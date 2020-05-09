Metz Culinary Management donates gift cards to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital workers

May 9, 2020 Times Leader Business
Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Metz Culinary Management acknowledged all of the countless helpers who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic recently as president and CEO Jeff Metz presented 900 TGI Fridays gift cards to Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital employees as a token of their appreciation. Catena is pictured here during the safe exchange. He later passed along his thanks for the donation, saying: “We truly value our partnership with Metz Culinary Management and the gift cards will be a huge hit with our staff.”