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Heather Steininger believes flowers have a special way of expressing what words sometimes can’t.

That’s one of the reasons she decided to start Steining Stems, a floral shop based in Mountain Top that focuses on seasonal blooms, custom bouquets, and “unique designs crafted with attention and care.”

Steining Stems is the sister shop to her other business, Steining Sweets, which offers made-to-order chocolates, especially for the holiday season.

Steininger started Steining Stems in March of 2026 and has quickly become a staple in the community. Steininger recently won Best Florist in the Times Leader’s Best of Mountain Top readers’ choice awards.

“It’s a really big accomplishment given that I don’t have a storefront,” Steininger said in a recent interview with the Times Leader. “So, while we don’t necessarily need the storefront, I’ve been able to still get my name out there and I think that that’s huge.”

Steining Stems offers floral arrangements for a variety of special events like weddings, funerals, and proms. Seasonal arrangements are available for Christmas, graduation, Valentine’s Day, Hanukkah and more.

“I like being able to create something different every single time,” she said. “My website lists all of my unique arrangements.”

According to the website, the shop delivers to homes, hospitals, businesses, and venues across Mountain Top, as well as Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke, Hanover Township, Kingston, Hazleton, Conyngham and Sugarloaf.

Steininger loves working with flowers and making people smile with arrangements. Having her own business lets her have creative control.

“I get to be free and not worry about following along or coloring in the lines,” she said.

But at the end of the day, it’s also about what her customer wants.

“Everyone’s not going to like my idea, right? I encourage my brides to be blunt in telling me exactly what they don’t like when telling me all of their floral wants and dreams. My job is to enhance these special moments, not ruin the moments,” Steininger said.

Whether celebrating a wedding or honoring someone’s life at a funeral, Steining Stems is “here for all the emotions.”

“I always say that flowers are very emotional and we are here to match your energy in all aspects of floral design,” she said.