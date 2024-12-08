🔊 Listen to this

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the rebranding of the platform to simply “X,” users have been leaving the platform in droves for a seemingly ever-expanding bevy of potential replacements.

Mastodon, which predates the Musk takeover, is open-source, decentralized, but has a somewhat steep learning curve. Then came Threads, hot on the heels of the rebranding of the platform, an effort by Meta, (the owners of Facebook and Instagram) to cash in on their built-in userbase and soak up former X users on the new platform.

The latest contender is Bluesky.

Bluesky was originally founded by ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey — who has since left the platform — and is rapidly growing in reaction to changes in X’s content and moderation policies. The app recently claimed the number-one spot in the Apple App store and as of the time of this writing their user-base numbers some 25 million people, with that number sometimes growing by a million users a day.

Bluesky’s leadership group is made up of people in the technology world who have been outspoken detractors of “big tech” and are philosophically opposed to a single corporation controlling what, in their view, should be democratized social media platforms.

In terms of look and feel, Bluesky is extremely similar to old-school Twitter. Visiting it on a browser (the url is https://bsky.app/) , one is immediately met with a very familiar, intuitive user interface that looks almost exactly like the Twitter feed of days past — and this is no surprise, given it’s origins.

So how is it different than Twitter? For one, the technology is different — it’s decentralized, somewhat similar to Mastodon, meaning that no one company controls the servers that the platform relies upon. But unlike other decentralized platforms, users can simply create an account and just go.

Thus far, Bluesky is free of the vast majority of sponsored content, annoying checkmarks, and other paid chaff that festoons so many modern social media platforms, which is extremely refreshing. That said, every organization needs to make money, so while they’re currently funded by investment money, it’s going to be interesting to see how they pivot when the inevitable demands for that return.

In terms of how the community is managed, any social media network that expands rapidly will need to employ some form of content moderation and have guidelines for what is and is not acceptable on the platform. According to its website, its core principles are to “Empower User Choice,” “Cultivate a welcoming environment” and “Evolve with Feedback.”

Bluesky has taken a fairly even-handed approach to this, boiling down its rules to fit under three main categories:

• “Don’t use Bluesky Social to break the law or cause harm to others.”

• “Treat others with respect.”

• “Follow the standards of the app or service you’re visiting.”

Different communities that use Bluesky can maintain separate content policies. Users can block other users and they can report posts, but they can’t make their accounts or posts private. Direct messages to other accounts are private.

In order to meet the increasing demand of the platform, they’ve recently quadrupled the size of their moderation team.

From the outside looking in, it seems like it’s off to a good start. Any platform needs to build critical mass before it becomes successful. The next year or so will show if it will become a force to be reckoned with. How it approaches monetization, maintenance and growth of it’s user base, and its ability to scale and maintain service levels as that user base increases will be crucial factors.

If you want to check out Bluesky, you can download it from the App Store, or sign up at https://bsky.app/.

Nick DeLorenzo is the CTO of the Times Leader Media Group and CIO of MIDTC, LLC. He is from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and has covered technology for the Times Leader since 2010.