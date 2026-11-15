Before American Arbor Pro brought its large crane onto a property to remove some trees, the crew laid down some plywood so the heavy equipment wouldn’t damage the driveway. They also placed traffic cones over the landscape lights, to protect them.

Joseph Corner and Todd Schneider are co-owners of American Arbor Pro. Corner is the third generation of his family to run the business, and Schneider said he has been Corner’s apprentice.

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If you were strolling through the Greystone Manor neighborhood in Mountain Top on a recent Tuesday morning, you might have looked up and thought you saw a tree floating high overhead.

That work was being done by Times Leader Media Group’s Best of Mountain Top winner American Arbor Pro.

If you looked more closely, you would have seen the tree was attached to cables. Thanks to a 160-foot-tall crane, Joseph Corner, co-owner of American Arbor Pro Tree Preservation and Removal Service, was able to guide that tree up and away from a residential backyard, without touching nearby houses.

The heavy equipment helped him gently lower the red oak to the road in front of the house, where members of his crew grabbed the trunk and guided it to the ground. A worker used a chainsaw to lop off the branches, and soon the tree was in a chipper and all the debris was swept away.

It’s important to leave no trace, co-owner Todd Schneider said, pointing out how American Arbor Pro had placed plywood in a driveway to avoid damaging it before they brought the crane in; they also had covered the property owner’s landscape lights with traffic cones to protect them.

“There’s a lot of generational knowledge here,” said Corner, whose grandfather, World War II veteran James T. Corner, started a tree service in Philadelphia as a sideline to his 33-year career as a police officer. Young Joseph Corner helped his grandfather, starting at age 5. “I loved it,” he said.

By the time he was a teen, Joseph Corner was tending to trees with his uncle, Michael W. Corner. Now he’s at the helm of his own business, with Schneider, whom he considers “like a brother,” as his business partner.

“I’m like his apprentice,” said Schneider, who jumped out of airplanes while serving with the military in Afghanistan, and has no fear of heights if he happens to be climbing a tree.

Pruning or removing a tree can be dangerous work, Corner said, but in more than 40 years of working in the industry, he’s grateful to say he’s never had to file an injury claim.

“By the grace of God,” he said.

While Corner says he loves trees and recently planted more than 100 on his own property, he knows sometimes they are hazardous and should be removed. And customers have various reasons for wanting to remove them, such as clearing space in a backyard for a garage.

The co-owners estimate that 60% of their business is tree removal and 40% is tree maintenance such as pruning. “Pruning is important,” Corner said. “If you don’t do it, a tree will prune itself by breaking.”

Most of their business is in Mountain Top, Corner said, or within an 8-mile radius.

“We love it,” he said of the area. “And it loves us back.”