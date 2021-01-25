Childcare facility introduces Virtual Support Labs to help families face challenges of pandemic

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While it might look like business as usual at some childcare and pre-school facilities, a lot has changed. Operating a childcare center in the age of coronavirus is challenging to say the least.

Zubeen Saeed, President & CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center, understands that it’s challenging for families as well.

“In this time of rising COVID-19 numbers, working parents are seeking safe and dependable childcare they can count on for their changing needs,” Saeed said. “We want them to know we’re here for them, with flexible solutions to fit their requirements.”

“For those working outside the home, as well as those facing the pressures of transitioning to working at home while trying to help children with schoolwork, weekdays can be extremely stressful. That’s why it’s imperative that we remain safely open to provide childcare and educational services for our community,” Saeed added. “It also enables us to give children and families a sense of normalcy by enabling them to participate in their daily routines in a safe manner.”

In addition to childcare and pre-school programs, Building Blocks also provides after-school care at several area schools in the Wilkes-Barre Area and Dallas School District. They’ve also partnered with West Side CTC for a Pre-k program and Lake Lehman School District for Building Blocks at Lake Lehman Early Learning. Their newest program designed to assist families during these challenging times is VSL (Virtual Support Labs), a program focused on assisting students in their virtual school learning. The goal of VSL is to keep students connected to school while having to be away from the classroom.

Remote or distance learning has been overwhelming for student, parents and educators alike. It has also been difficult for schools to differentiate and support students with diverse learning needs and provide the individual support they need. Because COVID-19 has presented so many challenges related to how children are schooled, the team at Building Blocks felt that many children may not be receiving the help they need to succeed. VSL was their solution to address this important need.

Versatile VSL spaces have been specially designed with stringent health and safety guidelines in mind, as well as a comfortable atmosphere conducive to learning. Building Blocks currently offers VSL in their Wilkes-Barre, Mountain Top and Dallas locations. Introduced about six months ago, the VSL program has been well-received by parents looking for a more effective learning environment for their children.

Students in each of the labs are supervised by an onsite virtual support facilitator who keeps students on their individual school schedule and provides assistance with school work as needed. The facilitators ensure students are logged on for classes on time and that they stay focused during classes.

They also supervise classwork as it is being completed, as well as independent work, providing assistance where needed. Students enrolled in the different VSL locations are from various area school districts and are on many different schedules, some with a virtual learning schedule and others with non-virtual classwork.

The Building Blocks staff ensures each student is on track and receiving the individual assistance they need. This has been a big stress relief for many parents who have been juggling both work and in-home educating duties.

VSL was the brainchild of Building Blocks Learning Center’s Chief Administrative Officer, Lake Gemzik.

“We always strive to provide the services and solutions our community needs, and we saw a real need in assistance with virtual learning,” Gemzik said. “Feedback from parents regarding the virtual support labs, has been very positive. Working parents have found this to be a big relief during this stressful time. Knowing their child has somewhere to go that is age appropriate and dedicated to learning with one on one attention takes the stress off of parents who are already being stretched in so many directions. They even receive a progress report when they pick up their child as to the school work completed and any left to be done.”

Safety remains top of mind at Building Blocks Learning Center. If plans are not implemented and steps in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a childcare setting, the results could be disastrous. The Building Blocks team feels confident they are proactively taking all of the steps necessary to protect the children and staff and create an environment that minimizes the risk of the virus in their classrooms and childcare spaces. Saeed and her team believe their active response plan, designed with guidance from the CDC, PA Department of Health and DHS Licensing Agency, along with cooperation from parents, has enabled them to curtail health risks and any long term closures from occurring.

The plan includes a strict mask policy for children over 2 years of age and staff, a “What if” scenarios for parents, strict guidelines regarding dropping off and picking up children including temperature checks and a drop off and pick up station, frequent hand washing, a stringent disinfection policy, special shoes that remain on site, reduced classroom sizes and restricted age groupings. Building Blocks also requires health screenings for children and staff returning from vacation, those who have been in a large group setting, or those in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The staff communicates regularly with parents through memos, letters and emails to keep them updated on safety policies and procedures and to reinforce the importance of following policy in keeping the facility safe and open. They also provide parents with helpful tips on helping children adapt to mask wearing and adjust to repeated hand-washing.

Even with the added precautions, many parents are still grappling with the decision of whether or not to return their children to daycare/preschool. According to Gemzik, enrollment is down approximately 40% because of the pandemic.

“We’ve adapted and adjusted our programs to be as safe as possible, while still providing children with a positive experience to learn and grow,” Gemzik said. This includes incorporating fun and festive activities within the center, such as a Roaring ’20s day and other enrichment days that enable children to still enjoy a more creative learning experience with mask and social distancing guidelines in place every day.

As a parent looking for childcare or pre-school placement, Building Blocks encourages you to evaluate different facilities to ensure they have the staffing and plan in place to implement all of the necessary safety and disinfecting precautions, while still providing your child with a quality care and learning experience. Don’t hesitate to speak to your pediatrician about your childcare concerns.

“Parents should be able to feel completely comfortable that they have placed their child in a safe environment,” said Saeed. “A strong focus on risk mitigation will enable Building Blocks Learning Center and other childcare facilities to earn the confidence of parents looking to find safe childcare options.”

For parents interested in help with virtual learning, the Building Blocks Learning Center VSL Program is open to all school-aged children. VSLs are located in the Building Blocks Learning Centers in the Twin Stacks Center in Dallas, in Wilkes-Barre on Route 315 across from the Woodlands and on South Mountain Blvd. in Mountain Top.

To learn more about VSLs, visit bblcvsl.com or call 570-793-1725. To learn more about Building Blocks Learning Center childcare programs, preschool, pre-k, or before and aftercare, visit buildingblockslearningcenter.com.