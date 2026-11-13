🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Canned rejection emails. Job interviews conducted by AI chatbots. Hundreds of employment applications submitted with no response.

Online applications have made it easier to apply for jobs, but they don’t always make it easy to get noticed. With employers increasingly using automated screening tools to evaluate large numbers of applicants, having inside connections from professional networking can help job seekers stand out, employment experts say.

“Networking is important whether you’re searching for a job or not,” said Catherine Fisher, vice president of communications and a career expert at LinkedIn, the professional networking platform. “It’s not just a nice-to-have. It does set you apart and give you an edge.”

Yet not everyone knows how to make professional connections, even when they recognize the value of networking. While in-person events still are valuable, online communities, social media platforms and virtual meetings are where building professional relationships frequently takes place.

From an initial approach to asking about job openings, here’s what career experts, hiring managers and job seekers suggest for developing and maintaining meaningful professional relationships.

Use online platforms to make new connections

The shift to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic changed how many people interacted with colleagues. Although most employees returned to offices at least part of the time, remote work habits such as holding meetings over Zoom and communicating through Slack have endured.

For some people who were in school or entering the workforce during the pandemic, opportunities to network in person were limited. Rekius McGee, 24, who hopes to land a full-time job in marketing or communications, said he thinks reduced interactions with classmates and instructors impacted his ability to form connections naturally.

“We were kind of robbed of even just the basic get-to-know-me events,” he said. “I would definitely say I missed out on a lot.”

McGee has attended virtual job fairs and reached out to college alumni and recruiters on LinkedIn and Handshake, a career platform geared toward college students and entry-level job candidates. After interviews that didn’t lead to job offers, he stayed in touch with the interviewers to build his professional circle.

“I try to monitor their career boards. If I see a position, I may ask them before I apply,” McGee said. “Or I apply and say, ‘I applied for this position. Could you review it and see if I’m a qualifiable candidate and also consider me for the position?’”

Develop relationships before asking for help

Networking is about relationship-building, and a mistake many people make is approaching it transactionally, according to Matt Berndt, the head career strategist at job-matching platform Indeed. In other words, they reach out only when they need something.

Instead of asking about job leads straight off, approach potential or established contacts for specific career information or advice, Berndt said. He suggested as an example writing something like, “I’ve worked in product marketing in technology for a while, and I’m considering consumer goods. Can you tell me how product marketing is different or similar?”

If you’re thinking about relocating, you could ask about the job market and compensation where the contact works, he added.

“If you’re asking them questions that allow them to draw upon their own knowledge and experience and give you meaningful content and responses, you’re getting a chance to get to know them, and you’re giving them a chance to get to know you,” Berndt said.

Another option for initiating a conversation is to follow people on social media and comment on their posts.

Keep messages short and direct

When first writing to someone you hope will become a professional contact, be brief and get to the point, said Nisha Chittal, chief of staff at the news and opinion website Vox. She said she’s received an onslaught of messages recently from people looking for work.

“Tight and succinct, a brief intro and what you’re asking for, and then it’s really easy for the person on the receiving end to say, ‘Yes, I can make time for a call with this person or a coffee,’” Chittal said.

If you’re inquiring about job openings, don’t ask about upcoming opportunities that would match your qualifications, which is too vague, she advised. Instead, ask whether the contact has or knows of any openings for a specific position, Chittal suggested.

“If I get a 10-paragraph email that’s their entire background and life story, and it’s not clear to me what they’re asking for, it’s a little harder for me to parse that and figure out how I can help that person,” she said.

Be specific when requesting someone’s time

One way to connect with someone working in your chosen field is to ask if they could spare 15 minutes to speak with you, which is easier to agree to than a longer time commitment, Fisher said.

You can say, “I’m reaching out to you because I saw you (work in) this space,” Fisher explained, or “Here are the three questions I would love to be able to ask you.”

She offered the following questions as suggestions: “When you’re hiring, what are the skills you’re always looking for?” “What is something unexpected about this role that people don’t know about?” ”If you were starting out in this industry, what would you do differently?”

If the person is open to a conversation, you can decide together if it will happen over the phone, on Zoom or in person.

Keep going despite setbacks

Olivia Mast, 25, estimates she applied for thousands of digital marketing jobs over two years. The rejections have been crushing, but her network-building led a few months ago to a short-term role at a nonprofit organization where an alumnus of her college worked, she said.

Mast admired the organization and several years ago had sent the alumnus a message on LinkedIn that said, “Hey, we went to the same college. I would love to chat with you.” They chatted and stayed connected on the platform.

After Mast posted that she was looking for work, the contact messaged her about a temporary job at the nonprofit. The message read, “If you want it, send me your resume and it will most likely be yours,” she recalled.

Having connections hasn’t always helped. She applied for a job at an advertising agency where a friend’s partner offered to put in a good word for her. Before the contact had a chance to recommend her, Mast received a rejection notice that she thinks came from an automated screening system.

“It’s not always as easy as just knowing a person,” Mast said.

A rejection doesn’t always close the door

Even if you receive a quick rejection to an online application, that doesn’t necessarily mean a professional contact can’t help, Chittal said. A personal recommendation is worth a shot since many recruiters are bombarded with applications and appreciate hearing about promising candidates, she said.

“Generally if you have that kind of referral, someone will give that application a serious look,” she said. “It is a tough environment to be job searching right now, and anything you can do to make a personal connection to stand out when there are many hundreds of applicants for a job helps.”

___

Share your stories and questions about workplace wellness at cbussewitzap.org. Follow AP’s Be Well coverage, focusing on wellness, fitness, diet and mental health at https://apnews.com/hub/be-well