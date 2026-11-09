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The following are Luzerne County property transfers from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24:

• Mark A. Parlante Jr. (Executor) and Darlene Swithers (Estate) to Real Estate Magnate LLC, $143,000, Exeter Borough.

• Day E. Williams and Patricia I. Williams to Jennifer Boone and Samuel Perry, $322,500, Wright Township.

• John M. Devincenzo and Kathleen C. Devincenzo to Paul Papi and Erin Maloney-Papi, $325,000, Plains Township.

• Norma E. Canales to Dora Veras and Andres Veras, $350,000, Kingston Borough.

• Alexander Doukas, et al., to Valenti Development Group LLC, $305,000, Pittston.

• Daniel Eugene Thomas Jr., et al., to Brandon Zlotk, $180,000, Kingston Borough.

• Abraham Prosper and Olgie C. Moreno to Michaela Hamilton, $325,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Vincent P. Izold (Executor) and Andrea E. Chaney (Estate) to Blas Reinoso, $95,000, Hanover Township.

• Rosalie B. Feldman (Estate) and Ashley Bentley (Executor) to Richard P. Eckman and Jamie Flack Eckman, $650,000, Jackson Township.

• Community Bank to Tunnel Wash Partners L.P., $850,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Rachel L. Kesselman (Administratrix), et al., to Christopher J. Fritz and Jane L. Fritz, $50,000, Kingston Township.

• Deborah Ciannelli to Jorge Terranova and Angela Terranova, $150,000, Pittston.

• Rachel L. Kesselman (Administratrix), et al., to David Bass, $495,000, Kingston Township.

• Juergen Michel (Trustee) and Marsha Lou Michel (Trustee) to Bernard J. Vonovrski (Trustee), et al., $235,000, Hanover Township.

• Charles Moyer and Charles W. Moyer to Richard Simon and Jill Simon, $850,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Blueberry Hill LLC and Kimberly Popple (Agent) to Francis George Brodi III and Marissa Cecelia Brodi, $50,000, Duryea Borough and Hughestown Borough.

• Cathryn C. Defazio, et al., to Patriot Property Developments LLC, $125,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• PWE Holding LLC to William R. Gavilanes, $335,000, Pittston.

• Joseph Boretski to Mecka LLC, $8,500, Hazle Township.

• Julianne J. O’Boyle to Good People, Good Homes LLC, $5,000, Pittston Township.

• Good People, Good Homes LLC to Jose Antonio Ramirez and Lizbeth Ramirez, $65,001, Pittston Township.

• Alan H. Bradley and Carole Abate Bradley to Jason T. Gilroy and Gina M. Gilroy, $170,000, Forty Fort Borough.

• Carl J. Leonard to LMJRMJ LLC, $30,000, Pittston.

• Bryan P. Sharp to Jennifer J. Chopyak, $16,500, 799-801 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming Borough.

• Arthur D. Birdsall and Brenda K. Birdsall to Brandon Drust and Erin Hartmann, $589,000, Dallas Township.

• Daniel O’Day to Garrison and Sons LLC, $26,000, 61 Vine St., Ashley Borough.

• Philip Ferlino to Poppy Fields LLC, $1, Black Creek Township.

• Margaret M. Stigliano to Nina M. Ciarla, $324,900, Butler Township.

• WDD Real Estate LLC to Dawson Street Avoca LLC, $10,000, Avoca Borough.

• Larock Family Limited Partnership to Jordan Family Talamh LLC, $900,000, Black Creek Township.

• Nev Advisory & Business LLC to Ryan Walsh, $370,000, Forty Fort Borough.

• Janelle Davison (Executrix), et al., to Janelle Davison, $40,000, 47 Vulcan St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Debora Walker to Jose F. Jose Jose, $55,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Terrance J. Best and Dorothea Best to Alexa Strand and Brandon James Petroski, $309,000, Pittston.

• Makenzie L. Kapitula to Jacob Urbanski, $235,900, Kingston Township.

• Segundo Antonio Mainato Granda and Daisy Mainato to Hannah Redwood and Frank A. Redwood Sr., $225,000, Hanover Township.

• Debbie Saul to JJ Just Flip It LLC, $51,712, 213 Nicholson St., Wilkes-Barre Township.

• William Cook to Hunter Douglas Lefkoski, $168,500, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Jennifer M. Palmaioli and Jennifer M. Lahr to Isabella Ventrone, $255,000, Kingston Borough.

• Louis J. Lussi and Mary Ann Lussi to Christopher A. Tonte, $350,000, Jenkins Township.

• Larry Mcclendon and Lisa Mcclendon to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $380,000, 1424 E. Broad St., Hazleton.

• National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Maria Deshawn Franks and Walter Franks Jr., $380,000, 1424 E. Broad St., Hazleton.

• Richard W. Berry and Kathleen Berry to Luismi Jose Rodriguez Franco and Biadenny Mota Vasquez, $150,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Maria Tarullo and David Tarullo to Carela Real Estate LLC, $110,000, West Pittston Borough.

• Edmond F. Gorski (Administrator) and Mark D. Gorski (Estate) to Thomas Vercusky, $110,000, Hazleton.

• Justin Dale Shiver (Per Attorney in Fact), et al., to Karel Popper, $330,000, Bear Creek Township.

• John Chapple (Per Attorney in Fact), et al., to Orley Mae White, $338,000, Kingston Township.

• Garrison and Sons LLC to Katerin Goris Espinal and Katerin Goris Espinal, $185,000, 53 Courtdale Ave., Courtdale Borough.

• Ellen S. Hauck to Richard Yaron Jr. and Julie E. Yaron, $380,000, Hazle Township.

• Scott C. Knecht and Wilbur Knecht to Kyle Mark Plitnick, $401,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Isaac C. Nichols, et al., to Willy Dejesus Rosa Rouque and Willy Dejesus Rosa Rouque, $110,000, 272 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Sean K. Lincoln and Valerie M. Gower to Omar Sharif Calderon and Jasmine Calderon, $216,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Dominick J. Stuccio Jr., et al., to Maggie Stuccio, $199,000, 177 Johnson St., Pittston.

• Antonio A. Gambino and Anna Gambino to Soko Mujovic, $525,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Leonard Rossi Sr. to Farzana Jalil and Maya Napoliello, $412,500, Conyngham Borough.

• Maureen Feissner to Bradesky Santos and Madelyn Colon, $145,000, 624 Walnut St., Freeland Borough.

• Joseph R. Boretski to Mecka LLC, $262,500, Hazle Township.

• DPMB Properties LLC to David Stephen Padavan, $44,500, 36 North St., Courtdale Borough.

• Jesus Marmolejos Gonzalez and Jesus Marmolejos Gonzalez to Margarita Palmer Medina and Jesus Miguel Cabrera, $140,000, Hazleton.

• Michael S. Finerfrock, et al., to Mary Grace Lomboy, $28,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.

• Stephen N. Shoemaker and Lizanne C. Shoemaker to Brian W. Rozanski Jr., $369,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• JB Fresh Cut LLC to Eimy Acosta, $12,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• MKO Development LLC to Kyle Michael Narcoonis and Meghan Mcdonald, $345,000, Hanover Township.

• 202 Main St. LLC to 202 Main St. Kingston PA LLC, $235,000, Kingston Borough.

• Arlene C. Perillo to Krystle Baranousky, $25,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jesus Atiles and Martha M. Atiles to Anileg Garay, $80,000, 139-141 Beech St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Carlos Tejeda Perez, et al., to Carlos Tejeda Perez and Carlos Tejeda Perez, $1, North Locust Street, Hazleton.

• Robert Perry (Executor), et al., to Jillian Gavin, $222,000, 204 Penn Ave., Dupont Borough.

• Gustavo Canga (Trustee) and Canga Family Revocable Trust (Per Trustee) to JW Capital Property LLC, $190,000, Hanover Township.

• Carlos Tejeda Perez, et al., to Rafael V. Moreta, $1, North Locust Street, Hazleton.

• Katherine Villano to Stephen Quinn and Sierra Quinn, $185,600, Jenkins Township.

• Craig S. Allen, et al., to Jenna Fine, $552,000, Ross Township.

• William J. Bockus Jr. (Executor), et al., to Michael De Angelo, et al., $429,000, 52 Green Valley Road, Ross Township.

• John Jay Ashman (Executor), et al., to Brandon M. Kauf, $56,000, Salem Township.

• James M. Kean to Michael T. Dombroski and Elizabeth A. Dombroski, $74,500, Dallas Borough.

• Kyle E. Skopic (Executrix) and Charles E. Skopic (Estate) to MET Inc., $60,000, Lehman Township.

• Carol A. Gorniak and Ronald S. Gorniak to Rebecca Scavone, $10,000, Lake Township.

• Denise Witczak, et al., to JL Good Properties LLC, $140,000, Newport Township.

• Jisel Cruz to 11-13 Wood St. LLC, $1, 11-13 Wood St., Pittston.

• Andrew Johnson to Zoila Solano, $301,500, 112 Hilltop Road, Hazleton.

• Joan Doherty to Andrew James Duffy, $75,200, 201 Lewis Ave., Kingston Township.

• Felix Vargas Garcia and Felix Vargas Garcia to Zoraida Rodriguez Vasquez and Zoraida Rodriguez Vasquez, $255,750, 409 Carleton Ave., Hazleton.

• Alejandro Martin Valle and Soterea Cynthia Valle to Ann Andrasovich and Pavel Andrasovich, $535,900, Wright Township.

• Pagnotti Enterprises Inc. and Freya Land Co. to Hazle Blue Bldg 2 LLC, $11.85 million, Hazle Township.

• James Elias to Ronald Douglas Coltrane Jr., et al., $555,000, Fairview Township.

• Gary A. Pantalone Jr. and Janine Pantalone to Carolyn Ashley Carpino, $6,000, Foster Township.

• Phyllis A. Dobson and Phyllis A. Fornitt to Fidel Morales, et al., $294,000, Butler Township.

• Lois Gdovin, et al., to Joseph R. Sowga, $250,000, Kingston Township.

• Celestine N. Geskey to Kristy Taylor, $389,000, Franklin Township.

• Martin J. Gilroy and Lora Gilroy to Evan Jay Kranson and Colleen Kranson, $412,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Maple Drive Creek LLC to Yolanda Adams Parker and Norrick Parker, $19,000, Butler Township.

• Norman F. Kopiak, et al., to Jiarui Zhang (Trustee) and Abudi Irrevocable Trust, $80,000, 322 Matson Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

• Luzerne County Sheriff, et al., to AMGG General LLC, $55,000, 111 Center St., Dupont Borough.

• Brian Budzyn and Kristin Budzyn to Michael Gronkowski and Cassandra Lynn Wright, $230,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Luzerne County Sheriff and 124 Saint Clair Associates LLC (Per Sheriff) to Antonio Mannino, $127,000, 124 St. Clair St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Luzerne County Sheriff and Dustin Spiegel (Per Sheriff) to Antonio Mannino, $120,000, 507 South St., Avoca Borough.

• Luzerne County Sheriff, et al., to BP Real Estate Investment Group LLC, $126,000, 7 Sunset Ave., Kingston Township.

• Luzerne County Sheriff, et al., to Belleve Inc., $280,000, 15 Hilltop Drive, Lehman Township.

• Luzerne County Sheriff and Diane Mayo (Per Sheriff) to Flormaria Tamayo and Alvaro Tamayo, $137,000, 70 Courtright Ave., formerly known as 72 Courtright Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

• James P. Snarski Jr. to R H Winters LLC, $5,000, Plains Township.

• Dorothy Cruzado (Administratrix), et al., to Judith R. Pacello, $255,000, Butler Township.

• Ronald Arthur Petrie (Trustee), et al., to Alan R. Neuner, $435,000, Black Creek Township.

• D&D Innovations LLC to Betel Group LLC, $78,000, Larksville Borough.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Zerxes Angeles Cruz, et al., $10, Hazle Township.

• Melvin Congdon Jr. to Jason Fowler and Samantha Fowler, $90,000, Dallas Township.

• DH Partners LLC to Catalina Galarraga, $73,000, Pittston.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Susana Lim Benemile and Mary Jane Combong, $10, Black Creek Township.

• Liangbo Jiang to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Black Creek Township.

• Arnoldo Delgado to Big Blue Realty LLC, $143,500, Pittston.

• Donna Farrugia to John D. Organ and Daniel John Marriggi, $60,000, Duryea Borough.

• Richard J. Duda and Betty H. Duda to Henry Pearson and Autumn Pearson, $413,501, Hunlock Township.

• Ashley Wallace to David G. Tomko and Joann Tomko, $10,000, Sugar Notch Borough.

• Sharon P. Senausky to 2 Surfers LLC, $35,000, Kingston Township.

• Robert E. Krash (Executor) and Theresa Ann Krash (Estate) to Daisy A. Diaz Rodriguez, $207,000, Hazleton.

• Edward A. Hollock and Cynthia J. Hollock to Pinnacle Preserve LLC, $120,000, Wright Township.

• Mary Jo Long to Lockville Properties LLC, $145,503, Duryea Borough.

• Maryjo Connors and Mary Jo Connors to NEPA Property Solutions LLC, $70,000, 38 Park St. and Park Street, Hanover Township.

• Carmen Reino to 30-32 Timpson LLC, $273,000, Ashley Borough.

• Laurels L.L.C. and Laurels LLC to Laurel Propco LLC, $5.5 million, Butler Township.

• Mercedes Martinez to Jose R. Villalona, $147,500, Wilkes-Barre.

• Lisa K. Howland, et al., to Christopher Fee and Jennifer Fee, $400,000, 101 White Birch Lane, Dallas Township.