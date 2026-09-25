New Valenti Restorante owner builds on community, tradition

Valenti Restorante, under new ownership, had a two-month makeover inside and out. The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Sunday.

Principal owner Jim Jake, left, stands with Executive Chef Rob Musto, in the main dining room of Valenti Restorante, 1180 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Jake said with the redesign, approximately 15 extra seats have been added to the establishment.

Jim Jake, principal owner of Valenti Restorante, stands with minority owners, left to right, Angelo Medico, Brian Lombardo, Mack Answini, Jake, Mack Jones, in front of the redesigned restaurant.

Family and friends gathered as principal and new owner of Valenti Restorante, Jim Jake, cut the ribbon at the Wyoming Avenue, Exeter restaurant on Friday, Sept. 18.

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EXETER — For Jim Jake, owning a restaurant was never simply a business decision; it was a dream that had been decades in the making.

Now, at 57, after more than 30 years in the medical device industry, traveling the world and helping start six companies, Jake has decided it is time to come home to a business he’s always wanted to call his own.

That business is Valenti Ristorante at 1180 Wyoming Ave.

“I always wanted a restaurant,” Jake said. “Everybody always tells you, be careful what you wish for, but things are tough when you make them tough. In my opinion, if you know how to run a business, no matter what it is, you can figure it out.”

For Jake, the foundation for his restaurant philosophy was established long before he ever considered becoming an owner.

Born and raised in Old Forge, Jake grew up surrounded by Italian restaurants, pizza, pasta, and, perhaps most importantly, family.

“When we went out for dinner, it was always a family restaurant,” he recalled. “Everywhere we went, they knew us, and they treated us like family.”

His grandfather, Louis Rosati, was also a familiar presence in local restaurants, often receiving the warm welcome Jake remembers fondly. Those experiences helped shape his idea of what a restaurant should be — not simply a place to eat, but a place where people know one another and feel comfortable.

That philosophy is at the heart of the new Valenti Ristorante.

Jake purchased the long-established Exeter restaurant as the majority owner, along with a group of longtime friends known as Quattro Amici, or “four friends.” Rather than discard the Valenti name and the reputation built by the previous owner, Mike Valenti, Jake and his partners wanted to preserve what customers already loved while giving the restaurant a fresh identity.

He’s relied on strong relationships with friends and minority partners Angelo Medico, Brian Lombardo, Mark Answini, and Mack Jones.

He also brought in Executive Chef Rob Musto, whose food was one reason Jake and his wife regularly visited Valenti.

For years, Friday nights meant a standing 6:30 p.m. reservation for Jake and his Julie, and on Sundays, often meant dinner at Valenti as well.

“It was part of me and her,” Jake said. “We had the same reserved table for years and today I have two paintings I brought from home representing us on the wall above the same table.”

As life changed and Jake wanted to spend more time at home, the idea of purchasing Valenti became increasingly attractive.

“I’ve been doing this corporate thing forever. I’ve traveled all over the place. Saw everything I needed to see,” he said. “I want to be home. And I think I’m going to buy a restaurant.”

Once the opportunity became real, Jake assembled a team of people he trusted — friends he has known for decades, along with experienced professionals who understood the restaurant business.

The renovation was completed in roughly two months, a transformation Jake said involved long nights, weekends, licensing, inspections, and plenty of work behind the scenes.

The result is meant to offer more than a meal.

“I don’t want people to come here for dinner,” Jake said. “I want them to come here for an experience.”

That experience includes the food, wine, atmosphere, and service, with an emphasis on the feel of an old-school Italian restaurant.

Jake describes it as bringing “New York City to Exeter,” while still retaining the warmth and familiarity of the neighborhood restaurants he remembers from growing up.

Much of the staff from the previous Valenti operation has remained, with Jake estimating that about 90% of the staff has been retained.

He already sees the atmosphere he envisioned beginning to take shape.

“If you walk around here during dinner time, my staff is smiling and laughing and engaging,” Jake said. “Already, we’ve built a really good bond, and this community is unbelievable.”

The restaurant opened to strong early crowd numbers that pleased Jake in the first two weeks. Reservations have been coming in steadily, while Jake is also planning seasonal menu features and catering, and takeout orders started this week.

Despite the early attention, Jake said the most important measure of success isn’t how quickly reservations fill.

“The important part to me right now is making sure that we sustain impeccable service and impeccable food,” he said. “That’s what’s important to me right now, and the reservations will take care of themselves if you do that.”

After a career spent building companies, leading teams, and traveling the world, Jake has found himself building something very different — a restaurant rooted in food, friendship, and family.

And every afternoon when he walks through the doors of Valenti Ristorante, he knows he has finally arrived at the place he dreamed about for decades.

“I’m tired,” Jake admitted after getting the restaurant up and running, “But I’m excited for the next day, because this is mine. I’m living out my dream.”

For information on Valenti Ristorante, visit the business’ Facebook page.