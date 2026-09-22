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Wilkes-Barre POWER! will host its September networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday , Sept. 24, at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant, 247 Wyoming Ave.

The featured organization will be The Luzerne Foundation, which works to address community needs through strategic grantmaking, promote responsible philanthropy and connect donors with causes in Luzerne County.

David Pedri, president and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation, will be the guest speaker.

Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant will provide light fare, and a cash bar will be available.

The event is free for Wilkes-Barre POWER! members and $10 for nonmembers. Business-casual attire is requested.

The event is sponsored by Times Leader Media Group and Discover NEPA.