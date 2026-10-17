Cutting the ribbon at the Primerica Grand Opening are, from left: Norman Cunningham, Stan Kalinowski, Mohammed Najib, Breanna Kalinowski, Paige Cuba, Raquel Peralta, Juan Peralta, and Richard Houseknecht from Primerica.

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KINGSTON — Breanna Kalinowski and Mohammed Najib, independent representatives of Primerica, held a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating the grand opening of their new office on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The office is located at 250 Pierce St., Suite 311, Kingston.

Guests were invited to tour the office, meet Kalinowski and Najib, and learn more about the office and the community it serves.

“Grand openings are about connecting with the community,” said Kalinowski. “We hope people will stop by, say hello, and see the space.”

“We are excited to open our doors in Kingston and to meet more of our neighbors,” said Najib. “This office was built to be a welcoming place for local families and small business owners, and we look forward to being part of the Wyoming Valley community.”

The Kingston office of Kalinowski and Najib is an independently owned and operated Primerica office serving Kingston and the surrounding Luzerne and Lackawanna County communities.