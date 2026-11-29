J&J’s Sports Memorabilia has a wide assortment of signed photographs throughout the store on the Pittston Bypass.

J&J’s Sports Memorabilia held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 21 with co-owner Jen Roberts (with scissors) and her mother Joanne Roberts (right of Jen), cutting the ribbon in front of family and friends at the 805 S. Township Blvd., Pittston location.

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PITTSTON — For Jen Roberts, sports memorabilia has never been just a business. It is a passion rooted in family, a love of sports and a tradition that stretches back more than four decades.

Now, alongside her mother, Joanne Roberts, she is bringing that passion to the community with the opening of J&J’s Sports Memorabilia at 805 S. Township Blvd., along the south end of Pittston bypass.

The new storefront marks the next chapter for a business that grew from an online operation into a full-fledged retail location, giving collectors, sports fans and local enthusiasts a place to browse and purchase.

Roberts said her late father, David, spent more than 40 years in the memorabilia business, and she learned along the way from him and her uncle, Roger Ferretti. Although she developed an interest in collecting at an early age, she said the business was not something she could realistically pursue as a full-time career during the 1980s and 1990s.

Instead, she followed a career of her own while continuing to buy, sell and collect memorabilia on the side, something she always enjoyed.

That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her father and uncle were faced with a large inventory and limited opportunities to sell because card shows and retail outlets were shut down.

Roberts developed an idea to establish an online presence to help move the inventory, initially launching an online room that eventually grew into a website and a thriving sales operation.

“What we ended up doing was I created a website then and made it more of an online sales presence,” Roberts said.

The business grew beyond expectations, eventually making a storefront the next logical step. Working out of a room at her home became increasingly difficult as orders grew, and Roberts wanted a dedicated space where inventory could be organized, orders packaged and shipped efficiently and customers welcomed.

The new location provides that opportunity, with memorabilia displayed throughout the store and a space designed to accommodate future athlete signing events and other activities.

Roberts also co-owns Unified Sports Group, which works with professional athletes on private and public autograph signings. Through those connections, J&J’s plan to bring athletes into the store throughout the year, allowing fans to meet their favorite players and obtain signed memorabilia.

J&J’s Sports Memorabilia will hold a charity signing event today, Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring ice hockey star Dennis Bonvie, formerly of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Todd Bodine, a two-time NASCAR Truck Series champion.

The event scheduled today will benefit the families of two Luzerne County deputy sheriffs battling cancer, with 100% of the proceeds going to the families.

But Roberts said the store would not focus exclusively on professional athletes.

Having grown up appreciating the recognition that came with her own accomplishments in youth sports, she hopes to give local young athletes an opportunity to be recognized as well.

Her goal is to feature one or two local athletes each month, spotlighting students who excel academically, contribute to their communities and are working toward achieving their athletic goals.

The store recently welcomed local 16-year-old racing driver Landon Kennedy, whose race car was displayed outside the storefront, and also planned a visit from Wyoming Seminary baseball standout Leo Nockley.

“We want to also spotlight the local youth of the community,” Roberts said, explaining that the program is intended to recognize young athletes and encourage others who are striving to reach the next level.

While sports memorabilia remains the primary focus, Roberts said she occasionally deals in entertainment collectibles, although her goal is to keep merchandise affordable and accessible to collectors in the Greater Pittston area and Northeast Pennsylvania.

J&J’s Sports Memorabilia is located at 805 S. Township Blvd., Pittston.

From now through Dec. 23, the store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Wednesdays, when hours are noon to 8 p.m. The store will also be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers can follow J&J’s Sports Memorabilia on Facebook or visit JandJsSports.com for merchandise, updates and upcoming signing events.