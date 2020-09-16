Investing in history is good business

Vintage locomotive returning to northeastern Pennsylvania for active service

By Marc Glucksman Special to Times Leader
This 1940 Alco locomotive, which was built for the Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railways, has returned to northeastern Pennsylvania for service on the Scranton-based Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad, a regional freight carrier. The unit is mechanically intact and is planned for regular use.

Marc Glucksman | River Rail Photo for Times Leader

SCRANTON — After living in the midwest, a classic piece of railroad equipment is returning home.

An Alco engine that was built in Schenectady, New York in 1940 for the Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railways (DL&W) as #409 was acquired by Genesee Valley Transportation (GVT Rail) for its Scranton-based Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad (DL), a regional freight carrier.

The unit is mechanically intact and is planned for regular use.

The DL is the modern day Class III Freight Railroad shortline operated by the GVT Rail that operates over the former DL&W as part of its 88 mile territory. As its engines say, it serves the “Pocono Mountain Route” with this operation based in Scranton.

As Senior Director of Strategic Planning Charlie Monte Verde said: “We choose to buy historic locomotives which represent our connection with the area and the history of our routes. This locomotive checks a lot of boxes for us.”

He added that the DL now owns three of the approximately five surviving DL&W diesel engines, with one currently being rebuilt for regular service.

The DL transports approximately 10,000 carloads a year of freight in the northeastern Pennsylvania area that interchange with Norfolk Southern. It also serves as a partner with Steamtown National Historic Park and other rail preservation groups to offer passenger trips over its route.