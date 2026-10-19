🔊 Listen to this

• Aleeda Lakeside Living LLC to Mario Joseph Cornacchione and Luanne Elizabeth Cornacchione, $135,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Yeslin Concepcion to Grisely Dolores Henriquez, $150,000, Hazleton.

• Dianne Mckitish (Executrix), et al., to Daniel N. Vargo, $105,000, Dupont Borough.

• Emmanuel’s Restaurant Limited Liability Company, et al., to Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Jerusalen, $1, 4 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Aleeda Lakeside Living LLC to Vilna Holdings LLC, $145,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Jose Valentino Baroni Bethancourt, et al., to Kimberly H. Feissner, $109,000, 942 Burton St., Freeland Borough.

• Louis Lussi, et al., to Raymond M. Kapral III and Laura Kapral, $330,000, Jenkins Township.

• DH Partners LLC to Palmchatter Capital LLC, $60,000, Hanover Township.

• Carlos Diaz and Yadira Griselda Diaz to Ouranos LLC, $350,000, 223-225 Zerby Ave., Kingston Borough.

• Robert Edward Davenport and Stephanie M. Davenport to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Almer G. Matias and Gwendalyn T. Matias to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Leonard Jancewicz (Executor), et al., to Joshua Salvisburg, $425,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Neal A. Rice and Melissa S. Rice to Oncion Properties LLC, $315,000, Black Creek Township.

• Almar Enterprises Inc. to Miguel Ruiz, $23,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Edward H. Slusarczyk and Patricia A. Slusarczyk to Franklin Thompson and Kescia Thompson, $1,000, Butler Township.

• Berwick Parcel 2 LLC to Amazon Data Services Inc., $20,489,600, 1235 Salem Blvd., Salem Township.

• Margaret J. Cragle (Executrix), et al., to Laura Bonham, $182,046, Union Township.

• KMB Properties LLC to Mackenzie Whiting and Shawn Whiting, $35,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• Michael Heiser to Nicole M. Cook and Louis Reinhardt, $418,000, 173 Pall Road, Ross Township.

• Jade Broody and Jade Monka to Stuart Olsen and Christina Hogrebe, $248,000, Kingston Township.

• Nancy M. Medico to Michael C. Baloga Jr., $989,000, Kingston Township.

• James A. Bisagni, et al., to Jade Monka and Steven Monka, $430,000, Jackson Township.

• Kevin Farrell to Jagger Ribaudo and Liam Ribaudo, $8,000, Larksville Borough.

• Antonio Mannino to Darrell Oneal Williams and Darrell Oneal Williams, $500, 561 N. Penn Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

• Donald L. Eifert Jr. and Erica Eifert to Zeynep Demir and Veysel Demir, $150,000, 404 Montgomery St., West Pittston Borough.

• Jeffrey C. Kabosky (Estate) and Danielle R. Kabosky (Executrix) to Jacob Daniel Bevan, $240,000, Plymouth Township.

• Charles J. Fisher and Yoshiko Fisher to Rob Jeffrey Lindsey and Sabrina Lindsey, $209,000, Freeland Borough.

• Lawrence J. Dellegrotto Sr. to Lawrence J. Dellegrotto Sr., et al., $1, 637 E. 3rd St., Salem Township.

• Neil Rocco Cusat to Sandchart LLC, $125,000, Butler Township.

• Piast Home Builders Company to Angelo Lussi and Madysen Lussi, $575,000, Rice Township.

• John Weaver and Kimberly J. Weaver to Braeden E. Zuk and Clare Bickel, $225,000, Jackson Township.

• David W. Thompson and Karen M. Thompson to Wilson Jose Gomez, $70,000, Hanover Township.

• Joseph Albertine (Per Attorney in Fact) and Theodore R. Albertine to Daniel Tejeda, $150,000, Butler Township.

• Brandie Brennan to Quinn Reynolds, $100,000, Hunlock Township.

• Brenda Maruschak (Executrix), et al., to Andrew J. Gasser and Alyssa A. Gasser, $450,000, Dennison Township.

• Roger M. Soto to Miguel Enrique Garcia Fermin, $175,000, 1046 Charles St., Wilkes-Barre Township.

• Jo Ann T. Langdon and Jo Ann Langdon Klitzner to IYH 11 Sterling LLC, $105,600, 11 Sterling Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

• Bentwood Village LLC to Joshua Geusic and Angela Geusic, $344,900, Butler Township.

• Nancy Letteer (Executrix), et al., to Brianna Clark and Trajan Horn, $80,000, Larksville Borough.

• Megan Lee, et al., to Nicole Burke and Joseph Burke, $430,000, Fairview Township.

• Alexander Chorny to John J. Donnelly, $225,500, 36 Whisper Dr., Foster Township.

• Diana L. Yost, et al., to Joseph Preston Dauksis, $118,500, Foster Township.

• Brian Hays Buenavista Bolivia, et al., to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Allison Barletta, et al., to Omar B. Jimenez Diaz, et al., $320,000, Hazleton.

• Daniel W. Ott and Heidi M. Ott to Brian Geoffrey Peirce and Samantha Marie Peirce, $530,000, 2 Quapaw Dr., Hazle Township.

• 93 Associates LLC to MABA Holdings 5 LLC, $320,000, Conyngham Borough.

• Susan James (Executrix), et al., to Randy Dale Boice Jr., $295,000, Fairmount Township.

• William E. Harrell and Willie J. Harrell to Luzerne Properties II LLC, $125,000, 135 S. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Tyler M. Christopher and Kristen A. Christopher to Menachem Mendel Hershkop and Chaya Mushka Hershkop, $312,500, Kingston Borough.

• Raymond S. Walton and Susan A. Walton to David Cipriani, $392,000, Rice Township.

• Joanne Stiff to Kathleen A. Nardone, $560,000, Jackson Township.

• Michael J. Mulvey to Jon Ferguson and Tammy Ferguson, $265,000, Exeter Township.

• NP Hazleton Holdings 2 LLC to NP Hazleton Logistics Owner Phase 2 LLC, $1, Hazleton.

• Daniel Delbalso III and Patrick Delbalso to Hobo Holdings LLC, $1,100,000, Jenkins Township.

• Ashlen Kuhar to Philip Isaiah Montgomery and Lara Marlene Montgomery, $235,000, Dorrance Township.

• Deborah A. Cipriani and Cortney R. Castner to WP Home Investments LLC, $181,000, 51 Boston Hill, Larksville Borough.

• Bernadine Brzycki to Brendan Robert Kelly and Joseph Anthony Kelly Jr., $208,510, Plains Township.

• James R. Sweigert and Irene Sweigert to James Mcgeever and Kelly Fagula, $299,000, Butler Township.

• Lynette Reck, et al., to Orlyn’s Properties LLC (Trustee) and 84 Cedarwood Drive Trust, $93,333.33, 84 Cedarwood Dr., Laflin Borough.

• Kyle Trull to Kurt Broody and Chelsea Broody, $340,000, Dallas Township.

• Michael Hester and Athena Hester to Bevin Properties Inc., $85,000, 120 Stanton St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Michael Washinsky (Co-Executor), et al., to Nisael Grullon, et al., $222,000, West Hazleton Borough.

• Christian A. Lurch and Jennifer P. Lurch to Clifford M. Foss, $80,000, 202 Red Rock Rd., Black Creek Township.

• Karen Huebner (Administrator) and Richard Klecan (Estate) to MHM Transport LLC, $110,000, 36 New Grant St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Sean P. Conway and Michelle R. Conway to Dominic J. Maneval and Emily A. Evans, $420,000, Fairview Township.

• Kim Buckner to E&L Goris Properties LLC, $337,000, 208 E. Thomas St. (Assessed Address 208-210 Thomas St.), Wilkes-Barre.

• Amina Jackson (Per Tax Claim) and Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau to Angel Gonzalez, $4,104.77, Valley St., Avoca Borough.

• Sabrina Saint Pierre (Per Tax Claim), et al., to Paul Bednarczyk Jr., $3,375.80, Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Township.

• John Gaydosh III (Per Tax Claim) and Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau to Manuel De Jesus Jimenez and Manuel De Jesus Jimenez, $64,000, 310 Pine St., Nanticoke.

• Lisa L. Zarenski (Per Tax Claim) and Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau to Ana Nunez, $78,000, 25 Poplar St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Charles Keeler (Per Tax Claim) and Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau to Alberto Marcelino Martinez Brito, $68,000, 308 Mclean St., Dupont Borough.

• KJC Construction & Property Management LLC to Simrandeep Kaur, $125,000, Pittston.

• Nateesha Sheree Ingwersen and Philip Ingwersen to Your Nepa Home LLC, $255,000, Avoca Borough.

• Brooks A. Voorhis and Katie Voorhis to David G. Sally and Ann M. Battiloro, $620,000, 52 Petrishin Rd., Huntington Township.

• Caroline Grace Williams to Amy Burns and Carl Burns, $75,000, Ross Township.

• JRNY LLC to Jonathan Hernandez and Denisse Esther Burdier, $260,000, Hanover Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Elvira Mendoza and Freddie Mendoza, $10, Black Creek Township.

• Mary L. Solomon and Morris B. Gold to Kenny Ho, $180,000, Laflin Borough.

• Veronica M. Dietterick to Kiarishell Valdes and Elvin Hylton, $165,000, Nescopeck Borough.

• Cynthia M. Matalonis (Per Agent) and David Matalonis (Agent) to Christina Mercadante, $137,000, Hanover Township.

• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to RREG LLC, $186,650, Kingston Township.

• Brian Farleigh and Ellen Farleigh to Gerson Duran Jimenez and Belkis M. Duran, $650,000, Butler Township and Hazle Township.

• Maureen Grant to Mackenzie Ann Bilbow, $148,500, West Wyoming Borough.

• Richard G. Kruczek Jr. and Patricia A. Kruczek to Yenifer Sanchez Cruz and Heriberto Sanchez Rodriguez, $225,000, Nanticoke.

• Regans RE LLC to Luisa De La Cruz Gonzales and Lisbet Molina De La Cruz, $185,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Kurt Broody, et al., to Richard Recchione and Kathryn Recchione, $283,000, Dallas Township.

• Ryan Charles Lipkin to Phalisity Hernandez, $127,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Beverly Dempski, et al., to Russell Priestman and Sue Priestman, $230,000, Pringle Borough.

• Charles Laskowski and Karen Laskowski to Jeffrey A. Zech, $220,000, Dupont Borough.

• Troy Medash to Justin Michael Dibonifazio and Kristen Kearney, $340,000, Butler Township.

• James Francis Nesgoda to Charles Laskowski and Karen Laskowski, $170,000, Pittston Township.

• Victoria Elizabeth Brandt, et al., to Laura Maciel Corcino Perez, $164,900, Wilkes-Barre.

• Dean Allford and Ramona Allford to Lombardo Property Group, $160,000, Exeter Borough.

• Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Hailey Hernandez, $147,000, Pittston.

• Steven Shedlowski (Executor), et al., to John Winters, $150,000, Forty Fort Borough.

• Cheyanne Schock and Cheyanne Tirko to Juan Luis Diaz Frias, $207,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Philip R. Miller to Tzvi Schmalberg and Aliza Schmalberg, $279,000, Kingston.

• James S. Wright to David A. Caruso and Michelene Caruso, $1,350,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Richard R. Taylor and Kathy A. Taylor to 501 SW Inc., $925,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• John A. Martini and Roxann D. Martini to S&R Busleasing Company of Harrisburg, $475,000, Butler Township.

• John A. Martini and Roxann D. Martini to S&R Busleasing Company of Harrisburg, $25,000, Butler Township.

• Mendoza Investments LLC to Eric Dalsanto, $125,000, Plymouth Township.

• Residential.Grace LLC to Raymeri Sukerina Mora Castro, et al., $306,000, 10-12 Beekman St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Nelson S. Peralta Gomez, et al., to Minerva Palma Paredes, et al., $250,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Catalina Galarraga to Ysaac Marte Leonardo, $175,000, Nanticoke.

• Diane Evans to Lisett Natalia Mendoza, et al., $125,000, Pittston.

• John P. Baran to Louis Umbriac and Amber Robinson, $289,990, Hazle Township.

• Louis Umbriac to Vanessa Hernandez Corona and Vanessa Hernandez Corona, $75,000, Hazleton.

• Matthew L. Ashley and Lark Ashley to Victoria A. Bilski, et al., $360,000, Rice Township.

• Carol Jane Jolley (Per Agent) and David A. Jolley (Agent) to Eric Anthony Hodorowski and Stephanie Hodorowski, $235,000, Courtdale Borough.

• Lauren Catina to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub X LLC, $315,000, Plains Township.

• Pumpkin Holdings LLC to Ramona Minyeti Cepeda and Ramona Minyeti Cepeda, $100,000, 22 S. Walnut St., Pringle Borough.

• Christopher F. Daniels to James Lee Rinehart, $4,000, Dallas Township.

• Ronald C. Dickens and Robert C. Dickens to Ronald C. Dickens and Suzanne M. Dickens, $12,500, Foster Township.

• Leonard Justin Guitson to C&G Custons LLC, $82,500, Pittston.

• Karen Dombrawski to Haroldo Genaro Barreno Garcia, et al., $25,000, Dupont Borough.

• Henry F. Albert (Estate) and Patricia Wilk (Executrix) to Stalin Reynoso, $116,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Frank Adamo, et al., to Zachary Stephen Reinhart and Lesley Parrish Reinhart, $386,450, Black Creek Township.

• Elaine Dejesus to Franklin Tineo Boudier, $201,400, Hazleton.

• Isaac Benderly and Sharon Benderly to Federico Antonio Tejada, et al., $140,000, Hazle Township.

• Ian R. Ashford to Matthew Emmett, $213,000, Nanticoke.

• James Cornejo (Trustee) and Cornejo Family 2026 Irrevocable Trust (Per Trustee) to Waileydi A. Rodriguez De Bisono, $185,000, Hazleton.

• GR Beck Corporation to John C. Kocher and Barbara J. Kocher, $1,000, 131 Casey Ave., Wilkes-Barre Township.

• Sandra A. Davis to Oak Street Properties LLC, $142,555, 34 Lee Ave., Fairview Township.

• Craig Gassert (Administrator), et al., to Sulaunny Alexandra Estevez Sanchez and Adamps Rafael Nunez Bueno, $210,000, Larksville Borough.

• Salvador M. Carsia and Mary Lou Marino to Salvador M. Carsia, et al., $1, Hazleton.