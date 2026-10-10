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WILKES-BARRE — Data shared in The Institute’s annual Indicators Report provides insight into a wide range of issues that shape everyday life in Northeast Pennsylvania — including housing, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

Community leaders use this public report to help guide planning and improvement efforts, but the data is also important for identifying and addressing inequities across the region.

“Identifying and closing gaps in access to resources and positive outcomes is an important step toward improving quality of life for the region as a whole,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute.

According to Avery-Stoss, data analyzed in this year’s report highlight several examples of disparities across racial groups. Wage data, for instance, reflects the health of the region and the financial resources of households. Avery-Stoss said while all race categories have seen an increase in the ability to earn at least $15 per hour, people who are White are about 20% more likely to hit that benchmark than Black and Latino workers.

Differences are also evident in housing. Avery-Stoss said non-White households experience higher rates of housing cost burden than White households and are more likely to rent their homes. She said homeowners, meanwhile, are most likely to be White. Homeownership is important because it points to potential for upward economic mobility.

Avery-Stoss said education is another area where gaps in access and outcomes can have broader effects on the workforce and regional economy. Educational achievement can increase earning potential and create opportunities for upward mobility.

“In our region, women are slightly more likely than men to graduate from high school or college,” noted Avery-Stoss. “Additionally, people who are White or Asian tend to have the highest rate of completing a bachelor’s degree. Besides the economic benefits, educational achievement is tied to lower rates of mental and physical health concerns.”

Health indicators reveal additional disparities. Avery-Stoss said risk factors such as tobacco use and limited physical activity are slightly higher among people with lower levels of education and income. She said binge drinking — another health risk factor — increases slightly at higher income levels. Avery-Stoss said Black non-Hispanic and Hispanic residents report higher rates of poor physical health than White non-Hispanic residents. They also report higher rates of diabetes and poorer mental health.

Other populations face challenges as well.

For example:

• Across Pennsylvania, members of the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to be diagnosed with depressive disorders.

• Men are likelier than women to lack health insurance, as are people without disabilities and people who have not completed high school.

• Renters are more likely than homeowners to struggle with housing security.

• Individuals aged 65 and older, and those with less than a high school diploma, are less likely than other community groups to have internet subscriptions.

Avery-Stoss said improving conditions related to housing, health, and education will benefit all individuals and families.

“It will make communities and economies more resilient,” Avery-Stoss said. “The more resilient a community, the better prepared it will be to recover from disasters such as the pandemic.”

Avery-Stoss said cities across the United States have increasingly incorporated resilience into community planning and policy as they prepare for uncertainty and potential crises — including the health, social, and economic effects of disasters.

“Research has shown that hazards can disproportionately affect low-income and minority communities,” Avery-Stoss said. “Building a more resilient region, therefore, also requires addressing inequities and ensuring that all residents have opportunities to benefit from community resources and economic progress.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.