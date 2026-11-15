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MOUNTAIN TOP — The team at Herron Electric said they are very excited to be named Times Leader Media Group’s Best of Mountain Top.

“We strive to do quality work and take care of our customers,” said John Herron. “We’ve been a family-owned business for over 60 years and span over four generations. We work in all of Pennsylvania and we are licensed in all major cities.”

Herron said the company performs all types of electrical wiring, as well as installing generators and ductless mini-split systems.

“We work on residential, commercial, industrial and healthcare properties,” Herron said. “No job is too small.”

According to the company’s website, for more than 60 years, Herron Electric Inc. has been a trusted name in electrical contracting throughout Luzerne County and the surrounding areas. Built on a foundation of quality workmanship, reliability, and strong customer relationships, we take pride in delivering electrical solutions that are safe, efficient, and built to last.

From small residential jobs to larger projects, every service Herron Electric provides is backed by decades of hands-on experience and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.

“Our goal is simple — to provide dependable electrical work while making the entire process as smooth and stress-free as possible for our customers,” Herron said.

What truly sets Herron Electric apart is the company’s personal approach.

“We don’t treat projects as one-size-fits-all,” the website states. “Instead, we take the time to understand your specific needs and provide one-on-one attention from start to finish. We believe the best results come from collaboration, which is why we encourage our customers to share ideas and stay involved throughout the project.”

The team at Herron Electric also understands the importance of trust when working in your home or business. The team operates with the highest level of professionalism, treating every property with care and respect.

“Whether we’re completing a repair, upgrade, or new installation, you can expect clean work, clear communication, and dependable service,” they said.

At Herron Electric, your time is valued. That’s why they prioritize quick response times and efficient service without ever compromising on quality. When you reach out to Herron Electric, you can count on a prompt and reliable experience from the very first call.

As a proud member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors, Herron Electric stays current with the latest industry standards, safety codes, and best practices—giving you confidence that your project is in capable hands.

“At the end of the day, our reputation has been built on one thing — doing right by our customers,” Herron said. “We stand behind our work and remain committed to providing the level of service and quality you deserve.”

Herron Electric offers free estimates, same-day scheduling, and weekend or emergency services when needed.

“When you choose Herron Electric, you’re choosing a team that values your time, your property, and your peace of mind,” Herron said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.