
Elizabeth J. Billmers to Christopher Frask and Tara Frask, $297,000, Hazle Township.
Kathleen A. Lapinsky Koch to Starlin Almonte Marte et al., $225,000, Hazle Township.
Sean P. Davies et al. to Juleisis D. Lopez Rodriguez et al., $263,000, Hanover Township.
Hiro Industries LLC to Ashlee Laura Harry et al. $18,500, Dallas Borough.
Joseph Galchefski (per attorney in fact) et al. to Martin Rodriguez Bello et al. $100,600, Plymouth Borough.
James P. Pimley and Maria Armandi Pimley to Mark Nelson et al. $417,500, Black Creek Township.
Jeffery L. Leno to Jonathan Bhola, $5,000, Nuangola Borough.
PNR Holdings LLC to D&N Capital Investments LLC, $1, 35 5th St., Larksville Borough.
Equity Trust Co. (custodian) et al. to LOC Home Mideast Pittsburgh LLC, $320,000, Black Creek Township.
Gregory Lazar and Matthew G. Lazar to Jose Roman and Carlos Roman, $35,000, Hazle Township.
Burgette Excavation LLC to Blue Letter Holdings LLC, $1, Pittston Township.
John Bergen (estate) et al. to Jennifer Bach, $118,000, Pittston Township.
Betty Jane Williams to Kim Kubica Fuimano, $1, 9 Belles Avenue, Ashley Borough.
Eric Porpiglia to Eric Porpiglia et al., $1, 37 Fawn Dr., Butler Township.
Jason Senese and Kristin Senese to Nichole Ubaldini and Jonathan Ubaldini, $420,000, Dallas Borough.
Yitzchok Jung to 262 Main St. LLC, $167,250, 262 Main St. Dupont Borough.
Randy J. Rader (administrator) et al. to Mason R. Cope, $74,000, New Columbus Borough.
Tammi Rickert to Thomas Kane and Ashlee M. Kane, $198,000, Foster Township.
William R. Pollock Jr. to Hollow Rentals LLC, $ 147,000, Fairmount Township.
Gregory F. Yorker to Tiffany A. Shenyo, $1, 4011 Hollywood Blvd. Unit 19, Hazle Township.
Patricia L. Tressler to Skylar Buckman et al., $145,000, 1645 Salem Blvd., Salem Township.
Richard G. Barrett and Judith A. Barrett to Anthony Candelora and Lauren Candelora, $250,000, Conyngham Borough.
Natasha M. Hunsinger (administrator) et al. to Octavio Martinez Tecorral et al., $95,000, Hazle Township.
JPSS Realty LLC to PG Development Enterprises, $275,000, Forty Fort Borough.
Deborah Klein Davis to John Wezner et al., $302,000, Black Creek Township.
Raul A. Velasquez to Kimberly & Kendra Investments LLC, $70,000, Hazle Township.