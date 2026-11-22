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WILKES-BARRE — For many older adults, staying in the home and community they know is an important goal as they age.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, however, the desire to age in place is colliding with another reality — many of the region’s homes were not designed with aging residents in mind, and alternatives for those who want to downsize can be difficult to find.

The challenges to aging in place in NEPA have implications not only for older residents, but for the entire regional housing market.

“Aging in place is defined as the ability to live safely, independently, and comfortably in one’s current home regardless of age, income, or ability level,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute. “Although accommodations such as grab bars and ramps can help make that possible, our region’s older housing stock can be much more challenging to update for residents who wish to age in place.”

Avery-Stoss said much of Northeast Pennsylvania’s housing stock was built before 1980, and approximately one-third of homes in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties were built before 1940.

“Older homes may have steep stairs, narrow doorways, outdated bathrooms, and uneven flooring that make daily life more difficult as residents age,” Avery-Stoss said.

Those accessibility problems can become health and safety issues. Avery-Stoss said older adults aging in homes that are no longer safe or accessible may face greater fall risks and limitations on mobility.

“Reduced mobility can also diminish opportunities for social interaction, contributing to isolation and reducing participation in neighborhood and community life,” Avery-Stoss said.

Home modification is one possible answer, but it comes with a cost. Avery-Stoss said electrical systems, roofs, insulation, heating, and plumbing can require substantial repairs or modernization. For homeowners with limited financial resources, those costs may result in maintenance being postponed — potentially making homes less safe and less energy efficient.

“Often, the next option older residents consider is moving to a home that better matches their changing needs,” notes Avery-Stoss. “Unfortunately, this solution is also challenging. There is an increasing demand for smaller, accessible, and low-maintenance homes, but the current housing market has not produced those options at the scale needed.”

Avery-Stoss said older residents who might otherwise downsize may therefore remain in larger single-family homes because they cannot find appropriate alternatives.

The consequences extend beyond those households. Avery-Stoss said when larger homes do not turn over, younger families searching for entry-level homes encounter less inventory, higher prices, and greater competition for available houses.

“That can delay opportunities to purchase a home, build equity, and establish roots in a community,” Avery-Stoss said.

Slow turnover can affect neighborhoods too. Avery-Stoss said fewer new households mean less reinvestment in properties and a less diverse mix of ages, incomes, and household types. Over time, communities may see declines in school enrollment and local business activity, as well as less civic participation and neighborhood renewal.

“All of these issues combined make aging in place more than an issue for older residents,” Avery-Stoss said. “It is part of a larger conversation about whether the region has the right mix of housing for people at every stage of life.”

For NEPA, Avery-Stoss said providing more accessible housing choices could give older adults greater freedom to decide where and how they want to live.

“In doing so, it could also open doors for the next generation of homeowners,” Avery-Stoss said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.