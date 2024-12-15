🔊 Listen to this

The three men who have owned Cavanaugh’s Grille over the last 20 years were at the pub to celebrate its 20th anniversary. From left: Kevin Foley, Bill Aigeldinger and Jim Foley.

MOUNTAIN TOP — A standing-room-only crowd helped Cavanaugh’s Grille celebrate its 20th anniversary on Dec. 3.

The grille holds an important place in the preservation of Mountain Top’s history.

Kevin Foley purchased the Historic Mountain Top Hotel in 2002 and remodeled the building while keeping its treasured history intact. The walls of its dining room are adorned with paintings that depict the history of Mountain Top. He also preserved the tavern’s solid oak bar.

After completing the restoration and renovations, Kevin Foley opened Cavanaugh’s on Dec. 3, 2004, and he operated it until 2013, when he sold it to Bill Aigeldinger. In 2019, Aigeldinger sold the business to Jim Foley, Kevin’s brother. Jim Foley added the grille’s popular outdoor patio.

Cavanaugh’s has become known for good food, entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere. And its St. Patrick’s Day parties are legendary.