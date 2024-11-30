🔊 Listen to this

Shoppers took advantage of Shop Small Business Saturday at businesses throughout the area. In Mountain Top, mother and daughter Jennifer and Julia Danzeisen of Drums stopped by The Women’s Boutique and Consignment Shop to check out some of the sale items. From left: Misty Kazmierski, owner of The Women’s Boutique and Consignment Shop, and Julia and Jennifer Danzeisen.

Submitted Photo