🔊 Listen to this

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.or

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the Luzerne County Office of the Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 17-30, 2024.

Jody Albert Dymond et al. to Shawn Michael Engler et al., $230,000, Slocum Township.

Barry A. Veet and Patricia M. Veet to Robert Martin Delehanty and Donna Marie Delehanty, $270,000, 95 Harding St., Hazelton City.

Academy St. Management LLC to Erick Chavez, $205,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Chong Browning to Three Putt Ventures LLC, $150,000, 210 Ridgewood Road, Plains Township.

William B. Hissam (estate) et al. to David Antonucci, $75,000, White Haven Borough.

Kidds Realty et al. to Zaidenberg Holdings LLC, $135,000, Hanover Township.

David Antonucci to Raquel Maldonado, $278,000, Foster Township.

Jamie Jabara to Shieldwall Properties LLC, $120,000, Buck Township.

Kyle Shamaski to Tamecha A. Smith, $175,000, Hanover Township.

John J. Della Croce and Mary Beth Della Croce to Adena PA LLC, $1, 444, 454 and 458 Washington St., Freeland Borough.

Stone Fortress Residential II LLC et al. to Michael B. Senape Sr., $249,500, 15 Poplar St., Plains Township.

Belky Taveras et al. to Carlos M. Monclus Gonzalez et al., $35,000, Hazelton City.

See Us At Destinatiosn LLC to SICR Restaurant LLC, $250,000, Hazelton City.

Michael J. Christina (administrator) et al. to Thomas M. Vercusky, $168,000, West Hazelton Borough.

Dallal Neddoff to Joseph J. Hourigan, $15,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Edgar Tapia to Naser Zaid Ali, $239,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Michael W. Cheek to Caitlin Sorber and Joel Sorber, $239,000, Larksville Borough.

Janusz F. Wolanin and Maria Wolanin to Real Estate Magnate IV LLC, $95,000, Newport Township.

Lee McCracken and Shawndra McCracken to Shawndra McCracken et al., $21,000, Plains Township.

AJT Properties LLC to Natasha Roswell, $198,000, 94 Penn St., Kingston Borough.

Luis E. Diaz to Fernando Jorge Almonte, $255,000, 417-419 West 1st St., Hazelton City.

Ana Cruz de Espejo to Gill Carol Pratts, $195,000, Freeland Borough.

Mecka LLC to Open Property LLC, $200,000, Hazle Township.

Hazelton City Land Bank to Zitro & Roni Properties 2 Inc., $181,000, 22 E. Green St., Hazelton City.

James Gandy and Mercedes Gandy to James Gandy et al., $1, 752 Sutton Creek Dr., Exeter Township.

David Tlatenchi to Teresa Tlatenchi, $1, Wilkes-Barre City.

Gerard J. Weihbrecht Jr. et al. to Community Options Inc., $296,000, Plains Township.

NEPA Holdings 1 LLC et al. to Beulah Real Estate Solutions LLC, $75,000, 76 Coal St., Newport Township.

Plymouth Township to TMBMAC Properties LLC, $4,000, 46 Smith Row, Plymouth Township.

Temitope Odedele and Olufunke Odelele to Stephany Veras et al., $275,000, Butler Township.

JAG Real Estate Development Inc. to Emmanuel Jorge Limery, $350,000, Hazle Township.

Anthony M. Kapolka III to Steven A. Van Dunk and Nancy E. Van Dunk. $340,000, Dallas Township.

Shane Mammano to Aldana Macias, $89,400, Sugar Notch Borough.

Ralph O. Phillips (per attorney in fact) et al. to Blas Reinoso, $93,500, Plymouth Borough.

Jose L. Guzman to Lion Forst and Cherelyn Forst, $80,000, Ashley Borough.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to 1622 E. Union Apts., $147,000, 30 Lewis Dr., Bear Creek Village Borough.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to Just My Home, $100,000, 132 W. Dorrance St., Kingston Borough.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to Charles Moyer, $196,000, 67 Harris Hill Road, Kingston Township.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to AJT Properties LLC, $90,000, 57 Willow St., Plymouth Borough.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to Pittston Management, $80,000, 489 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to Charles Moyer, $40,000, 934 Main St., Plymouth Township.

Bobbi R. Sisock et al. to Robert John Swinsky, $1, Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Township.

2WB REI LLC to Shridevi Reddy et al., $189,000, Duryea Borough.

Joseph Wright to Garrison and Sons LLC, $35,000, Franklin Street, Plymouth Borough.

John F. Williams to Stella Maher et al., $428,000, Butler Township.

Sunnyhill Development LLC et al. to Navin Kumar, $325,000, Hanover Township.

Justin Diggs to Garden View Properties LLC, $18,500, 180 Parsonage St. Rear, Pittston City.

Belleve Inc. to Francisco A. Perez Tineo et al., $172,000, Hazelton City.

Miguelina Almonte to Juan Y. Cabral Ortiz, $177,000, 318 W. Union St., Nanticoke City.

Dominic Formica tio Carlos Mejia et al., $430,000, 47 Coxe St., Hazelton City.

Eagle Rock Resort Company to Emily C. Albacete, $10, Hazle Township.

Foster C. Miller Sr. (trustee) et al. to Mark F. Deon and Denise Deon, $8,000, Hazle Township.

Deal House Capital Fund II LLC to Rafaela A. Duran et al., $295,000, 2267 Sunburst Dr., Hazle Township.

Edward D. Sakolosky and Cheryl C. Sakolosky to Matthew Dietz and Lori Dietz, $7,000, Black Creek Township.

Brenda Gonzalez to Cristopher Tavera Perez et al., $205,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Luzerne County Sheriff et al. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $33,703.65, 71 Sandspring Road, Bear Creek Township.

Michael Hrycyk to Matthew Esposito, $117,000, Luzerne Borough.

Mark D. Schumack to Isabelita Rodriguez de Canela et al., $120,000, Hazelton City.

Marcela Solis Cazares (administrator) et al. to Marcela Solis Cazares, $1, 300 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre City.

Jesse Catherine Kellow et al. to Eric Michael Mosca and James Joseph Mosca, $210,000, 52 E. Columbus St., Pittston City.

Nicholas Dabbieri (estate) et al. to Michael Kohler et al., $202,000, Kingston Borough.

Valerie McAnneney (executrix) et al. to Rosalba Andujar, $159,000, 1006 Centre St., Freeland Borough.

Jeffrey R. Hein to Matthew Adam Scheib, $60,000, Huntington Township.

Gennaro Virtuoso and Sheila Virtuoso to HQJ Property Investments LLC, $1, 197 Elizabeth St., Pittston City.

Joseph A. Donato and Eileen R. Donato to Walter Cruz et al., $10,000, 723 Main St., Freeland Borough.

Brian Crilley (administrator) et al. to Corey Cunningham and Heather Cunningham, $247,000, 7 Spruce St., Swoyersville Borough.

CEJW LLC to Kirmar Ave. Real Estate Management LLC, $270,000, Newport Township.

Santiago A. Franco et al. to Denia Brito, $20,000, 435 Allen St., West Hazelton Borough.

26 S. Broad St. LLC to Cristobal J. Cabera Fernandez et al., $249,900, 905 Roosevelt St., Hazle Township.

Frank P. Parise Jr. et al. to Jennifer Slusser Barrett, $224,900, 605 Putnam St., Hazle Township.

Raymond H. Gerlach to Joseph Stankoski, $1, Ross Township.

Romayne Defaveri Grangereau (trustee) et al. to Ann Malo et al., $250,000, Exeter Borough.

Karl V. Erdman II et al. to Wombley II LLC, $450,000, Salem Township.

Donna M. Thornton (co-trustee) et al. to Amanda M. Jones, $1, Hollenback Township.

Joseph D. Moyer to John J. Elias Jr., $5,000, Hazle Township.

Michael Portonova et al. to Mark Ritz and Jacqueline Ritz, $690,000, Sugarloaf Township.

Lorna Blancaflor to Eagle Rock Resort Company, $24,296.71, Hazle Township.

Jose Paulino et al. to Wilbert Colon, $225,000, 835 Alter St., Hazelton City.

Amy M. Slusser et al. to Paul J. Petruzzi IV, $400,000, Butler Township.

Locust Land Holdings LLC to Holly Anderson and Leigh Anderson, $435,000, Hazle Township.

Sunflower 12 LLC to Sukhvilago LLC, $252,347, Wilkes-Barre City.

Down to the Studs LLC to Gerard Loeffler, $105,000, Ashley Borough.

Nicole Cameron to Michael Diccio Jr. et al., $282,500, 75 Buck Ridge Dr., Butler Township.

Tammi Rickert to Thomas Kane and Ashlee M. Kane, $198,000, Foster Township.

David E. Hoffman and Edward Allen Hoffman to Edward Allen Hoffman and Matthew A. Hoffman, $35,000, 4001 St. Marys Road, Dorrance Township.

Donato Moneta to Brown Legacy Properties LLC, $4,500, Foster Township.

Mukul Goswami et al. to Patrick Donald Healy, $240,000, West Pittston Borough.

Rebecca Anne Madill et al. to Gershon Wachtel and Chaya Wachtel, $325,000, Kingston Borough.

Rosemary Quintana (estate) et al. to Dylan Jakubcxzyk et al., $205,000, 177 Laurel Road, Buck Township.

Richard D. Harrison and Michelle Harrison to Yismel Antonia Pena de Betances, $$186,500, Edwardsville Borough.

Christine Nealon et al. to Francisco Laureano Rosario, $137,700, Wilkes-Barre City.

Tammy L. Velehoski to Scott D. Wills and Sara Wills, $202,000, Kingston Borough.

Nicholas Tsioles and Cynthia Tsioles to Maria L. Abreu, $10,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Richard Schmid to Step-By-Step Inc., $307,000, Plains Township.

Joanne P. Novotny to Darcio Salazar Castillo et al., $255,000, Hazle Township.

Robert Srubar and Lydia Y. Srubar to Eric Dietz, $3,000, Hazle Township.

Michael S. Barr and Laura Anne Barr to Richard Chizzik and Jeanette Chizzik, $6,500, Hazle Township.

Diane Tummillo to S & S Acquisitions LLC, $2,995, Hazle Township.

Gino Ruggiero and Hanna Ruggiero to Laura Ann Barton, $3,200, Hazle Township.

Wanda L. Rinehimer (executrix) et al. to Crooked Ladder Roofing LLC et al., $120,000, Salem Township.

Anthony Angelella Jr. et al. to Juan Baizan and Erica Baizan, $335,000, Pittston Township.

John T. Ondrusek and Robin A. Ondrusek to Silvino Matos Rodriguez, $230,000, Hazle Township.

Amy Nowak et al. to Scott Street Real Estate LLC. $230,000, 1075-1077 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Rene Beauregard and Tulri Beauregard to Michael Gregory Shell et al., $28,000, Black Creek Township.

Breanne N. Sitler et al. to Haylee Cieniawa et al., $195,000, Salem Township.

Lillian Penko to Brothers and Brothers 18 Holdings LLC, $90,000, Nanticoke City.

Stella Centrella to Anthony Ranieli, $20,500, Pittston Township.

Lillian V. Penko to Brothers and Brothers 18 Holdings LLC, $5,000, Newport Township.

Mohamed Gamal Abdel Adeen to EJS Holdings LLC, $65,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Michael T. Hatrak et al. to Kyle Jensen et al., $290,000, Exeter Borough.

Gary Severns and Yvonne Severns to Best Evolution LLC, $181,000, Kingston Borough.

Scott E. Madrak and Mauri Madrak to John P. Coolican et al., $654,500, Dallas Township.

Brian C. Baker and Lynn M. Baker to Pennsylvania-American Water Company, $52,000, Salem Township.

Lee A. Namey (estate) et al. to James Doran and Theresa Doran, $12,000, Plymouth Township.

Gallagher Leasing LLC to Isreal Freundlich, $143,000, 8 Garber St., Hanover Township.

John P. Stochla and Tammy L. Stochla to Isreal Freundlich, $180,000, 26-28 W. Grove St., Edwardsville Borough.

Denny R. Fernandez Velez et al. to Amparo Cabrera de Cruz et al., $300,000, 140 New Alexander St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Robert J. Detz and Raymond L. Detz to William Patrick O’Malley, $200,000, 150 Old Newport St., Newport Township.

Plaus Escobar David Arturo to Osiris de la Rosa Mazara, $231,000, 46 S. Welles St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Jairo’s Enterprises LLC to Fiordaliza Roman Polanco, $179,900, 12 Mack St., Plains Township.

Gloria Sekusky et al. to Sarah Elizabeth Donahue et al., $230,000, Exeter Borough.

Madeline Jannelle Carrion to Martha P. Sosa Garcia et al., $211,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Robert J. Detz to William Patrick O’Malley, $40,000, Rear 150 Old Newport St., Newport Township.

Janet F. Domyan to Freed Properties LLC, $78,500, Wilkes-Barre City.

Brock Gordner to Damian’s Rental Limited, $95,000, Plymouth Borough.

Brittany Murtha et al. to Rose Yevak, $175,000, Nanticoke City.

Marie Lourdes Nicoli et al. to Sandra Carolina Romero Monge et al., $223,500, Wilkes-Barre City.

Yvonne Wilson Calello et al. to Andrew Mhley, $140,000, Freeland Borough.

Michael R. Verfin to Miguel Fernandez Reyes et al., $155,000, Hanover Township.

Mark F. Williams Jr. to Moshe Brackman et al., $288,000, Kingston Borough.

JRS Property Management LLC to Ashley L. Webb, $180,000, Nescopeck Borough.

Joyce L. Cisney (attorney in fact) et al. to Richard Taylor and Kristina Anen Taylor, $180,000, Luzerne Borough.

Phillip Myers to Joel Hope, $1, 432-434 Elm Ave., Kingston Borough.

Barry Myers and Breanne Myers to Kyle McHale and Sydney McHale, $231,000, Fairview Township.

Deborah Martin et al. to Mary E. Vanesko, $346,000, Dallas Township.

Eugene Witko and Sandra Witko to David Santos and Jessica Santgos, $13,000, West Wyoming Borough.

Glenn Keller to Richard Rivera et al., $7,500, Butler Township.

John F. Zemetro and Sandra M. Zemetro to Syan Properties Inc., $85,000, Warrior Run Borough.

VMC Realty LLC to Eric Wendoloski and Ariana Wendoloski, $85,000, Jenkins Township.

David B. Johns (executor) et al. to Jacqueline F. Cain-Briggs and Brent A. Briggs, $350,000, Lehman Township.

Presidential Land Holdings LLC to Lisa Novrocki, $280,000, Rice Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Company to Aileen Padigos Ponce and James G. Ponce, $10, Hazle Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Company to Eduardo Mendoza Merino et al., $10, Hazle Township.

Joseph S. Kost et al. to William Gower and Roy Gower, $156,500, 218 Smith Circle, Hazle Township.

Susan Marie Emanski to Dallanara Palma, $320,000, Fairview Township.

Geoffrey K. Doll and Isolde Doll to Edward M. Parks and Annmarie Palumbo-Parks, $50,000, Hazle Township.

Jacqueline J. Champi et al. to Ian J. Ryan et al., $455,000, 11 Sandys Way Lane, Dorrance Township.

Mohammad Janoudi to Jimmy Steven Dorsey, $239,000, Deer Cross Road, Foster Township.

Mark A. Hernandez to 255 Hazle LLC, $112,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

William B. Gray et al. to Kyle Traver and Caitlin Traver, $220,000, West Pittston Borough.

Mark S. Reilly to Kevin Schmidt Jr., $140,000, Kingston Borough.

Robert Horensky (executor) et al. to Jeremy Heiser, $249,900, Butler Township.

Jeffrey J. Borosky and Jeanette M. Borosky to John J. Senunas IV et al., $250,000, Wyoming Borough.

Susan A. Suscavage and Paul J. Suscavage to Rave Realty LLC, $90,000, 18 Blair St., Plymouth Borough.

Dale S. Rutkowsky (per attorney in fact) et al. to Sugar Mountain Construction LLC, $50,000, Stage Coach Road, Foster Township.

Jane Doliva to Hayden McComsey, $295,000, Conyngham Township.

Audrey Collier Marcinko (per agent) et al. to Katilynne Parrent et al., $249,900, Duryea Borough.

PLG Holdings LLC to 287 Clover LLC et al., $375,000, 287 Pierce St., Kingston Borough.

Barbara Cometa to Kalman T. Goodman and Nechama Goodman, $387,000, 1086 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort Borough.

Patricia Bekanich to Joshua Rhoads, $159,000, Dupont Borough.

Michael Lasecki to Victor McCandless et al., $17,000, Butler Township.

Amaury Moreta to Royalty Realty LLC, $48,000, Newport Township.

Amaury Moreta to Royalty Realty LLC, $10,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Denise Moy (executrix) et al. to Big League Vacation Rentals LLC, $620,000, 609-617 E. Main St., Larksville Borough.

Rita Diane Whitmire and Carl Eugene Whitmire to Rita Diane Whitmire et al., $1, 15 Broad Hollow Road, Union Township.

James V. Gialanella Jr. and Valerie A. Gialanella to Btian P. Moretti, $275,000, 311 Village Road, Franklin Township.

KMB Properties LLC to Brett Dolan et al., $222,000, Forty Fort Borough.

John E. Benkoski to Timms Holdings LLC, $75,000, 81-83 Norman St., Pittston Township.

Dr. Paul’s Family and Urgent Care PLLC to Myat Tun Thein, $1, Black Creek Township.

Deborah Ratynski to Ignacio de Jesus Mejia et al., $200,000, Plymouth Borough.

Donna M. Thornton (co-trustee) et al. to Brice Clark Conklin (estate) et al., $15,000, Hollenback Township.

Peter S. Billis to Paul L. Yingling II (trustee) et al., $499,000, White Haven Borough.

Robert Conti to Cutting Edge Property Management LLC, $1, 1059 Sandy Valley Road, Foster Township.

Robert J. Piccola and Ruthanne Piccola to GLMN Holdings LLC, $300,000, Hazleton City.

Seth Richard Piechowski to Danielle Catherine Silano, $137,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Thomas S. Washko to Thomas S. Washko et al., $24,750, Hazleton City.

High Pitch LLC to Maria de la Luz Ramirez Maldonado, $290,000, 555 Walnut St., Freeland Borough.

TWK Properties LLC to Dennie’s Resurfacing LLC, $4,500, 1249 Woodhaven Dr., Foster Township.

Joseph A. Donato to David J. Portonova and Brittany A. Portonova, $900,000, 2 Seneca Trail, Conyngham Borough, Sugarloaf Township.

Randall Skuba and Catherine Skuba to Loop Interner Holdco LLC, $50,000, Haxle Township.

Adam Boyce and Brianna Marie Boyce to Gary E. Curran Jr., $380,000, Kingston Township.

Jeddo-Highland Coal Co. to Freeland Borough Municipal Authority, $23,085, Foster Township.

Melissa Haynes to Randy Astacio et al., $309,000, Kingston Township.

Melissa A. Czock to Mark J. Amster, $155,000, 106 Lackawanna Ave., Swoyersville Borough.

Lisa Marie Skowronski to Anne Marie Matles, $176,000, Dupont Borough.

Daniel Salvador Criollo-Gutama to Phuntsok LLC, $265,000, West Pittston Borough.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company (trustee) et al. to Robert W. Long and Donna M. Long, 660 Hayes St., Hazleton City.

Thomas F. McDermott (executor) et al. to 392394 North Main Pittston LLC, $100,000, Pittston City.

Donna Cooper et al. to NEPA Property Ventures LLC, $120,000, 67 Davenport St, Dallas Borough.

Robert N. Conti Sr. to Cutting Edge Property Management LLC, $1, 1065 Sandy Valley Road, Foster Township.

Melanie Bradshaw et al. to Donna Poproc-Everett, $205,000, Rice Township.

D & N Capital Investments LLC to Peguero Capital LLC, $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

David W. Purcell to Belkis A. Urena Montes de Oca et al., $115,000, 74 Durkee St., Forty Fort Borough.

Sumit Budhiraja to Jaan Development Corporation, $10, 46 Arch St., Newport Township.

Catherine A. Benyo to Mark P. Cole and Karen Cole, $15,000, 315 (67) Sophia Coxe Dr., Hazle Township.

Catherine A. Benyo to Mark P. Cole and Karen Cole, $15,000, 317 (69) Sophia Coxe Dr., Hazle Township.

AJT Properties LLC to Claudia Marleny Nova Reyes et al., $230,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Donna Lynne Ciampi et al. to 702 Jenkins West Pittston LLC, $16,000, 702 Jenkins St., West Pittston Borough.

Wade J. Marchese and Anna M. Marchese to Joseph Novak and Casiana Louis Novak, $408,000, Wright Township.

Ruben Brown Jr. to Nicholas Christopher Stark, $245,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Leo L. Beamon to Hector A. Monday Lafosse et al., $15,000, Salem Township.

U.S. Bank Trust (trustee) et al. to Heather Mitchell, $170,000, 317 N. Old Turnpike Road, Butler Township.

Michael Angel Medina Carrasco et al. to Fabio Wilfredo Martinez Castro, $280,000, 120 Hemlock St., Wilkes-Barre Township.

John Chernesky et al. to Robert B. Duboice and Valentina L Duboice, $170,000, Kingston Borough.

One More Mountain Top LLC to Joseph G. Iervolino and Alexis Iervolino, $544,448, 213 Austin Lane, Wright Township.

Jeddo-Highland Coal Co. to Sharon M. Kimock, $25,000, HazleTownship.

Melanie Reynolds to Robert M. Dunlap and Laura J. Dunlap, $99,900, 417 S. Main St., Conyngham Township.

Edward O’Holla et al. to john C. Gormley, $179,900, Hazleton City.

John Kurtz to John Vercusky and Donna Vercusky, $150,000, Conyngham Borough.

Martina Budjnoski to CC Kingston PA LLC, $1,325,000, Kingston Borough.

Janes Perchak to Aderlyn Ortiz Ortiz et al., $200,000, Hazleton City.

Dean C. Stair and Donna M. Stair to Tyler Eiden and Kayleigh Katherine Eiden, $294,000, Hanover Township.

Advocacy Alliance (guardian) et al. to Benyamin Waknin, $161,000, Hunlock Township.

Brianna Crowell and Tracy Crowell to Robert Blazaskie and Patricia Blazaskie, $269,000, Plains Township.

Samuel C. Barbose and Karen A. Barbose to Kesom LLC, $300,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

U.S. Bank Trust (trustee) et al. to Lesbia Jimenez, $57,000, Hunlock Township.

Jean Ann Novis Living Trust et al. to JCV Ventures LLC, $300,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

Francis T. Lavelle and Rose Ann R. Lavelle to Peter Maria and Susan Maria, $310,000, Pittston City.

Francia Y. Colon Calderon to Ramon Emilio Contreras Polanco, $266,000, Hazleton City.

Evelyn Holtzman to Aron Hershkop and Mirit Hershkop, $950,000, Kingston Borough.

Dawn M. Cannon Musick to Eddy Veras et al., $259,900, Wilkes-Barre City.

Paul M. Zwolan and Catherina S. Zwolan to Fiduciary Trust Company International of Pennsylvania (trustee) et al., $675,000, 650 Lantern Hill Road, Kingston Township.

BRN Investments LLC to Corey S. McAndrew, $220,000, Lehman Township.

G & G Realty LLC et al. to Matthew Borwick, $315,000, Kingston Borough.

Melissa Remus to Michael Drazba, $180,000, Ross Township.

Gabriella Marilyn McMahon (executrix) et al. to Aksharkrupa Realty Corporation, $250,000, 177-179 E. Main St., Plymouth Borough.

Joaquin Fernandez and Olga Fernandez to Miguel A. Santana Hurtado et al., $317,000, Hazleton City.

Brian J. Price to Freddy Reyes, $105,000, 204 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre City.

William Montalvo Agosto to Hebert Espinosa Ojeda, $65,000, 365 Carver St., Plymouth Borough.

Thomas Wayne Reilly and Nicole Betty Reilly to Carson Canavan, $50,000, Courtdale Borough.

Edward F. Bachstein to Christopher Kroski and Jessica Jillian Kroski, $465,000, Duryea Borough.

Mariah T. Andress to Ronald Ford, $175,000, 16 Dingwall St., Plains Township.

ARA Management LLC to Shibu Sasidharan Leelakumari, $800,000, 30 River Dr., Foster Township.

Robert W. Long and Donna M. Long to Mecka LLC, $145,000, Hazleton City.

Charles F. Mecadon and Patricia Mecadon to Andrew Thomas et al., $424,000, 92 Oak St., Pittston Township.

Josephine Maruska (per attorney in fact) et al. to Shane R. Evans, $190,000, Duryea Borough.

Mary Ann McGowan (administratrix) et al. tp Winstrol Hosein et al., $65,000, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Kenia M. Pichardo Estevez to Doris G. Mateo Calderon, $175,000, 239 Centre St., Freeland Borough.

Nancy E. Raspen et al. to Keith Butler, $185,000, Dallas Township.

Eric M. Yashinski to 1905-1907 Cedar Ave. Corp., $60,000, 97 Elizabeth St., Pittston City.

James Ide to Vivien K. Huynh, $265,000, 35 Montgomery Ave., West Pittston Borough.