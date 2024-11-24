🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — Geisinger launched its Nursing Scholars Program — a career development program that provides financial, educational and professional support to employees pursuing a career in nursing or nursing support — in 2021. Since then, the program has helped nearly 290 employees on their journey to a career in caring for others.

“This program has been a difference maker for our employees who want to begin a career in nursing or nursing support but don’t know where to start,” said Janet Tomcavage, chief nursing executive and executive vice president at Geisinger. “By eliminating some of the major barriers that prevent employees from achieving their career goals, we’re not only investing in their future but we’re also making sure Geisinger has a strong workforce in place to provide high-quality and compassionate care for years to come.”

Open to employees starting day one of employment, the Nursing Scholars Program covers part of the cost of pursuing any of the following careers in return for committing to work at Geisinger:

• Registered nurse (RN) — $40,000 in financial assistance with a 3-year work commitment as an inpatient RN (previously a 5-year commitment).

• Licensed practical nurse (LPN) — $20,000 in financial assistance with a 2-year work commitment as an inpatient LPN.

• Surgical technologist (ST) — $22,500 in financial assistance with a 2.5-year work commitment.

• Certified medical assistant (CMA) — $7,000 in financial assistance with a 2-year work commitment as an outpatient CMA.

Recently, eligibility requirements were updated to include all Geisinger School of Nursing students. With this change, all Geisinger School of Nursing students can take advantage of the program, regardless of employment status, if they commit to work at Geisinger upon graduation. Previously, only students who were also Geisinger employees were eligible.

“Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program is the reason I was able to become an RN,” said Brittney Peters, a registered nurse at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and Geisinger School of Nursing graduate. “Without this program I would not have been able to focus solely on school and it would have been much harder to complete the schooling. The Scholars Program was my lifesaver — it allowed me to go into a per diem role at the hospital so I could go to school and know my bills would still be paid.”

The program also updated its application requirements to allow for more potential scholars. Previously, scholars had to apply to the program before starting their education program. Now, School of Nursing students and Geisinger employees can apply to the program up until 12 months before their anticipated graduation date.

While supporting the career and professional goals of Geisinger employees and School of Nursing students, the program will also mitigate a shortage of nurses and the larger nursing support team across Geisinger. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States will need to hire nearly 200,000 nurses per year to meet increased health care demands and to replace retiring nurses.

Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program serves as an entry point into the health care profession for high school students or anyone considering a career in nursing or nursing support. Applications to the program are accepted throughout the year.

To set the nursing scholars up for success, the program offers guidance in choosing a school and type of degree. Geisinger nurses and leaders also offer mentorship support.

Community members who are not Geisinger employees can apply for available positions at Geisinger and qualify for the program starting day one of employment.

Visit geisinger.org/nursingscholars for details on Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program.