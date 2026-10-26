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The following Luzerne County property transfers are from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4:

• Frantz J. Simeon to Arely Marilyn Munoz, $175,500, 186 Parsonage St., Pittston.

• Jose A. Mena to Paer LLC, $160,000, Plymouth Borough.

• F. Scott Cikowski and Denise A. Olack to Robert Gilbert and Denise Gilbert, $317,500, Union Township.

• David L. Kirchdoerfer to Beaudyn Borger and Kati Mckee, $145,000, 1928 Tomhicken Rd., Black Creek Township.

• Rodolfo G. Cusumano (Per Attorney in Fact) and Michael J. Cusumano (Attorney in Fact) to Gregory Mills and Nicole Mills, $360,000, 14 Autumn Fern Ct., Butler Township.

• Thomas J. Reese, et al., to Payne & Payne Properties LLC, $120,000, Dallas Borough.

• Dakotah J. Bankes to Momentum Group Capital LLC, $160,000, Plymouth Borough.

• William E. Kvashay and Joanne Kvashay to Mendy 770 Realty LLC, $260,000, Kingston Borough.

• Gary T. Booth to Carmen D. Rodriguez Diaz, et al., $157,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Vincent S. Locascio and Carol Locascio to Sharon Hufford, $220,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Robert J. Leonardi to Damian’s Rental, $97,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Kcas LLC to Bellio Heating and Plumbing Contractors Inc., $125,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Robb S. Sieminski to Innovative Investment Group LLC, $150,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• R. Mike Ward to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Deborah Ann Gattine and Jennifer Wood to Doral Lizbeth Estevez, $350,000, Butler Township.

• Kendall Randleas and Alexis Sanders to Deborah Gattine, $406,000, Butler Township.

• Debra A. Reed (Trustee), et al., to Jonathan Veet and Maya Veet, $525,000, Wright Township.

• Jule A. Sipler, et al., to Sheidy M. Perez Hernandez and Sheidy M. Perez Hernandez, $155,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• John P. Degenhart (Trustee), et al., to Yhoandy R. Deljesus and Yhoandy R. Del Jesus, $700,000, Hazleton.

• Theodore J. Chernyl Jr. to Janice Delvey, $119,900, Larksville Borough.

• Joseph Murmello to Jose Ramon Cabrera Disla and Elizabeth Maria Morel De Cabrera, $280,000, Freeland Borough.

• Elizabeth S. Ambrose to Dennis Danko and Jessica Danko, $479,501, Nuangola Borough and Slocum Township.

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Per Attorney in Fact) and Powers Kirn LLC (Attorney in Fact) to Lee Y. Feliz, $98,703, 99 Govier St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Richard M. Yarosavich and Linda A. Yarosavich to Sabrina Marie Kyttle and Colby David Gashi, $235,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• Mark Mcdermott to Diana C. Castillo Castillo, $231,750, Avoca Borough.

• Christopher A. Tonte to Terry E. Maruhnich and Hannah Maruhnich, $191,580, Dupont Borough.

• Larry R. Mcmanaman and Donna M. Mcmanaman to John A. Kruezer Jr. and Tara Whitmire, $390,000, Dorrance Township.

• Jesse Horn to Subjaila Yokasta Espinal and Subjaila Yokasta Espinal, $299,900, Butler Township.

• Lawrence J. Martin Jr. and Teresa M. Martin to Alyssa Elliott and Bianca Elliott, $212,850, 226 Robert St., Newport Township.

• Frank J. Chorba, et al., to Lori Terrana, $90,000, Franklin Township.

• Mary Lee O’Donnell, et al., to Aimee Leah Fay, $260,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Harry J. Baluski and Alice A. Baluski to Berwick Parcel 1 LLC, $475,000, Salem Township.

• HSFA, LP to Theresa Madrak, $399,500, Duryea Borough.

• Mallery Place Holdings LLC to Real Estate JCEGK LLC, $260,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Justin J. Hall, et al., to Natalia Pierre Meran and Natalia Pierre Meran, $170,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Joseph E. Kluger (Trustee), et al., to Kevin Murphy, $1, 471 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

• TDJ Investments LLC to Brian Henninger, $242,000, Dallas Borough.

• Allalibys Martinez Bueno to Charles Holding, $162,000, 55 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Oscar Colon to Gilberto Munoz Vargas and Gilberto Munoz Vargas, $299,000, Hazleton.

• Chad L. Kelley and Jennifer S. Kelley to Giovanni Baiamonte, $765,000, Dallas Township.

• Larry Herbert and Marisa Baer to Jetulio M. Mendoza and Jennifer Mendoza, $165,000, 245 Richard St., Kingston Borough.

• Cheryl A. Zdeb to Tyler Robinson and Demitria Robinson, $455,000, Wright Township.

• Christopher Norton and Nicole Norton to Robert Walker, $269,900, Exeter Borough.

• Kyle A. Levalley and Emily I. Levalley to Thomas Howard West and Lynn West, $330,000, 825 Jesse Rd., Plymouth Township.

• Oak Center Realty LLC to Muslim Association of Wyoming Valley, $400,000, Laflin Borough.

• Julie C. Maloney (Executrix), et al., to Wayne Miers, $180,000, Pringle Borough.

• Lori J. Berkowitz (Executrix) and Thomas A. Mazzatosta (Estate) to Yulissa Garcia Rodriguez, $262,000, 60-62 Rose Ave., Plains Township.

• Maria Marte to Alexandra Rodriguez Cabrera, $165,000, 3 Stark St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Luis Lliguin to Lisa Thomas, $128,000, Hanover Township.

• Baker Zeyad Audaall and Baker Zeyad Audall to Tammy J. Marancik and Louis J. Marancik, $315,000, Kingston Township.

• Ramon Rodriguez Mendez to Gustavo Rodriguez Nunez and Roalci Urena-Francisco, $325,000, 647 E. 9th St., Hazleton.

• BRH Homes in PA Southeast LLC and BNH PA Southeast Homes LLC to Allison Malloy, $459,990, 2465 E. Venisa Dr., Hazle Township.

• Real Estate Magnate IV LLC to Adalinda Mendez Franco, $180,000, 330 Damon St., West Pittston Borough.

• John Jay Ashman (Executor), et al., to Dylan Dearmitt, $445,000, Salem Township.

• William F. Jesse II and Melissa A. Jesse to Allen Depue and Dotie Depue, $275,000, Dallas Borough.

• Vincent V. Verdekal to Juan Luis Mijangos Polanco, $27,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Pro-Ko Properties Inc. to Kyle Taylor, $379,900, Franklin Township.

• Hilary G. Maslow (Personal Representative), et al., to Philip Kindler, et al., $415,000, Dallas Borough.

• Jesse Shaffer and Katherine Anne Cerasoli to Jason Wine and Christine Wine, $349,900, Kingston Township.

• Aleeda Lakeside Living LLC to Douglas Anthony Zullo and Christine Patricia Zullo, $125,000, Bear Creek Township.

• William L. Spear (Executor) and Mary A. Spear (Estate) to William Logan Spear, $309,100, Butler Township.

• Jiazeng Ge to Santa Contreras Mercedes and Santa Contreras Mercedes, $195,000, Kingston Borough.

• Kreg Enterprises LLC to Lincoln Ventures NEPA LLC, $325,000, Dupont Borough.

• Media Center LLC to Amos Stoltzfus, $370,000, 519 Susquehanna Blvd., Hazle Township.

• John Downey to Lia Parkison and Mariam Iukuridze, $55,000, Hanover Township.

• Barbara Tafani to Merut Real Estate LLC, $325,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• Gary Galazin (Co-Administrator), et al., to Royalty Realty LLC, $75,000, Nanticoke.

• Timothy V. Cappucci, et al., to John J. Jablowski Jr. and Barbara J. Jablowski, $429,000, Ross Township.

• William R. Spaide to Caleb Guerrier, $1, 425 S. Empire St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Richard Foster and Robin L. Foster to Connor Campbell and Emily Carr, $250,000, Kingston Township.

• Payton Anderson Batt and Taylor Ann Batt to Corey Jones and Kaelee Jones, $215,000, Fairmount Township.

• Janet S. Evans to John Potera, $350,000, Kingston Township.

• Manuel Jimenez and Diomaris Sanchez to Randy Apolinar Rodriguez and Randy Apolinar Rodriguez, $325,000, Hazle Township.

• Momentum Group Capital LLC to Stoneforce Group LLC and Ciprian Group LLC, $230,000, 42-44 Gaylord Ave., Plymouth Borough.

• Ward Wilcox to Omero Guzman, $170,000, 98 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Jose Bonilla and Jose Colon to Jose Bonilla, $1, 594 Old Newport St., Newport Township.

• Bianca Almanzar to Darlene Fischer, $264,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• General Scrap Inc. to Steven Rogers, $285,000, Hanover Township.

• Roza Arakelyan to Inter Invest LLC, $1, Schultz Ln. aka 263 S. Mountain Blvd., Wright Township.

• Maria O’Donnell and Daniel James O’Donnell to Cheri Petner and Robert Petner, $343,000, Fairview Township.

• Kelly Barletta and Kelly Randazzo to Michelle Sasso, $238,000, 112 S. Chestnut Dr., Butler Township.

• Busy B’s LLC to Jorge Hiciano, $2,000, 58 Lake Dr., Foster Township.

• Francis J. Emershaw and Linda L. Emershaw to Ramon L. Rosa, $525,000, 310 E. Main St., Nanticoke.

• Norman G. Lewis and Anne G. Lewis to Francisca A. Tavarez Roque, $255,000, 541 Cleveland St., Hazleton.

• Carmen L. Ortiz to Levi Evans and Emilee Bilinski, $230,000, 139 Broad St., Pittston.

• David Schaefer and Barbara Schaefer to Andrew M. Johnson, $291,000, 62 Brickyard Road, Foster Township.

• Richard Caputo Jr., et al., to Paul Lewis, $170,113, Kingston Township.

• Vikram Murgai to Cruz Ramon-Pons and Yonson A. Cajamarca Vasquez, $82,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Burten Fiester to Esmeralda Express LLC, $112,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• Michael Grivner to Rosemarie Morreale, $124,000, Exeter Borough.

• Orion Enterprises LLC to Chapel Slocum, $130,000, Exeter Borough.

• Margaret E. Olah to Damian’s Rental Limited, $10,000, 102 Sambourne St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Michael A. Messina Sr. to Jeanise Briu and Vincente J. Rodriguez, $235,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Jennifer Boone and Barry Boone to Anthony Charles Thomas, $175,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Nicholas J. Russo, et al., to Lourdes Cepeda, $90,000, 337 Walnut St., Luzerne Borough.

• Eugene J. Zivny and Richard J. Zivny to Domus Real Estate LLC, $65,000, Wright Township.

• Helen L. Curry (Executrix), et al., to Garden Village Properties LLC, $265,000, Pittston.

• Michael Burns to Jorge R. Campoverde, $340,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Detweiler Real Estate LLC to We Fam LLC, $585,000, Black Creek Township.

• Josefina Almonte, et al., to Zeneida Almonte Mendez and Zeneida Almonte Mendez, $1, 34 Hutston St., Wilkes-Barre.

• One More Mountain Top LLC to Cesar Alejandro Vazquez Martinez, $540,701, Wright Township.

• Lawrence M. Spaide Jr. (Executor), et al., to Aiden R. Mertz and Hannah Rowland, $120,000, Slocum Township.

• Joseph R. Hanson to Christopher Brozusky and Shannon M. Brozusky, $432,000, Conyngham Township.

• Scott Emerick to Susan Deeble and Bruce Deeble, $170,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Michael Dianese and Danielle N. Dianese to Oscar Antonio Diaz and Marina Guzman Garcia, $190,000, Butler Township.

• Jose Guitierrez to Jose Manuel Almonte Gomez, $95,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Victor Olear and Victor Michael Olear Jr. to Victor Olear, $1, 129 Muskegon Cir., Hazle Township.

• Gilberto A. Montero to Triunfo Holding LLC, $250,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Wilbert Smith to Keo Van Pham, et al., $105,000, 75 S. Welles St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Mary Lou Mayo to House Buying Solutions Co., $62,000, 35-37 Mill St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Brian J. Cook and Ann Cook to Thomas Naikkalath Joseph and Dolly Alex, $378,000, Jenkins Township.

• Minor Realty LLC to Czeblok Properties LLC, $345,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Wellington D. Davenport and Joyce E. Davenport to Brian Cadwallader and Kelley Cadwallader, $40,000, Salem Township.

• Deysi Alcantara to Madelin Oliver, $10,000, Hazleton.

• Juan D. Moreta to Yahaira Delcarmen Tavarez Peralta and Yahaira Delcarmen Tavarez Peralta, $146,000, West Hazleton Borough.

• Terentiu E. Popescu to Victor M. Paulino Gonzalez, et al., $170,000, Rear 835 N. Church St., Hazleton.

• Felix Hernandez Aguilar and Eudoxia Roldan Hernandez to Ryan Daniel Vanskiver, $28,000, West Hazleton Borough.

• Robert Siskovitch Jr. and Linda Hando to DH Partners LLC, $10,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Simon Enrique Morban to Summit Business Advisor LLC, $110,000, Hazleton.

• Mckee Family Revocable Trust (Per Trustee) and Patricia S. Mckee (Trustee) to Enyely Orlando Pena Mejia, $186,500, Conyngham Borough.