Allied Services Work Services Program creates employment through community partnerships

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For more than six decades, Allied Services Integrated Health System has helped people with disabilities build meaningful careers, develop valuable life skills, and become active members of the workforce. Today, through its Vocational Services Division – Work Services Program, more than 500 individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities receive vocational training and employment opportunities while making a meaningful impact on businesses throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

Since 1959, Allied Services Vocational Services has been dedicated to helping individuals achieve their fullest social, vocational, and economic potential. Through structured training, individualized support, and paid employment opportunities, participants gain confidence, independence, and practical workplace skills while earning wages for meaningful work.

The Work Services Program operates vocational centers in Scranton and at Burnley Employment & Rehabilitation Services in Stroudsburg, where participants receive hands-on training under the guidance of experienced supervisors and an interdisciplinary support team. Beyond job-specific instruction, participants also strengthen communication, social interaction, work readiness, functional life skills, and physical wellness — preparing them for success both on and off the job.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities that help individuals discover their abilities, build confidence, and achieve their personal employment goals,” said Erin Yesalavage, director of vocational services in Scranton. “Many individuals transition into competitive employment within the community, while others choose to continue working in our workshops where they’ve built lasting friendships and become part of a supportive workplace family.”

For many participants, Work Services represents much more than a job.

It provides structure, purpose, financial independence, and the opportunity to contribute to their community. Participants take great pride in knowing the work they complete supports real businesses throughout the region, helping strengthen both their confidence and overall well-being.

“Watching someone transform as they gain new skills and confidence is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do,” Yesalavage said. “Over time, they truly flourish and realize just how much they’re capable of accomplishing.”

A partnership built on quality and trust

One of the Work Services Program’s longest-standing business relationships is with Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply, a family-owned uniform rental and linen service company headquartered in Jessup.

For more than 15 years, Dempsey has partnered with Allied Services to refurbish thousands of metal garment hangers each month. Dempsey delivers clean work uniforms to their customers on hangers and collects used hangers as a form of recycling. The used hangers arrive at the Scranton workshop where participants carefully reconstruct, reshape, clean, stack, palletize, and prepare them for reuse before they are returned to Dempsey.

According to Dempsey Operations Director Aaron Gilchrist, approximately 30 percent of the company’s metal hangers are restored through the Allied Services Work Services Program – representing tens of thousands of hangers each month and millions throughout the partnership.

“This partnership has become an integral part of our business operations,” Gilchrist said. “It’s something we depend on every day because we know we can count on Allied Services to consistently deliver high-quality work. It truly operates like a well-oiled machine.”

Gilchrist noted that since assuming responsibility for the partnership in 2015, he has never had to raise concerns regarding quality or reliability — a testament to the dedication of the Work Services employees.

Michelle McGough, executive director of human resources at Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply, says the partnership reflects the shared values of both organizations.

“Our organizations both believe in creating meaningful employment opportunities within our communities,” McGough said. “Partnering with Allied Services allows us to support individuals with disabilities while receiving dependable, quality work that benefits our business.”

Supporting businesses across the region

The Work Services Program partners with businesses across Northeast Pennsylvania to provide a variety of manufacturing, packaging, assembly, and janitorial services. These partnerships help companies reduce hiring and training costs while receiving dependable, high-quality work completed on schedule.

At Burnley Employment & Rehabilitation Services in Stroudsburg, participants support local companies, including Weiler Abrasives and Run-Rite, through long-standing production partnerships that continue to create meaningful employment opportunities.

“To me, Work Services is really about people,” said Rob Romagnolo, director of operations at Burnley Employment & Rehabilitation Services. “The products we make are important, but what stays with you is seeing someone gain confidence, master new skills, and realize they’re contributing to something bigger than themselves. Every day we create opportunities for people to learn, grow, and take pride in their work while also providing reliable service to our business partners.”

Looking toward the future

As the program continues to grow, Allied Services is actively seeking new business partnerships throughout the region.

Organizations that partner with the Work Services Program receive dependable production support, competitive pricing, consistent quality assurance, and on-time delivery while making a meaningful investment in their community.

More importantly, every new partnership creates additional opportunities for individuals with disabilities to gain valuable work experience, earn a paycheck, develop lifelong skills, and achieve greater independence.

Partnering with Allied Services Work Services is more than a smart business decision — it’s an opportunity to strengthen the local workforce while empowering individuals to reach their full potential through meaningful employment.

Learn more or connect with Allied Services Work Services program at allied-services.org/services/community-services/vocational-services.