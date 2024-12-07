🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — Lauren Murphy, manager of nursing quality at Geisinger, was recently recognized for excellence in nursing at the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania’s 35th annual gala in Harrisburg. This statewide nonprofit organization recognizes exemplary nursing practice and grants scholarships to students pursuing degrees in nursing at all levels. Over the past 35 years, the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania (NAP) has provided more than 220 nursing scholarships totaling over $525,000 and has honored more than 800 Pennsylvania nurses at its annual gala.

Murphy won the 2024 Doctor of Nursing Practice Award, which is presented to a nurse who exhibits healthcare improvements and contributions via practice and clinical scholarship; demonstrates noteworthy involvement or influence in health care policy and advocacy; contributes to interprofessional collaboration and improves patient and/or population health; and significantly contributes to the advancement of nursing practice.

“To be recognized by the Nightingale Awards is an incredible achievement,” said Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “Lauren personifies what it means to be an exceptional nurse and leader, and her dedication to nursing excellence is evident to everyone she works with. She’s so deserving of this recognition and we’re proud to have her as part of our Geisinger family.”

Murphy, a resident of Laflin, was recognized as a leader who fosters relationships with staff, nurse leaders and other departments to develop new quality initiatives to improve patient care. She was key in helping Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre achieve two consecutive Magnet designations, which is the highest national honor of nursing practice. She keeps staff informed of quality initiatives throughout the system to maintain and exceed national benchmarks and has developed a quality council. She is described as kind, humble, dedicated, caring and genuine, and she always wants what’s best for her fellow nurses and their patients.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive NAP’s Doctor of Nursing Practice Award,” said Murphy. “It’s a privilege to be recognized for something I’m so passionate about. I want to express sincere gratitude to my superiors who mentored and supported me, my colleagues who have been with me on this journey throughout my 20-plus-year career at Geisinger and my mom, who inspired me to become a nurse. This recognition fuels my passion and commitment to making a positive impact in our profession of nursing.”

In addition to Murphy’s award, several other Geisinger nurses were nominated in various award categories at this year’s gala:

• Renee Blakiewicz, chief nursing officer for Geisinger’s northeast region – Senior Level/Executive.

• Wendy Franklin, inpatient RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, PACU – Clinical Practice RN.

• John Hall, vascular access team resource, Geisinger Medical Center, vascular access – Clinical Practice RN.

• In remembrance of Alissa Heeman, nursing professional development practitioner, Geisinger Medical Center – Staff Development.

• Alyse Hommel, professional development coordinator, Geisinger Medical Center, nursing professional development practitioner – Staff Development.

• Jana Kass, nursing program director for system nursing informatics – Nursing Informatics.

• Crystal Muthler, chief nursing officer for Geisinger’s central region – Senior Level/Executive.

• Kellee Neyer, nurse coordinator, Geisinger Medical Center, general surgery – Clinical Practice RN.

• Tanya Ulichney, nursing professional development practitioner, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, nursing professional development practitioner – Staff Development.