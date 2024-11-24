🔊 Listen to this

Pawtopia Suites owner Kaityln Littzi, center, is joined by friends and family, as well as State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, left of center, for a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday.

When Kaitlyn Littzi opened Pawtopia Grooming in Plymouth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, she had help from her dad, Al, owner of FiberTel Inc.

“He’s owned his business for many years, so I’ve kind of been around it,” said Littzi, 27.

She soon gained valuable experience in all aspects of business, from hiring and working with employees to managing payroll.

“Just getting used to things like the startup and advertising was a lot and everything got hectic really quick around Christmas because we opened up in October,” she remembered. “So, it went from zero to a 100 pretty fast.”

Now, Littzi has taken the next step and expanded her grooming and daycare services to include overnight, cage-free boarding.

“This was always my plan,” Littzi explained. “The opportunity showed up to do grooming, and I’m certified in that, so that’s where I started until we found the right location to expand and offer more.”

Under its new name Pawtopia Suites, the business is now located at 104 Woodward Hill Road in Edwardsville.

Littzi held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17, surrounded by friends and family, as well as State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, who welcomed Littzi to the neighborhood.

“This is all very exciting,” she said at the time.

A lifelong animal lover and owner of four Dalmatians, Littzi originally studied to be a veterinary technician, receiving her degree from Johnson College in Scranton.

“It’s not that I got tired of it, but I got burnt out, and I always wanted to own my own business. I love helping other pets. I treat them like family,” she said.

Starting in January, Pawtopia Suites will also offer training for pet owners and their dogs to learn basic puppy and off-leash training.

However, Littzi is most excited to offer cage-free overnight boarding to her customers, and she believes it sets her apart from some of her competitors.

“They’re individual suites. They have glass doors on them. They have little beds and TVs, so it’s very homey,” she said.

That kind of environment is much less stressful for dogs, Littzi explained, especially when they might already be anxious because they’re away from home.

Additionally, an employee is on the premises 24/7, so clients can have peace of mind that their pet is safe and well taken care of.

As Littzi starts this new phase of her business, she has some simple advice for those looking to start one of their own.

“You may not be 100% ready. I was nervous too, but you just have to rip the band-aid off and do it,” she said. “Have confidence and go for it.”