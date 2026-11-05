Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown joined Brian and Kim Kaminski on Nov. 1 as they opened Christmasland on the second floor of Main Hardware for the holiday season.
This year marks 51 years of Christmasland, which is 12 rooms filled with Christmas décor — all available for purchase.
Christmasland is located on the second floor of Main Hardware, 642 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
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