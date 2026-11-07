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The following are Luzerne County property transfers from Sept. 16 through Sept. 21:

• Stephen Solovey and Margaret A. Solovey to Gensy E. Pena Polanco and Gensy E. Pena Polanco, $175,000, Plains Township.

• Union Home Mortgage Corp. to Morban Properties LLC, $115,950, 1008 Ridge St., Hanover Township.

• Michelle Lawrence and Dakota W. Lawrence to 790 West Market LLC, $425,000, Larksville Borough.

• Joseph Pilarcik to Machuca Investments LLC, $82,500, 10 North St., Plains Township.

• 1905-1907 Cedar Ave. Corp. to 97 Elizabeth LLC, $1, 97 Elizabeth St., Pittston.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Siquem Holdings LLC, $80,600, 22 John St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Jason C. Keown and Alaina M. Keown to Joseph James Horro, $379,500, Dallas Borough.

• Robert J. Hogan and Jeane A. Hogan to 3600 Highway 309 LLC, $400,000, Dallas Township.

• David Morreale and Lisa Morreale to Lopez Victory LLC, $261,000, 1735 River Road, Jenkins Township.

• George Klein (Estate), et al., to One Eye Partners LLC, $100,000, 22 Oxford St., Hanover Township.

• Patrick J. Aregood and Brenda M. Aregood to One Eyed Partners LLC, $250,000, Hanover Township.

• Patrick J. Aregood and Brenda M. Aregood to One Eye Partners LLC, $100,000, Hanover Township.

• Patrick J. Aregood and Brenda M. Aregood to One Eye Partners LLC, $100,000, Hanover Township.

• A&K Realty Development Co., et al., to One Eyed Partners LLC, $100,000, Hanover Township.

• House Buying Solutions Co. to LRG Property 2 LLC, $100,000, 35-37 Mill St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Rouseland Investments LLC to John Delinsky and Jean Delinsky, $15,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• A&K Realty Development Co., et al., to One Eye Partners LLC, $100,000, 18 Oxford St., Hanover Township.

• A&K Realty Development Co., et al., to One Eye Partners LLC, $250,000, 1218 S. Main St., Hanover Township.

• Marian R. Peeler to Michael Mccarthy and Brittany Gebhardt, $425,000, Wright Township.

• Ingrid Cronin (Trustee) and Ingrid Cronin Revocable Living Trust to Avrohom Y. Schtroks and Rivke Schtroks, $360,000, Kingston Borough.

• Gail M. Bell (Administratrix), et al., to Maria Pena Minaya, $63,000, Hazleton.

• Salvador Sanchez Montiel, et al., to 65 Miner St & GA LLC, $1, 394 Owen St., Swoyersville Borough.

• Walter J. Golaszewski Jr., et al., to Thomas M. Brannigan Jr. and Holly A. Brannigan, $210,000, Newport Township.

• Donald J. Ingham Jr. and Debra L. Heydt to Suzanne Marie Mumie, $115,000, 12 Hillary Drive, Foster Township.

• Zafiros Realty Group LLC to Kyle Rogers, $299,900, 526 South St., Avoca Borough.

• Robert Bradley Duboice (Co-Executor), et al., to Pete Noon, $650,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Debra Lane and Jay Lane to Devin Williams, $235,000, Exeter Township.

• Debra A. Tulanowski to Brandon Michael Perry, $229,000, 1111 Centre St., Freeland Borough.

• Adi Dvir, et al., to 119-121 Pringle St. LLC, $1, 119-121 Pringle St., Kingston.

• Jayshree H. Pathak and Hemal H. Pathak to Rajesh A. Patel and Nayna R. Patell, $345,000, Plains Township.

• Anthony R. Pimentel De Los Santos to Rosanny Pamela Carvajal Gomez, $165,000, Hazleton.

• D.E. Hall Enterprises LLC to Rajnayna LLC, $365,000, Plains Township.

• Keri Malys and Keri Cegelka to Raul Igartua, $247,000, Plains Township.

• Magnolia Equities LLC to Damian Francisco Santo, $227,000, Hazleton.

• Kimberly Huff to Courtney Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez, $310,000, Dallas Township.

• Nanci J. Angle to Kassidy Andrus and Elizabeth Andrus, $225,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Joseph J. Muth and Geralyn M. Muth to Gabriella Romanelli, $239,900, Wilkes-Barre.

• Joseph Antonacci (Co-Executor), et al., to John Westawski, $88,000, 533 W. Main St., Plymouth Borough.

• John Giambrone and Jessica L. Kline to Anthony Moore and Lynn Moore, $400,000, Butler Township.

•John S. Vercusky and Donna Vercusky to Juan Francisco Polanco Batista and Leonidas Viloria De Polanco, $75,000, Hazleton.

• Aaron John Barlip to Viki Yurkanin, $176,000, 38 Vacation Drive, Foster Township.

• Patricia Goetz, et al., to Mikel Kempchinsky and Katie Defalco, $160,000, Butler Township.

• Liliana Chavez, et al., to Joseph John Buczynski, $197,000, Hanover Township.

• Michael Byrne and Deborah Byrne to Timothy M. Finnerty and Bonnie Finnerty, $921,000, Black Creek Township.

• Liborio Paganucci and Barbara Paganucci to Nelvinson Duran Tiburcio and Destiny Granville, $165,300, Newport • Township.

• Joseph N. Chairge to Lisa Dagostino, $1, Pittston Township.

• Bruce Fine to Patricia Potomis, $470,000, Kingston Township.

• David M. Milore and Leslie A. Milore to Rodolfo Quispe Chile and Rodolfo Quispe Chile, $310,000, Butler Township.

• Gina Svoboda (Agent), et al., to 3PV Opportunity LLC, $25,000, 113 Townsend Ave., Swoyersville Borough.

• Yerson Cabrera and Raychel Vasquez to Joanna A. Quiro Vargas and Arisleida Quiro Vargas, $310,000, 883 N. Locust St., Hazleton.

• DMJNY Contractors LLC to Octavio Mercedes, $239,999, 37 Jenkins Court, Pittston.

• Robert C. Cooper Jr. and Nancy J. Cooper to Rony Angel Hernandez Sanchez, $283,000, Plymouth Borough.

• Jizel Cruz to 5-7 Little St. LLC, $1, 5-7 Little St., Hanover Township.

• Jisel Cruz to 316-318 New Hancock St. LLC, $1, 316-318 New Hancock St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Kattia La Hoz Brea to Nelby Gomez, $200,000, Hazleton.

• A&J Zelenack Development Inc. to BRH Homes in PA Southeast LLC, $294,440, Hazle Township.

• David L. Glassberg and Mary Lou Glassberg to Seth Patton and Beronica Patton, $485,000, Conyngham Borough.

• Michael Taaffe and Elda Taaffe to BLB Development LLC, $90,000, Hazle Township.

• William A. Porter and Patricia A. Porter to Max Joseph Mccabe and Jendyn Kade Mccabe, $1, 1001 Sunset Drive, Salem Township.

• David Fenner to Erika Chavez, $140,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Lisa J. Bittorf and Lisa Jean Bittorf to Ylsa Bello Lopez, et al., $138,000, 1311 and 1315 Hazlebrook Road, Hazle Township.

• Thomas Zimniski and Marcia Zimniski to Robert Bovolick, $420,000, Dallas Township.

• Judith Vobroucek, et al., to Scenic Development Corp., $1, Larksville Borough.

• RVE Real Estate Development LLC to TLY Holdings LLC, $235,000, Plymouth Borough.

• RVE Real Estate Development LLC to TLY Holdings LLC, $165,000, Plymouth Borough.

• Brian P. Herron and Joan Ann C. Herron to Joseph R. Baker, $150,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Wendy M. Mcgarry and Wendy M. Keim to Henry Mleczynski, $14,500, Rice Township.

• Bruce J. Bavitz (Executor), et al., to Carolee Holmes, $38,000, Rice Township.

• Dennis J. Kramer (Per Agent), et al., to Alvaro Nicholas Quercia and Kelly Ann Reppert, $12,000, Ross Township.

• Cruz Ramon Pons to Eduardo Jose Monroy Norato, et al., $20,000, 264 Temperence Hill, Plymouth Borough.

• Avia Alecia Cooke to 117 Loomis Street Nanticoke PA LLC, $2,500, 117 Loomis St., Nanticoke.

• Avia Alecia Cooke to 221 W. Main Street Nanticoke PA LLC, $15,000, 221 W. Main St., Nanticoke.

• Saanen Homes LLC to AAA Logistical Solutions Inc., $72,000, Nanticoke.

• Colleen Michele Cook to Fernando F. Torres Guerrero, $215,000, 88 N. Goodwin Ave., Kingston.

• David Mcdermott (Administrator) and David Mcdermott (Estate) to Chunky Cheese LLC, $25,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Tomasz Nawrot and Krystyna Nawrot to Melissa Leigh Aguilar-Maroon and Edgard Samir Maroon, $545,000, Black Creek Township.

• CBK Limited Liability Company to Williams Property Holdings LLC, $185,000, Plymouth Borough.

• Lauren R. Francis to Jeffrey A. Bates, $220,000, Conyngham Township.

• Joseph L. Prusarczyk and Noelle Lynn Prusarczyk to Ashlee Oconnor and Joshua Oconnor, $150,000, Plymouth Borough.

• Patrice Mulhern (Administratrix) and Elizabeth Charnitski (Estate) to Michael Dunn and Brittany Dunn, $150,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Debra Ann Lokuta to Lepin Ariel Saldana and Katelyn Marie Kovaleski, $340,000, Avoca Borough.

• Celia A. Blannett (Executrix), et al., to Kristopher M. Merrick and Danielle N. Zydko, $340,000, Pittston.

• Elvin Pravia to Patricia Longenbach, $120,000, 15 Hickory Hills Drive and Deer Cross Road, Foster Township.

• Jocelyn Patterson (Executor), et al., to April Sink and Adam Sink, $235,000, Hunlock Township.

• J&R Investment Property LLC to Melissa Catiriss Teat, $198,000, 5 Arch St., Newport Township.

• Journey Bank (Executor), et al., to Michael D. Pawlik, et al., $450,000, Huntington Township.

• Travis Hulsizer and Kathy Hulsizer to Anthony T. Kimsal, $211,300, 1231 E. Second St., Salem Township.

• Tanya Gilbert to Brian Gregory Lupher, $100,000, Duryea Borough.

• Sand Springs Development Corp. to Raquel T. Buser, $616,326, 373 Long Run Road, Butler Township.

• Joseph Yanchunas to Shon J. Woodrosky and Joylynn K. Woodrosky, $55,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Mona Ahmed to Elvia M. Mercedes, $200,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• U.S. Metro Enterprises Inc. to Jasmine Ahuja and Navneet Dang, $1 million, Kingston Township.

• Yves Armand (Per Attorney in Fact) and Elizabeth Mervin (Attorney in Fact) to Isaias Montilla Rosario and Isaias Montilla Rosario, $130,000, 20-22 N. Poplar St., Hazleton.

• Maria M. Mercado to Frederick Polanco Paredes and Frederick Polanco Paredes, $240,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP5 (Per Attorney in Fact) and Rocket Mortgage LLC (Attorney in Fact) to PAL Investments LLC, $88,000, 127 York Ave., Duryea Borough.

• Matthew E. Turowski and Beth Ann Turowski to Trinidad J. Guevara and Jose B. Vides Martinez, $267,000, Nescopeck Township.

• Aleeda Lakeside Living LLC to Teresa Manganaro and Joseph Manganaro, $145,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Jayne Z. Lynn and Kevin V. Lynn to Don Sluhocki, $252,500, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Bret O. Storrs and Olivia L. Musto to David Ventre and Gina Berardesco, $283,500, Kingston Borough.

• Modern Properties Inc. to Queduin A. Martinez Veras, $220,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Lelmel K. Sumpter to Andrisel Martinez De La Cruz, $205,000, Ashley Borough.

• Raymond C. Alles and Carla V. Alles to Aedes Losephi LLC, $100,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Christopher Habrack to Christopher Johnson, $232,000, Kingston Township.

• John F. Mcglynn Jr. (Estate) and Krista Pisano (Executor) to House Buying Solutions Co., $66,000, Duryea Borough.

• Diane M. Nardone, et al., to Holly A. Nardone, et al., $1, 114 Old Boston Road, Jenkins Township.

• Leonard A. Pilch to Leonard A. Pilch and Joanne Gillen, $1, 157 Moyallen St., Wilkes-Barre.