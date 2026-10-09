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The North Branch Land Trust on Friday announced the appointment of David Bass as its new executive director.

A news release described Bass as “a seasoned leader with years of experience in nonprofit management and strategic development.”

Bass is the founder of NEPA Racing — a 501(c)(3) organization that provides operational and development support for local non-profits through athletic events. Proceeds from signature events — including the Back Mountain Triathlon and the Back Mountain Trail 5K — have been contributed to area organizations including North Branch Land Trust.

He plans to institute creative ideas that will involve current and new membership and engagement with the conservation mission of North Branch Land Trust.

Bass also possesses a strong background in telecommunications and government relations.

Bass fills the position left vacant by the retirement of Ellen Ferretti — now Executive Director Emeritus.

“As a longtime resident of the Back Mountain region of Northeastern Pennsylvania, I have always felt a deep connection to the natural landscapes that make our community such a special place to call home,” Bass said. “Environmental stewardship is — and will continue to be — a personal passion of mine, and my experience in the non-profit field has reinforced the importance of bringing people together around a shared purpose.”

Bass said he is excited to join the NBLT at such an important time and he said he looks forward to advancing the organization’s mission through collaboration, community engagement, and a shared commitment to conservation.