One tech trend I’ve always had trouble getting on board with were the so-called “wearables” – smart watches, smart glasses, etc. Smart glasses, they’re pretty much a fad so far. As for smart watches, I get the cool factor, believe me – years ago I had a Pebble watch that was kind of neat, and I had a first-generation Apple Watch, but I’d either forget to wear them, forget to charge them, or just not feel like dealing with them that day.

On top of being one more thing to remember, and on top of yet another device nagging me with reminders, alarms, or other buzzing annoyances, I just wasn’t sure what the point was.

I already have a device that has access to the sum total of human knowledge, that allows me to communicate in any medium I choose with anyone anywhere on the world, it takes pictures, it can place orders, it can act as a key to your car, it can even be a flashlight. Why would anyone want anything else?

Well, style I guess. You can certainly personalize a smartwatch far more easily than an analog watch. But the one thing that keeps coming back as I get older is that most smartwatches have fairly powerful health tracking capabilities.

An Apple Watch, for example, can monitor your heart rate. It can tell if you’ve fallen, and can’t get up. It can measure your blood-oxygen level. It can capture an ECG. It can tell if you’re in atrial fibrillation. Combined with your smartphone, it knows when you’re sleeping or awake, and can tell if you’re sleeping well, combined with the other sensors. Granted, these can’t replace a regular checkup, but if you have a family history of heart disease, or you’re just clumsy, these devices might just be a lifesaver.

Apple and other smart watches are not the only other devices that track health. This technology is also being built into rings, for example, the Oura ring, which comes with embedded heart-rate, respiration, and movement sensors and a companion app.

If a watch doesn’t work for you, maybe a ring will.

These devices come with all the usual caveats that you’re essentially beaming biometric data onto the internet in real-time, but that’s just a part of life in 2024.

Most smartwatches or smart rings start at around $250, but they can be less expensive if they’re bundled with a phone or you’re content with an older version (or far more expensive, if nothing but the latest gold-encrusted titanium Apple Watch with designer faces will do.)

For me practicality and capability tend to outweigh “gimmick” appeal for something that I’m expected to use every day, and a smart watch hasn’t…quite…gotten there yet for me. I’m still going to forget to charge it, and I’m still going to forget to wear it.

I’m guessing that will change about the first time I hear a doctor caution me about my blood pressure.

Nick DeLorenzo is the CTO of the Times Leader Media Group and CIO of MIDTC, LLC. He is from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and has covered technology for the Times Leader since 2010.