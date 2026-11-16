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The following are property transfers in Luzerne County from September:

• Patricia A. Lear and Patricia A. Shuey to Willis Ozuna, $200,000, 112 Carlisle St., Wilkes-Barre.

• One More Mountain Top LLC to Thomas M. Flynn, $512,729, 430 Mitchell Ave., Wright Township.

• LMT Transactions LLC to John Michael Mumie and Edward Nahay, $12,000, 0 Line St., Black Creek Township.

• Ruth Emily Wallace (Estate), et al., to Ayende Mercedes Gonzalez Reyes, et al., $65,000, Nanticoke.

• Yan Luis Delrosario to Jocarlis Acosta Martinez, $235,000, 741 Garfield St., Hazle Township.

• Nolkely Gonzalez De La Cruz, et al., to Nolkely Gonzalez De La Cruz, et al., $1, 398 N. Hunter Highway, Butler Township.

• Jeffrey Dortman (Estate) and Patricia Dortman (Executrix) to Laure Healey, $219,000, Duryea Borough.

• Lynette Kaskus to Hawk Mountain Home Buyers LLC, $35,000, 170 Perrin St., Swoyersville Borough.

• Brant Whisler and Corinne Whisler to Samuel Cravero and Lea Cravero, $75,000, Black Creek Township.

• Alvaro Tamayo and Flormaria Tamayo to Linette Del Valle, $155,000, 479 S. Grant St., Wilkes-Barre.

• G&B Realty LLC to Reyes Realty LLC, $150,000, 708 W. Green St., Hazle Township.

• Matthew Sims and Karen Ann Sims to William Cody Welgosh and Megan Welgosh, $258,510, Plymouth Township.

• J&E Investments LLC to Sunny Kha Nguyen and Huong T. Pham, $299,000, Dallas Borough.

• Bernard J. Vinovrski (Trustee), et al., to John Robshaw, et al., $230,000, Hanover Township.

• Debra Manning to Odaly Bonilla Lora and Odaly Bonilla Lora, $206,000, 246 Shingle Mill Drive, Butler Township.

• Richard M.A. Rodgers to 28 S. Hancock LLC, $91,750, 28 S. Hancock St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Charles L. Shades and Barbara Shades Moyer to Jorge Nova and Helen Villalona Gonzalez, $125,500, Wilkes-Barre.

• James F. Helveston and Peggy L. Helveston to Linda Jenkins, $220,000, Exeter Borough.

• Thomas W. Roberts and Elizabeth C. Roberts to Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School, $385,000, Kingston Borough.

• Bertha M. Kazokas to J & E Investment LLC and J&E Investment LLC, $185,000, Courtdale Borough.

• Judith Fellin to Afrany Gonzalez Rodriguez and Suehayliz Marie Gonzalez Rodriguez, $238,000, 649 N. James St., Hazleton.

• Maureen Newhart to Taylor A. Mack, $425,000, Plains Township.

• Wayne M. Sisco and Pamela M. Beingolea Cruz to Clark Richard Fahringer, $170,000, Kingston Borough.

• Robert E. Lee and Maria Tirado to JP & JA Home Improvements LLC, $100,000, Hazle Township.

• Kyle Mchale and Sydney Mchale to Raul Ortiz, $265,000, Fairview Township.

• Mary Lavin (Trustee) and Lavin Family Irrevocable Trust (Per Trustee) to MJS Family Farm LLC, $1, Green Valley Road, Ross Township.

• Donald J. Shema to Elizabeth Rita Clatch, $180,000, Butler Township.

• Bojo Homes LLC to Melissa Cook, $175,000, Hanover Township.

• Irma Vivar Anastacio and Irma Vivar Anastacio to Wilfredo Garcia Gomez, et al., $242,000, Ashley Borough.

• Pedro Antonio Ortiz to Lisbeth J. Jimenez Paulino, $225,000, Hazleton.

• Janet Howell to Paul Matthew Hughes and Katiana Nelson, $318,000, Dallas Township.

• Phillips Home Improvement LLC to Jofraisa Guadalupe Rivas Garcia, $182,000, Pringle Borough.

• Justin Schoennagle (Executor), et al., to Merrick Property Management LLC, $85,000, Hazleton.

• Lucia B. Rojas to Milagros Urena De Diaz, $500,000, Hazleton.

• Dmar Properties LLC to Malissa Janice Miller, $125,000, 95 E. Columbus Ave., Pittston.

• Victoria Mann (Administratrix), et al., to Syed Naqvi, $30,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Francisco A. Lora Henriquez, et al., to Freyki A. Ventura Duran and Freyki A. Ventura Duran, $20,000, 152-154 Van Loon St., Plymouth Borough.

• Elizabeth L. Mancini to Timothy V. Marchakitus, $28,800, Lehman Township.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mendi Lachiani, $90,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Wendy E. Moore to Desiree Dakota Gurdock and Justin Edward Cook-Smith, $291,500, Ross Township.

• Plains Real Estate Inc. to Timothy Bowman and Jennifer Bowman, $180,000, Pittston.

• Thomas Warman (Executor) and Elaine B. Warman (Estate) to Shanay T. Baker, $217,350, Exeter Borough.

• Shaun T. Butler to Justin Brannigan and Olivia Schwartz, $230,000, Kingston Township.

• Mark Vitro (Administrator), et al., to Wilkin Del Rosario, $250,000, 1036 Allan Drive, Hazleton.

• Mary Morganti and Mary Gajewski to Terrie Waldron, $270,000, Plymouth Township.

• Daniel Monk to Stuart T. Ross and Lindsay Ann Ross, $275,000, Nanticoke.

• Stuart Ross and Lindsay Ross to M&B Capital Ventures 2 LLC, $175,000, 35 Slope St., Nanticoke.

• Dominick Mirigliano and Janice R. Mirigliano to Patricia A. Sidloski and Steven J. Sidloski, $360,000, Duryea Borough.

• Sergio Bermejo to Tyler Mayo, $220,000, Nanticoke.

• Concetta M. Jankoviak to Kevin D. Saunders and Alexandra M. Saunders, $219,900, 62 Fourth St., Larksville Borough.

• Brandon J. Kotsko and Jennifer A. Kotsko to Clifford W. Reinheimer and Linda Lee Reinheimer, $1.2 million, Dorrance Township.

• Carol Ungvarsky, et al., to Michael James Walton Jr., $170,000, Dallas Borough.

• John Edward Reilly and Allison Reilly to Lukas Marchakitus and Frances Fink, $280,000, Kingston Township.

• Luchi Real Estate LLC to Scott Stout and Alexis Stout, $351,275, Newport Township.

• Melanie Ann Febbo to Mountain Mich Homes LLC, $220,000, 4142 Paper Birch Lane, Bear Creek Township.

• Lewis D. Baines, et al., to Patrick Flaherty, $326,537, 537 Mount Olivet Road, Kingston Township.

• Andrea B. Putnam to Celesta Hunsiker and Michael Hunsiker, $500,000, 145 Mountain Road, Sugarloaf Township.

• Richard B. Parry to Andrea B. Putnam, $298,500, Butler Township.

• Juana Robles Concepcion and Diego Fajardo Robles to Jeremi Noboa, $192,000, Hazleton.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Simone Minerva Muirhead, et al., $10, Hazle Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to John Schenewerk and Sandra Grove-Schenewerk, $10, Black Creek Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Christy L. Shutter, $10, Black Creek Township.

• Dean C. Glasser (Trustee), et al., to Zivojin Mitic and Marina Mitic, $325,000, Foster Township.

• Joseph Anthony Hines to Michelle Lamarca, $385,000, Duryea Borough.

• Laura Drugan, et al., to David M. Mahalak and Allison E. Mahalak, $485,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.

• Matthew A. Krolikowski (Co-Trustee), et al., to Abraham M. Krolikowski, $100,000, Salem Township.

• Quail Hill Co. Inc. to Sharon Naughton, $34,000, Dupont Borough.

• Michelle L. Taylor to Grant Street Property Management LLC, $82,500, Wilkes-Barre.

• Anna Marie Bridges (Administratrix), et al., to Calm Estates LLC, $59,000, Hazle Township.

• Ryan J. Cerulli to G&A Group Services LLC, $180,000, 84 E. State St., Larksville Borough.

• David North to Mia Grace Cundro and Gabriel Michael Miller, $250,000, Butler Township.

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society (Trustee) and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust IX-A (Per Trustee) to Ameen Investments LLC, $90,000, 180 Parsonage St., Pittston.

• Ruth M. Torres to Maciej T. Kijek Jr., $175,000, Dupont Borough.

• Casey A. Cresci and Stephen Wengrenovich to Duke’s Estate LLC, $193,000, Salem Township.

• Angel Ruffino Collado and Angel Ruffino Collado to Henrry Miguel Ditren Familia, $279,000, 278 Mclean St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Scott Snyder and Jody Snyder to GSGF Group LLC, $30,000, Swoyersville Borough.

• Stauffer Pointe Development Group LLC to John J. Hazzouri and Virginia A. Hazzouri, $455,552, Pittston Township.

• Gregory Paul Jones (Executor) and Ronald Richard Henry (Estate) to Jonda26 LLC, $143,000, White Haven Borough.

• Robert Martuscelli and Diana Martuscelli to Frederick Gary Washko, $400,000, Butler Township.

• Esther M. Field to James Padden Jr. and Alexandra Gladkikh, $267,500, Wright Township.

• Glenn Keller to Fred Curtis Dourand Jr., $210,000, 62 Diamond St., Swoyersville Borough.

• Myiah Custer to Carol Jones, $205,000, 542 Clover Court, Exeter Borough.

• Brayan Rene Coca Garcia to 44-46 Division LLC, $28,000, Kingston Borough.

• Patricia Ann Mushinsky to Jonathon James Smith and Amandalynn Bush, $210,000, Plains Township.

• Casey J. Harris to Clarisa Rojas, $305,000, Hanover Township.

• Terrence J. Malloy and Francine Malloy to Deivis A. Santana Trinidad and Caludia F. Alfonso Reyes, $284,700, Hazle Township.

• LTR Realty LLC to William R. Sprau and Joann Sprau, $380,000, Lehman Township.

• Turker Cangoz and Aynur Cangoz to BKS Group LLC, $1.85 million, Pittston Township.

• Roxanne Brunza to Anthony Kevin Easter, $154,200, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jared Jordan and Virginia Jordan to Yadivet Cortes Brito and Yadivet Cortes Brito, $200,000, 143-145 Van Loon St., Plymouth Borough.

• Jennifer Ann-Coleman Hesson (Executrix), et al., to Jean Carlos Rodriguez and Jean Carlos Rodriguez, $295,000, Pittston.

• Jacqueline M. Duffy to Balmaceda Services LLC, $3,500, Butler Township.

• PD14-3 LLC to Lie Investments LLC, $191,000, 219 Lynwood Ave., Hanover Township.

• Kevin Murphy (Administrator) and Thomas P. Murphy (Estate) to Antonio F. Jimenez and Noelia Reyes, $135,000, 90-92 Spring St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Daren Miller, et al., to Emily Schneider, $335,000, Dallas Borough.

• 412 Main LLC to Zora Express LLC, $1.05 million, Wilkes-Barre.