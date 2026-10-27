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The following are Luzerne County property transfers from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15:

• Joan Marie Leandri and Ilene Hollick to Pena Properties LLC, $120,000, Freeland Borough.

• Jeremy Sereyka to Alma Butler, et al., $257,000, Dallas Township.

• Nicodemo Marte Garabitos to Juan A. Pichardo, $140,000, Hazleton.

• James T. Stepanski and Kimberly A. Stepanski to Mateo & Rosa Holdings LLC, $86,000, 425 Andover St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Smooth Sailing Limited Partnership to Alexandra Mayne Griswold and Noah Jacob Litvin, $70,000, Nuangola Borough.

• Heriberto A. Almanzar Cesar to Elvis Francisco De Leon, $113,000, Hazleton.

• Michael E. Cornett (Administrator) and John E. Cornett (Estate) to Nairobi M. Baldayaquez Milanes, $170,000, Hazleton.

• Brian Chapman to Jose N. Acosta Vasquez and Skerly Acosta Tolentino, $253,000, Hanover Township.

• Ruth Mejia and Ruth Esther Mejia De Los Santos to Angelica Nunez and Santo Y Nunez Soto, $183,000, Hazleton.

• Joseph Purdy and Ann M. Purdy to Andrew L. Ellis and Heidi A. Ellis, $125,000, Plains Township.

• Gary D. Williams to James A. Albertson and Denise Lenahan, $268,000, Lake Township.

• Chad Armbuster to SK Properties Group LLC, $234,000, Pittston.

• Rosemarie Morreale to Gerardo Garcia Gaspar and Gerardo Garcia Gaspar, $230,000, Dupont Borough.

• Alma Butler to Jason Williams and Mccayla Williams, $175,000, 167 E. Shawnee Ave., Plymouth Borough.

• William J. Pendziwiatr and Laverne A. Pendziwiatr to Susanne H. Bowes and Stephen Bowes, $1, Nescopeck Township.

• Donna Brown, et al., to Yaritza Urena and Daneuris Capellan, $200,000, 44 Willow St., Plymouth Borough.

• Odelle Darren Despot and Agnes Sashalee Despot to Debra Lane, $145,000, Newport Township.

• Mary Denise Galbiati to Richard Walsh and Raysa Toppi, $165,000, Hazleton.

• Samuel T. Guesto Jr. to Manifold Homes LLC, $55,000, 214 Prospect St., Wilkes-Barre Township.

• MG Dream Homes LLC to Brian Joseph Cook and Ann T. Cook, $610,000, Exeter Borough.

• Jose Daniel Ortiz and Manuel I. Ortiz to Manuel I. Ortiz, $5,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Doreen Lalich, et al., to 110 Mclean LLC, $77,255, 993 N. James St., Hazleton.

• Jose Daniel Ortiz and Manuel I. Ortiz to Manuel I. Ortiz, $5,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jose F. Ortiz, et al., to Jose F. Ortiz and William Edison Ortiz Parrales, $5,000, Hanover Township.

• Margaret Quare to Willy De Jesus Rosa Roque, et al., $105,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Sandra Chiampi and Sandra Ann Chiampi to Jhwil Young and Sarah Marcelle Young, $350,000, 930 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston Borough.

• Panagiotis Theodorelos, et al., to Panagiotis Theodorelos, et al., $1, 277 Rutter Ave., Kingston Borough.

• Barbara N. Lemmond (Per Attorney in Fact) and Judith Lemmond (Attorney in Fact) to Jeffrey C. Metz and Susan M. Metz, $388,250, 36 Greenbriar Dr., Lehman Township.

• Mark John Salvati and Grabel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. to Nasir Hameed and Maham Malik, $669,500, 1166 Woodberry Dr., Rice Township.

• Robin Gaitano and Gideon Gaitano to Justin Miller and Ashley Griffin, $320,000, Franklin Township.

• Jeffrey J. Avillion to Melvin Clarke and Licelot Lopez Mambru, $250,000, Hazleton.

• Gary Parks to Antoinette Mary Lewis Jr., $52,000, Dennison Township.

• Katie Romanowski to Dakota M. Heinrich, $1, Chase St., West Pittston Borough.

• Mary Anne Spellman to Mary Anne Spellman and Catherine Mary Gobbler, $1, 220 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• US Bank Trust National Association (Trustee), et al., to Mendoza Investments LLC, $155,000, 19 Virginia Dr., Wilkes-Barre.

• Lynn A. Ellis and David Skutack to Cristian William Hansen, $185,500, Duryea Borough.

• Carmen L. Sanchez to Maria Michel Lopez, $183,000, Hazleton.

• Mendoza Investments LLC to EASJ Ventures LLC, $1,050,000, Dallas Borough.

• Omero Guzman to Satin D. King, $283,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jeanmarie Spinale and Jean Marie Spinale to Juan Caballero, $212,000, Plains Township.

• Werner Zawadzki and Werner E. Zawadzki to Werner Zawadzki, et al., $1, 132 Birth Rd., Fairmount Township.

• Paula Dejoseph to Wister W. Yuhas Jr. and Kristen Casari-Yuhas, $420,000, Conyngham Borough.

• Blue Estate Holdings LLC to Joel Emilio Rodriguez, $265,000, Hanover Township.

• Alice Jean Campbell (Administrator), et al., to Anderson Equity Group LLC, $150,000, 162 E. County Road, Sugarloaf Township.

• Donald M. Zagropski to House Buying Solutionss Co., $56,000, Exeter Borough.

• Abruzzi of Coopersburg LLC to BRH Homes in PA Southeast LLC, $825,000, Hazleton.

• Abruzzi of Coopersburg LLC to Berks Home Models III LLC, $75,000, 938 Allen Drive, Hazleton.

• Andrii Gudz and Mariana Gudz to Alexander Shevchenko and Salome Bakhtadze, $1,150,000, 85 Laurelbrook Dr., Bear Creek Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Darwin De Haan, et al., $10, Hazle Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Company to Dante Sarza and Teresa Sarza, $10, Hazle Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Herminia O. Kishida, $10, Black Creek Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Melita De Leon Cabalza and Melita De Leon Cabalza, $10, Hazle Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Revathy Baskar Rao, $10, Black Creek Township.

• 128 Amber LLC to J Gate Properties LLC and Lulu Gate Properties LLC, $317,000, 128-130 Stevenson St., Duryea Borough.

• Joseph S. Kost and Natalie A. Kost to Freddy Cruz Suarez and Freddy Cruz Suarez, $237,000, 145 Washington St., Foster Township.

• Tanya Lewis, et al., to Dennard Simmons and Rosa Maria Ruiz, $300,000, Wright Township.

• Mark A. Zulkoski and Maria A. Zulkoski to Zahra Rajaeian and Reza Belabadi, $480,000, Hanover Township.

• Freeland Rentals LLC to Edy Gonzalez Tejeda and Luis A. Gonzalez Tejeda, $294,000, Foster Township.

• Juan Diaz Mojica to Lourdes Arias, $50,000, 2065 E. Broad St., Hazle Township.

• Laura Rossi to Real Estate Magnate IV LLC, $92,000, 487 2nd St., Plymouth Borough.

• Agata Pawlica Hacia to Art of Koolin LLC, $90,000, 720 Centre St., Freeland Borough.

• Travis M. Foust and Kathleen S. Foust to Kevin Tanribilir, $165,000, Salem Township.

• Kayla K. Schultz to Jason Giomboni, $125,000, 132 William St., Plains Township.

• Jordan D. Dempkosky and Ashley N. Dempkosky to Jordan Taylor Wood, et al., $199,900, 215 Towanda St., White Haven Borough.

• Ceylon Constructions LLC to Johenny Miguel Rodriguez Pena, $230,000, 210 Cherry St., Duryea Borough.

• John F. Bachman, et al., to 6 North Old Turnpike LLC, $320,000, Butler Township.

• Zelenack Contracting Inc. to 40 North Old Turnpike LLC, $1, 40 N. Old Turnpike Rd., Butler Township.

• Zelenack Contracting Inc. to 38 North Old Turnpike LLC, $1, 38 N. Old Turnpike Rd., Butler Township.

• Zelenack Contracting Inc. to 30 North Old Turnpike LLC, $1, 30 N. Old Turnpike Rd., Butler Township.

• Stephen W. Danowski to Moworks LLC, $60,000, 12 E. Newport St., Hanover Township.

• 122 Orchard East LLC to Mary Ellen Petcavage, $338,000, Dallas Borough.

• New Lexington Associates L.P. and New Lexington GP LLC (General Partner) to Lexington Village LG LP, $10, 2 Agostina Drive, Nanticoke.

• New Lexington Associate II L.P. and New Lexington II GP LLC (General Partner) to Lexington Village LG B LP, $10, E. Grove St., Nanticoke.

• Neal Williams to Paul Anthony Loftus Sr. and Toni Ann Loftus, $475,000, Rice Township.

• Anthony J. Burke to Raymond C. Owens and Shannon Marie Owens, $195,000, Exeter Borough.

• Edward M. Ihnat to 215 Hill LLC, $165,000, Pittston.

• Varmont LLC to Angelina Camacho, $225,000, Hanover Township.

• Theresa A. Ritts, et al., to Ferris P. Webby Sr. and Elaine S. Webby, $315,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.

• William P. Saras to Olivia Jendrzejewski, $40,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Sean Luis O’Neill and Erika X. O’Neill to Anthony Ranieli, $305,000, Pittston Township.

• Balas Realty Co. and Jerome V. Balas (General Partner) to Freeland Capital LLC, $190,000, Freeland Borough.

• Joseph R. Sweet and Dorothy M. Sweet to Rafael Escoboso Torres, $255,000, 61 N. James St., Hazleton.

• Jacqueline Placencia and Jacqueline Plasencia to Alicia Mhley, $422,665, Butler Township.

• ESA PA LLC and MWH PA LLC to Wimmer Properties Inc., $213,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Dawn Rodola-Johns to Ramon Rosario Jr. and Albania Vargas Martinez, $130,000, 47 Brookside St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Joseph M. Simone Jr. and Denise Namowicz to Maria Rodgers, $80,000, Nanticoke.

• Joseph Peter Sheridan to Charles Adonizio and Karen Adonizio, $205,000, 130 Haverford Dr., Laflin Borough.

• Herbert S. Kaufman (Partner), et al., to King’s Sawmill LLC, $1,100,000, Foster Township.

• Candice Hartman to Joseph Lawrence Janowski and Sheryl Sue Janowski, $207,000, Kingston Borough.

• Michael J. Machulsky and James W. Machulsky to Eric Michael Panusky and Keri Ann Cegelka, $265,000, Plains Township.

• Robert Wisneski and Summer Wisneski to Robert Wisneski, et al., $1, 301 Elm St., Dupont Borough.

• Robert J. Tumolo (Per Agent), et al., to Wimmers Properties Inc., $85,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Barry Gerald Bernstein and Maria Floro-Bernstein to Virginia Ramos, $232,500, Jackson Township.

• FCD Realty Incorporated Inc. to 82-84 S. Main St. LLC, $875,000, 82-84 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Rosalie M. Kushner to Anthony Bryan O’Connell, $160,900, Plains Township.

• Stephen M. Sabol Jr. and Veronica M. Sabol to Charles Nicholas Majul, $250,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Rajesh A. Patel and Nayna R. Patel to Jared Goldfarb and Kara Lieberman, $405,000, Kingston Borough.

• Maxim W. Furek and Patricia A. Furek to Bryan Eagles, $279,900, Conyngham Township.

• Davis Family Properties LLC to John Herron, $90,000, Wright Township.

• Justin Uzzolino to Stephanie Mcglynn, $255,000, 111 Main St., Duryea Borough.

• Blasina M. Gallardo to Nelson Real Estate Inc., $220,000, 360 W. Spruce St., Hazleton.

• David Paul Brodeur to Jordi O. Fernandez Bobonagua, $250,000, 239 E. 23rd St., Hazle Township.

• Julianne M. Stuart to Samir Abdo, et al., $390,000, Dallas Township.

• AJR Homes LLC to Edward Hernandez, $267,000, Kingston Borough.

• Gerry R. Cromley and Nancy J. Cromley to Livia Puskas, $269,900, Hazle Township.

• Brandon M. Clark, et al., to Timothy Besermin and Amanda Besermin, $220,000, Union Township.

• Beverly A. Froncek (Estate) and Tami Orlando (Administratrix) to Robert Talipski and Kylie Talipski, $357,500, Franklin Township.

• Robert D. Endress and Betty Endress to Carmen Ligia Morel De Tavares, et al., $240,000, 184 Lawrence St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Fernanda G. Paiz Varela to Fernanda G. Paize Varela and CK Company Real Estate LLC, $1, 101 Manorview Drive, Dallas Township.

• Paer LLC to Phillip Peter Fuller, $133,750, Dallas Township.

• Minnie M. Miller (Estate) and Robert Miller (Executor) to J.A. Labar Properties LLC, $165,000, 300 Upper Demunds Rd., Dallas Township.

• Norman D. Nicol (Estate) and Joshua Corey Nicol (Executor) to Kurt Christopher Jones and Lauren E. Suppon, $175,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Janelle Insogna and Lindsay Mccabe to Jennifer Menichini and John N. Drahus, $10,000, 19 Law St., Pittston Township.

• U.S. Bank Trust (Trustee), et al., to Rosario Aracelis, $51,000, 54 Spruce St., Newport Township.

• Diana A. Quinn to Henry Zielinski, $171,250, Harveys Lake Borough.

• James Young (Administrator) and Ruth E. Balliet (Estate) to Jeremy M. Heiser, $17,202.60, Butler Township.

• James Young (Administrator) and Ruth E. Balliet (Estate) to Jeremy M. Heiser, $39,797.40, Butler Township.

• Margarita Tejeda to Mayi Marleny Cena Reyes, $180,000, 628 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

• Lisari Realty Inc. to RJM Realty Hazleton LLC, $389,400, Hazle Township.

• Michael J. Garrity and James J. Dwyer to Bradley R. Jr. and Michelle Lynn Bryant, $8,000, Dallas Township.

• John Mccurley and Margaret N. Mccurley to 646 Tioga Avenue Kingston LLC, $236,000, Kingston Borough.

• Richard Cardoni and Carol Cardoni to Cassidy Clement, $431,000, Fairview Township.