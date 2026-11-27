The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library Book Shop will host a buy one, get one (BOGO) sale on Saturday.
Buy one, get one free in the Friends Book Shop — located just inside the library to the left of the entrance from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All book shop inventory is included — books, CDs, and DVDs.
Items in the Book Shop are affordably priced, with nothing costing more than $6. Most items are priced between $1 and $3.
Every shopper will receive an Osterhout pen and bookmark to take home as a thank you for celebrating Small Business Saturday.
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