For the last few years, anytime I needed a new computer, I just automatically bought a laptop. I play a lot of video games, and I need a fairly powerful machine for work, but a laptop always just seemed to work well.

There was a time when laptop ownership meant you were forced to compromise — on power, storage, speed, or usually all of the above — in order to get a system that could actually be called “portable.”

These days, that’s not really the case — laptops are a perfected technology and can do pretty much anything a desktop computer can, with the added bonus that you’re able to take them with you anywhere you go.

There is one area, however, where you’re still making some significant trade-offs, although this primarily impacts people who want either very powerful, or very long-lasting machines: upgradability. Desktops are still extremely upgradable, laptops are less so.

I ran up against that limit recently when I bought the new Indiana Jones game, and despite having a gaming laptop that was just two years old — it didn’t work. Other games and programs had begun lagging too, despite reformats and some small upgrades. I realized it was time for a new machine.

In a time when prices for computers are down below $500, springing for a new computer isn’t as big of a concern as it once was — even though it’s not necessarily inexpensive — if something gets old, you can just replace it. In some cases, though, you might still want to upgrade — if it’s a high-end gaming machine, it would certainly be worthwhile to upgrade the video card, for example — or if you have a laptop you really like and it’s just lacking in RAM, spending as little as $50 or $60 can make all the difference in the world to making a slow machine run like new again.

Whether it’s worth upgrading a machine also comes down to how you use it. If you just need something to read e-mail and do occasional web browsing, a computer might be a decade old and totally adequate. If you play a lot of video games or do graphic design, having a lot of RAM and a modern video card can be absolutely crucial.

Laptops, all-in-ones, and other small form-factor devices very frequently incorporate directly onto the motherboard what are often separate hardware components on desktops: most frequently video cards, but even RAM and other components like processors can be soldered directly to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded easily — Apple is notorious for doing this. Typically, it is possible to upgrade many components in a laptop to a certain degree — although it’s far more difficult.

On a desktop machine, however, it’s possible to upgrade almost every component, creating a Ship Of Theseus situation where only the original case remains after a time — so while a computer will always become slowly obsolete, it’s possible to slow that process to a crawl.

In my case, I could have gone out and bought a new gaming laptop, and gone through the same process in a few years, replacing the whole machine — but this time I opted to spend a little more and buy a desktop that I could keep upgrading as needed — it will probably cost me less over time, plus I can continue to use the older laptop for work without any problems.

Nick DeLorenzo is the CTO of the Times Leader Media Group and CIO of MIDTC LLC. He is from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and has covered technology for the Times Leader since 2010.