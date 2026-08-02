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A’tera 519 in downtown Scranton might be the definition of fine dining, but don’t mistake its upscale atmosphere for being overly formal or rigid.

“There’s a certain comfortability with it, and I think that my staff brings that part of it, so people feel comfortable dining here, but they also get the elevated experience with the food and service,” said Gabe Wilkins, general manager for A’tera and its underground music venue Sergei’s Live.

Perhaps it’s that perfect blend of elegance, modern aesthetic, and attentive service that helped A’tera win the Cocktails, Restaurant Atmosphere and Decor category in the Best of Lackawanna County in this year’s readers’ choice awards.

“It feels great. I’m really proud of my staff. It’s just good management, honestly, and a good team,” Wilkins said.

A’tera 519, owned by Basalyga Hospitality, opened in Dec. 2024. With a NYC vibe and a sprawling central bar, the restaurant focuses on elevated New American cuisine.

Sergei’s Live, which opened in March 2025, is an intimate, upscale music hall serving late-night drinks and live entertainment.

Both venues offer something different to guests. For Wilkins’, A’tera is trendy and cool, while Sergei’s is “a bit of a sexier vibe.”

“It’s like the number one spot in Northeast Pennsylvania. There are lines around the building every weekend. There was a line two blocks down the road on Saturday, and someone asked me what was going on, and I was just like, ‘It’s just a normal Saturday,’” said Wilkins.

And the food at A’tera? Let’s just say, it’s gotten a big upgrade recently, and Wilkins encouraged guests to check the summer menu.

At the end of the day, nothing is more important to Wilkins than creating good memories for guests.

“Some people want to have good food and good service and not really talk. Others want you to talk and cater to them. But everybody wants a good memory. Every little thing you do, they’ll remember.”