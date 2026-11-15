Four Blooms in Butler Township received the best happy hour award in the Times Leader’s Best of Mountain Top series.

🔊 Listen to this

Suzie Scarcella expressed gratitude that her restaurant, Four Blooms in Butler Township, received the best happy hour award.

“I feel excited and proud,” Scarcella, the establishment’s general manager, said of the recognition in the Times Leader’s Best of Mountain Top series.

Scarcella was quick to credit her workers for the honor.

“I have the best staff. I would not be where I am without them,” Scarcella said. “That’s probably why we were voted the best.”

The festive patio is another contributor, she said. While the traditional bar remains popular, many prefer to relax outside with drinks and food, she said.

“It is crowded all the time,” Scarcella said of the patio, noting some patrons continue to hang out there during colder months.

Four Blooms’ happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

As expected for happy hours, it offers specials that change with the season.

For example, Friday’s “uncork the weekend” happy hour takes $2 off a glass of wine. Saturday’s “hoppy hour” knocks $2 off all draft beer.

Although there are always new faces, Scarcella said many regular customers are drawn to happy hour as a way to catch up and socialize.

The restaurant continues to offer fine dining menu options, such as steak and salmon, but the vibe has changed to include casual attire and “handhelds,” such as sandwiches, burgers, and hoagies, she said.

“You do not have to dress up to come here. It’s casual, and not expensive,” Scarcella said.

Waitstaff wears T-shirts that read: “Good food. Good drinks. Good people.”

Scarcella said she is trying to preserve a landmark while making it appealing and accessible for today’s lifestyle.

According to prior reporting, the restaurant opened as the Stage Coach Inn in 1947. This part of the Drums section of the township along Route 309 was once a stop for travelers and horses on the Beaver Meadows Stage Coach Line that passed through the Hazleton area to Wilkes-Barre.

Scarcella urged newcomers to try out happy hour, including those who do not drink alcohol.

“We have mocktails and several nonalcoholic beers,” she said.

For information on the restaurant, visit fourblooms.com.