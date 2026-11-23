Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang departs after a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People May 14 in Beijing.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang records a pool interview ahead of a meeting hosted by King Charles III for leaders from the AI sector, Government, and thought leaders to discuss how AI can be developed and deployed in ways that benefit society, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland, on Sept. 17.

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, waits for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of Coherent’s manufacturing facility to begin on June 16 in Sherman, Texas.

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In a surprise move, Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, apparently at the behest of President Donald Trump, just days after rejecting Huang’s offer to return to the chipmaker where he was a leading evangelist for artificial intelligence.

The sudden reversal was the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, called for the reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board’s decision in an interview Monday with CNBC.

“I believe my intervention was very important,” Trump said.

The president said he spoke to Huang about the reinstatement Sunday and that his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang’s return.

“The board decided to do what we wanted them to do,” the president said. He declined to say whether he called into the board meeting.

Vice President JD Vance stepped up his involvement over the weekend in making Trump’s case to the Nvidia board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the White House believed that Vance, who worked in Silicon Valley before entering politics, had the stature to serve as an emissary in helping Nvidia board members overcome reservations about rehiring Huang.

Nvidia dominates the market for computer chips used for AI models. It also has many partnerships and investments in companies that purchase its chips.

Huang still faces scrutiny

The reinstatement does not clear Huang of further scrutiny, including several congressional investigations, over the affair and the suspected diversion of Nvidia’s advanced chips to China. Huang is scheduled to sit for an interview next week with three House committees investigating the scandal’s implications for national security.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration’s rush to reinstate Huang “underscores the need for Congress to act.”

“Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing” by the administration, Huang, other Nvidia executives and “anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” Schumer said in a statement.

Huang, who will also serve as Nvidia president, said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company and that he resumes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Huang returned Monday to Nvidia headquarters in Silicon Valley, and employees gathered in the building’s atrium loudly cheered him on, as shown on an employee video broadcast on CNBC.

“I am going to be a better CEO the second time around,” Huang said.

Nvidia leads rally on Wall Street

Shares of Nvidia closed at $165.05, a gain of more than 31% but still far below the company’s all-time high of $239.24 last month.

Kathleen Day, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University with expertise in financial crises and corporate governance, said Huang’s reinstatement was “just for a short-term boost to the stock market” and equated the move to “wallpapering over mold.”

Nvidia’s performance helped end a seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 into correction territory. Wall Street delivered a tremendous rally, with the S&P surging 4.7%, the Nasdaq climbing 6.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 3%.

Trump, in the CNBC interview, acknowledged that the stock market’s declines last week — one of the worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis — “probably” impacted his thinking on Huang.

The president said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

Trump called the reinstatement the “correct and proper decision,” writing on social media Monday that the country “needs Jensen’s leadership” at the company “in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.” He called for Nvidia to continue its internal investigation.

Trump also posted a fake photo of Huang, modeled off images of the president defiantly raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt, with the tech mogul grasping a red bra in his clenched hand.

A whirlwind month for Nvidia

The company has had a whirlwind month after Huang admitted to at least one extramarital affair amid questions about his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a suspected spy for the country. Nvidia stock was at the center of market volatility in the wake of the admission and its downstream effects in Washington.

Blanche told reporters at an unrelated news conference this month that the Justice Department had not reached any conclusion about whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

“All that I think I will say is that of course DOJ is investigating or looking at it,” Blanche said.

The Justice Department is also conducting a criminal investigation involving potential export control violations at Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud computing firm where Alice Huang was an executive.

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement came after days of speculation about whether he would return.

Supporters set up an online petition calling for him to get his job back that drew many signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including Elon Musk.

Huang posted an online message last week saying he would be “honored” to return if the company asked him. But the board responded then that it did not intend to reinstate him.

It’s not the first time a tech industry leader has been fired because of transparency concerns and then quickly rehired after an outpouring of support from staff and investors. Three years ago, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman was ousted as CEO after a chaotic power struggle and then reinstated days later after employees revolted.