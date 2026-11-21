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Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in October — matching the lowest rate on record.

This was the fifth rate decline in a row.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for October.

Pennsylvania’s rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1%, which was also down one-tenth from September.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 6,000 from September to 6,658,000 in October.

Employment rose 3,000, while resident unemployment dropped 9,000 over the month to its lowest level since July 2023.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs rose 3,300 to a record high 6,220,900.

Jobs increased over the month in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in trade, transportation, and utilities.

Over the year, jobs were up 44,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from September 2025 was in education and health services, which added 25,600 jobs.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. October data are preliminary and subject to revision.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.