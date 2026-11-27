It was Wall Street’s best in a year

A man works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 17.

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 17.

Ravi Bhandari works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Nov. 17.

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NEW YORK — Stocks jumped on Wall Street Friday and nudged the market to its strongest week in more than a year, despite several days of erratic swings.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Technology stocks once again led the market, though the gains were much broader, with 4 out of every 5 stocks rising. The benchmark index notched a gain of 5.6% for the week, its strongest since April of 2025.

It also marks a sharp turnaround from last week, when the S&P 500 index slumped and finished more than 10% below its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also jumped Friday and closed out with strong weekly gains.

Wall Street’s path higher this week was erratic. Stocks opened with a huge rally on Monday, their best since April of 2025, which is when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on “Liberation Day” that had sent stock markets reeling.

Markets faced turbulence on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in a mix of more modest losses and gains for indexes. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 114.71 points to 7,297.49. The Dow gained 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94, and the Nasdaq rose 543.70 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.

Technology stocks led the gains on Friday. Microsoft rose 0.6% and Broadcom jumped 3.8%.

Anthropic, which is the first major frontier lab to go public, rose 11% to $91.88. It remains above its IPO price of $83 per share, though it has eased back from reaching a high of $115 on its first day of trading last week.

Technology companies, especially those with an artificial intelligence focus, have been the driving force behind Wall Street’s gains in 2026. They can have an equal influence in pushing the broader market lower. Those dynamics were on full display this week with the AI rally on Monday and the sector’s subsequent swings throughout the rest of the week.

Companies including Nvidia and Broadcom are so valuable that their stock movements can often determine whether the market rises or falls. They were the key factor in driving the market to an all-time high last month and in also pulling it mostly lower ever since. Wall Street has grown more concerned over whether the big investments in AI will produce enough profit and justify the large stock values.

Nvidia has been especially volatile. It rose 0.8%. The company has been the face of AI development and rattled the market following the sudden resignation and then surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

Amazon jumped 4% as the holiday-shopping season kicks off. The company is also one of the most valuable on Wall Street and has been among those focusing more on AI.

Elsewhere, retailers were mixed. Target fell 0.1%, while Macy’s rose 1.2%.

Households are shopping for the holidays under a cloud of stubbornly hot inflation. The latest update this week showed that the rate of inflation worsened in October. Prices on everything from gas to groceries and clothing have been rising throughout the year, mostly because of higher energy costs.

The price for Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 0.9% to $90.84. Oil prices have swung between $72 and $114 since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Higher oil prices have directly cut into household budgets by fueling higher gasoline prices. Indirectly, higher diesel fuel prices boosted shipping costs globally. That is on top of a trade conflict between the U.S. and much of the world that has also made many goods more expensive.

The economy remains strong, but growth is largely being driven by big tech firms spending to build AI infrastructure and spending by upper-income households.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.94% from 4.85% late Wednesday.