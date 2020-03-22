🔊 Listen to this

In response to the growing concerns around COVID-19, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate has introduced a digital platform to market homes for sale while limiting physical showings.

LF on Demand is a digital platform that will connect prospective buyers with a Lewith & Freeman Realtor digitally.

“Our experienced LF Team is available on demand and will provide a one on one digital consultation, take your calls, and answer your Real Estate questions and where possible a virtual tour on listings,” a release from the company stated.

A dedicated landing page has been created at https://www.lewith-freeman.com/ondemand. In includes properties that have virtual tours.

“Lewith & Freeman celebrates its 99th year in business in 2020, and as a community of Realtor Professionals we have always put service and innovation first,” Lewith & Freeman President and CEO Virginia Rose said. “LF on Demand is service we can provide to buyers and sellers of Northeastern PA during this complicated time.”