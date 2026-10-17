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WILKES-BARRE — Northeastern Pennsylvania’s older homes often bring charm and character to its communities, but the age of the region’s housing stock also creates challenges for homeowners, neighborhoods, and local governments.

Earlier this year, The Institute’s Housing Task Force released a report on the housing challenges affecting NEPA, including the aging housing stock.

“Much of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s housing was built before 1980,” says Jill Avery-Stoss, President and CEO of The Institute. “In Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, approximately one-third of the housing stock was constructed before 1940. Although older homes can be lived in and loved for generations, they often require substantial investment to stay safe and livable.”

Avery-Stoss said common upgrades needed in older homes include updated electrical systems, roof replacement, improved insulation, and heating and plumbing improvements. When homeowners lack the financial resources to make those investments, needed maintenance may be postponed. Over time, deferred repairs can make homes less energy-efficient, more hazardous, and more vulnerable to deterioration.

Avery-Stoss said this problem is significant for lower-income homeowners. Statewide, approximately 26% of owner-occupied homes are owned by households with incomes below $50,000 annually. For some of these homeowners, the cost of essential maintenance can be difficult to manage. As leaking roofs, outdated electrical systems, and failing heating or plumbing systems go unrepaired, Avery-Stoss said individual housing problems can eventually contribute to neighborhood blight and declining property values.

“This aging housing stock presents an additional challenge for our region’s growing older population,” notes Avery-Stoss. “Many older adults want to remain in their homes, but may encounter steep stairs, narrow doorways, outdated bathrooms, or uneven flooring in older homes. Making homes safer and more accessible can require upgrades outside of normal repairs, such as ramps, grab bars, or other modifications.”

At the same time, Avery-Stoss said older adults who would prefer to downsize may struggle to find the right alternatives. She said the region has limited supplies of smaller, accessible, or low-maintenance housing. When older residents remain in larger single-family homes because other options are not available, Avery-Stoss said fewer homes turn over to younger households trying to enter the market.

Avery-Stoss said the condition of older housing also has health implications.

“Aging homes may contain mold, lead paint, poor insulation, outdated heating systems, and structural deficiencies,” Avery-Stoss said. “These conditions can expose residents to respiratory illnesses, injury risks, and temperature-related health problems.”

Avery-Stoss said preserving existing homes is an important part of NEPA’s broader housing challenge.

“Continued investment in repair and weatherization programs is one potential strategy to preserve older homes,” Avery-Stoss said. “Such programs can help improve safety, reduce utility costs, and allow lower-income residents to remain in their homes while extending the useful life of the existing housing stock.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.