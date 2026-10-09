2026 Legislation Education & Advocacy Day held

Akbar Hossain, secretary of policy and planning for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, was the keynote speaker at the 2026 Legislation Education & Advocacy Day (LEAD) event Friday at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, hosted Friday’s LEAD program at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Secretary of Policy and Planning for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Akbar Hossain’s (left) conversation with Drew Popish, northeast regional director for the Office of Gov. Shapiro, offered an opportunity to take a broader look at how issues connect to policy and planning across the Commonwealth.

🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Akbar Hossain, Secretary of Policy and Planning for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, on Friday said it was “rooms like this” where regional economic leaders gather to work together toward a common goal.

Hossain was the keynote speaker at the 2026 Legislation Education & Advocacy Day (LEAD), presented by DiscoverNEPA powered by Mericle, in partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce, Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Penn’s Northeast, Scranton Chamber of Commerce, Scranton Area Community Foundation, and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

The event was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania to deepen participants’ understanding of the regional legislative agenda.

“Legislation Education and Advocacy Day is an exciting event that gives attendees the opportunity to learn about advocacy on both the local and state levels,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. “One of the most important roles we can play as a Chamber is bringing people together — not only to talk about the challenges facing our businesses and communities, but to identify opportunities and help move solutions forward.”

Griffin-Boylan said those conversations increasingly need to happen regionally.

“The issues impacting our businesses and our communities don’t stop at a city or county line,” Griffin-Boylan said. “Workforce, infrastructure, energy, emerging technology, childcare, healthcare, education and economic competitiveness are challenges and opportunities we share across Northeastern Pennsylvania. That is really what today is about.”

Hossain serves as the Secretary of Policy and Planning for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior to his appointment to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet, he served as the executive director of the Shapiro-Davis Transition and as Policy Director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign.

Hossain’s conversation with Drew Popish, Northeast Regional Director for the Office of Gov. Shapiro, offered an opportunity to take a broader look at how issues connect to policy and planning across the Commonwealth.

Ron Beer, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s Northeast Region, said events like LEAD give business leaders, policymakers, educators, and community partners an opportunity to come together, exchange ideas, and discuss the issues that will shape the future of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Hossain was asked how NEPA fits into the Commonwealth’s approach to economic growth.

“Economic development needs a vision,” Hossain said. “For the first time, we developed an economic development strategy.”

Hossain said he and Administration focused on specific areas where they felt Pennsylvania could excel — agriculture, energy, manufacturing, robotics and life sciences.

“We have created 29,0000 new jobs and we have gained $43 billion in new private sector investment,” Hossain said. “NEPA played a big part in all that.”

Hossain cited the recent announcement that Chobani will invest $1.2 billion in a 1.5 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Upper Macungie Township. The plant will bring 900 full-time jobs to the Lehigh Valley over the next five years and open new markets for more than 4,000 Pennsylvania dairy farmers.

Hossain said this investment is expected to create the largest increase in demand for Pennsylvania dairy in the Commonwealth’s history. Once fully operational, the facility is projected to process more than three billion pounds of Pennsylvania milk annually, which represents about 30% of all milk currently produced in the state.

Hossain also talked about the state opening jobs to candidates without college degrees. He said 60% of Pennsylvanians do not have college degrees and 90% of state jobs do not require college degrees. Hossain said 60% of new hires are not college graduates. He also praised the states community colleges.

Hossain said the state is also working to increase the ranks of teachers, nurses, police and child care workers, which are all facing shortages.

Hossain also discussed the decline in Medicaid benefits and the effect on hospitals, especially in rural areas.

“The day will come when the state will not be able to pick up the difference caused by federal funding cuts,” Hossain said.

The LEAD agenda also included breakout sessions and panels, ranging from a Mayors Roundtable, Legislative Leaders Roundtable, Energy & Technology Panel, Childcare as Workforce Infrastructure Panel, and live podcast sessions throughout the day.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.