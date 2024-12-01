🔊 Listen to this

If you want your videos to truly resonate with potential customers, it’s essential to understand exactly who your audience is and what matters most to them. This week, we’re diving into the importance of knowing your target audience and how to craft video messages that speak directly to them not only engaging, but also converting them.

One powerful method for gaining an understanding of who your customers are is through creating customer personas. These are semi-fictional representations of your ideal customers based on what you already know about your existing audience. Customer personas should include key demographics such as age, gender, location, and occupation, as well as psychographics like interests, values, and motivations.

By creating detailed customer personas, you can begin to see your audience not just as a group of people, but as individuals with unique needs, desires, and pain points. For example, if you own a fitness business, you might have one persona representing busy professionals who struggle to find time for exercise and another persona representing fitness enthusiasts who are looking for advanced workout routines. Each of these personas will require different messaging in your videos. The busy professional may be more interested in quick, efficient workouts, while the fitness enthusiast might appreciate detailed, challenging routines.

Once you have a clear picture of who you’re speaking to, the next step is crafting a message that resonates. This is where the power of storytelling comes into play. People don’t just watch videos—they connect with stories. When you craft your message, think about how you can tell a story that speaks to your audience’s challenges, desires, and aspirations. Your video should answer a specific question or solve a problem that your target audience is facing. If your fitness business caters to busy professionals, your message might revolve around helping them achieve fitness goals despite a hectic schedule. You might tell the story of a customer who successfully incorporated 15-minute workouts into their daily routine, achieving results they thought were impossible.

Viewers have short attention spans, so you need to get to the point quickly. Within the first few seconds of your video, make sure you clearly communicate the value of what you’re offering.

Don’t waste time with generic introductions or filler content. Start by addressing your audience’s pain points directly. For instance, if you’re selling a time-saving productivity tool, begin your video by asking, “Struggling to stay organized at work?” This immediately shows the viewer that you understand their challenge, making them more likely to keep watching.

In addition to clarity, your message should be emotionally engaging. Think about how your video can make viewers feel something—whether that’s inspired, relieved, or excited. The key is to understand the emotional triggers of your audience. For example, if you’re marketing a travel product, focus on the excitement and freedom that comes with exploring new places, rather than simply listing features.

Once you’ve crafted your message, it’s time to fine-tune your video to appeal to specific audience segments. Not all of your customers will respond to the same type of content, so consider creating different videos for different segments of your audience. For example, if your business serves both younger and older demographics, you may want to create videos that speak to the interests and concerns of each group. Younger audiences may respond better to high-energy, visually dynamic content, while older customers might appreciate slower-paced videos with a more straightforward, informative style.

Ultimately, knowing your audience and crafting a compelling message is about creating a connection. Your video should speak to your audience’s desires, address their pain points, and provide a solution. The better you understand your ideal customers and the more tailored your message, the more successful your video marketing efforts will be.

Next week we’ll dive into choosing the right video formats and platforms for your business.

With so many options available, it’s important to understand which formats will best showcase your message and resonate with your audience.

See you there!

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at Jon@DiamondCityStudios.com.