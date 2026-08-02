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Coffee has always been a big part of Andrew Ficco’s life.

“It’s like a tradition to have some espresso after dinner with a sweet treat,” he said in a recent phone interview with the Times Leader. “I come from an Italian family, so that’s right on brand for us.”

Last October, Ficco turned that lifelong passion into a business venture when he opened Ficco’s Coffee at 405 S. Main St. in Old Forge.

Less than a year after opening, the shop was voted Best Coffee in the 2026 Best of Lackawanna County reader’s choice awards.

“It actually came as a surprise to me and the rest of our staff. We didn’t know there was an award for businesses in Lackawanna County like this. We were super excited,” said Ficco.

Getting this award from the community he serves is especially meaningful to Ficco because it shows how integral his shop has become to the community.

“We obviously have a great and loyal return customer base that are all locals to Old Forge that we see throughout the week. We’re always in the know on things that are going on in town and stuff like that. They’ve become more than customers. Some of them are considered friends now, which is really cool,” he said.

“I think that’s one of the special parts about being a coffee shop is that you’re seeing people multiple times throughout the week, and it goes to show that whatever we’re doing is working, they like our product, and they also like the atmosphere that we’ve created as well,” he added.

Having traveled all over the world, Ficco was excited to bring a little piece of what he loved most about the coffee shops he visited to NEPA.

“It’s obviously great coffee. It’s a simple menu. It’s a third space for people to come and meet friends or maybe open a book and read or host an event,” he explained.

Ficco’s Coffee does its best to accommodate all types of orders and requests.

“Just because it might not be on the menu doesn’t mean we can’t make it. We have very talented baristas, so we always find a way to meet people’s needs or find the drink that they’re looking for,” he said.

To Ficco, it’s that flexibility and personalized touch, along with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, that makes his coffee shop a success.

“I have two rules: have respect and make good coffee,” he said. “I think those are two things we bring to the table every day.”