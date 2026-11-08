As someone with hearing loss, Dr. Kayla Bloom-Trosky understands the challenges encountered by patients at her business, Back Mountain Hearing Care, which won a Times Leader Best of Back Mountain award.

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Dr. Kayla Bloom-Trosky said she is grateful that her business, Back Mountain Hearing Care, won a Times Leader Best of Back Mountain award.

“I was really surprised and feel honored,” she said.

As someone with hearing loss, she understands the challenges encountered by patients.

Bloom-Trosky, 35, was born with hearing loss but not diagnosed until age 5, when she was fitted with her first set of hearing aids.

“She admired what her audiologists did for her. With their care she was able to flourish socially and academically,” said Back Mountain Hearing Care’s website, backmountainhearing.com.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Marywood University and a doctorate of audiology from Bloomsburg University.

After working for others, Bloom-Trosky set up her own private practice in 2018, saying she wanted to “do what’s best” for each patient and spend more time counseling and educating them.

“More and more practices are in the sales industry, rather than the health care industry, so we try to stay on the health care side of it,” she said. “Our hearing aid sales are not our bread and butter. They’re important, but we provide other diverse services and help everyone we can in our scope of practice.”

It often takes patients a long time to recognize they have hearing loss and address it, with some forced to seek treatment by a family member, she said.

“We really try to make people feel welcome and comfortable with what’s happening to them,” she said. “Being I live with hearing loss, it helps me understand any difficulties my patients are having.”

As an example of focusing on patient needs, Bloom-Trosky explained that sound processing often becomes impaired as people age. Back Mountain Hearing Care provides auditory training to help patients block out background noise and cope with rapid speech, she said.

Some patients also wrestle with explaining their hearing issues, she said, adding that she often feels like a detective examining clues.

“I love it,” Bloom-Trosky said of her profession. “I couldn’t be where I am without audiology in my life.”

The auditory field has “come a long way,” she said.

For those requiring hearing aids, she works to make sure patients have the best one for their needs and are “happy with them.”

“We always say to call us when there’s a problem. Don’t stick it in a drawer and ignore it,” she said.

She also shares her positive experiences wearing an aid for those uneasy due to the stigma.

“The hearing loss is more noticeable and stands out far more than having a hearing aid on your ear,” she said. “It bothers me when patients tell me hearing aids do not work and are not worth it. I wouldn’t be where I am without them, and they can be great.”

Dr. Taylor Bower is also on staff at Back Mountain Hearing Care. The main office is at the corner of Routes 118 and 29 in Hunlock Creek, and there’s a satellite office in Laporte.

Information is available on the site or by calling 570-733-3112. In addition to evaluations, treatments, and auditory training, the practice provides services that include earwax removal and treatment for tinnitus, which is the perception of ringing, buzzing or other sounds that are not present in the environment.