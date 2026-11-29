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Two Allied Services Integrated Health System employees have been appointed to boards of directors.

Mae Rene Krayeski, a licensed practical nurse, has been named to the board of Patriots Cove in Noxen. Kesha Belles has been named to the board of the Pennsylvania Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, effective Jan. 1.

Krayeski began her career with Allied Services as a certified nursing aide at the Scranton Skilled Nursing Center. She earned an associate degree in liberal studies from Keystone College and an associate in specialized technology degree from Fortis Institute, where she also trained as a licensed practical nurse.

A U.S. military veteran who served during the Iraq War, Krayeski is program nurse manager for in-home services at Allied Services and vice president of caregiving at Patriots Cove.

Belles earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mansfield University. She began her career with Allied Services in 2011 as a mental health worker in the Bradford County Community Residential Rehabilitation program and has advanced through several roles in the behavioral health division. She is now assistant director of behavioral health for Bradford and Sullivan counties. She earned her certified psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner credential in 2014.