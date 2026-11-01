Pittston therapeutic massage business brings over 2 decades of experience

Balance Your Body owner/massage therapist Carla Detrick, left, stands with massage therapist Jaden Belles in Belles’ massage room equipped for single or couples massages.

Balance Your Body therapeutic massage salon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 26, at 48 S. Main St., Suite 200, Pittston. From left: Joe Chacke, City of Pittston administrator; Mayor Michael Lombardo; Myalla Easter; Jaden Belles, massage therapist; Carla Detrick, owner/massage therapist; Kristina McConnell, City of Pittston confidential secretary; Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce; Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston chief of staff and operations. Absent from photo: massage therapist Josh Yoh.

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PITTSTON — A longtime massage therapist, Carla Detrick, with deep roots in the Greater Pittston area has opened Balance Your Body, a therapeutic massage business at 48 S. Main St., Suite 200, in the Newrose Building, downtown Pittston, bringing more than two decades of experience to her first independent venture.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Balance Your Body on Monday with representatives from the Greater Pittston Chamber Commerce, city officials, and employees present.

Detrick, a Pittston Area graduate, began her career working at a spine center and as an athletic trainer before entering the massage therapy field.

She later spent 15-years providing massage services through hospice care, an experience that helped shape her approach to therapeutic treatment.

Detrick noted her background includes studies at Penn State and West Virginia University, where she earned her master’s degree, along with training in massage therapy.

With an educational foundation in kinesiology and athletic training, Detrick said Balance Your Body emphasizes therapeutic massage rather than the traditional spa experience.

“I mostly focus on therapeutic massage,” she said. “You’ll get a great massage here from myself or my massage therapists.”

The business also includes licensed massage therapists, Josh Yoh and Jaden Belles, who were her former students.

Detrick said she has passed along all of her knowledge from her athletic training and massage therapy experience to Yoh and Belles to help prepare them for working with clients.

While each therapist brings an individual approach to treatment, the team shares a common foundation in therapeutic techniques and professional training.

All therapists must complete continuing education every two years to maintain their licenses, allowing them to stay current with developments in the field while refreshing their existing skills.

Opening Balance Your Body marks a new chapter for Detrick, who is putting her years of professional experience and teaching background into practice as a business owner.

Her goal is to provide clients with a professional, therapeutic approach to massage, drawing on her understanding of the body, movement and hands-on treatment.

Balance Your Body features Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, myofascial release, upper and lower body massage, hot stone massage, lymphatic massage, reflexology, reiki massages and more.

For information or to make an appointment, call 570-212-8343 or visit the business on Facebook.